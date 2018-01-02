GE: A Fresh Money Look Using Today's Beaten-Down Valuation

This Isn't A 'Bash GE' Article

There’s enough of that going on these days. However, given the beat down the GE (NYSE:GE) stock price has taken this year, I took an objective, deep dive to see if it is currently investable for fresh funds. Does the upside potential in the next 2-3 years offset the downside risk. As an editorial note: I'm a long-term, reasonably sophisticated, value investor and former CEO; not a short-term trader. My conclusion is that it still doesn’t make sense to invest fresh funds into GE at today's (Dec 31, 2017) $17.45 price. Stay tuned, though, I think it will be sometime in 2018 and I'll tell you why.



Having said that, I’m not advocating shorting GE or exiting a long position. Existing investor’s situations, in terms of cost basis, taxes, strategy horizon, and risk tolerance are all different. I don't address those decision trees. I’m simply saying if you’re looking to invest fresh funds in GE, the timing is wrong. Keep your powder dry, but watch the space. I believe you'll get a chance to buy in 2018 that does make sense. I will conclude this article with what to look for as a trigger to buy.

GE is a collection of wonderful, industrial businesses

They have leading market positions, innovative technology, strong barriers to entry, geographic and economic scale, good customer relationships, repeatable high-margin service components, above-average cash generation, and generally solid management teams and processes. The new CEO is articulate, thoughtful and forceful. There’s a lot to like about the GE businesses!

I would hasten to add, however, that the same could be said for IBM 9 or 10 years ago in the IT space. In that case, technology changed the market radically (ie. deployment of cloud computing and storage) and IBM (NYSE:IBM) was slow to adapt its business model. When they did, it began a painful 7-8 year process of re-invention and re-positioning that is still on-going. Sophisticated investors like Warren Buffet fell in love with IBM at first and made it one of Berkshire's five largest holdings ... only to fall out of love with them and retreat. Unlike Kodak, Westinghouse, the old ATT, and a host of other companies, IBM will survive and thrive again, but not before a proverbial trip through the 're-invention' wilderness. GE is treading down a similar path to IBM. The background and circumstances are decidedly different, but there are many similar parallels.

As GE weaned (that is, re-invented) itself off of GE Capital and its non-industrial businesses, it relied on M&A and business development to re-position the company. The strategy was good, but execution was mixed. In hindsight, financial engineering masked operating deficiencies. The GE Board was complacent at best, or negligent at worst, in allowing this. Eventually, in 2017, the chickens came home to roost. It took activist investors to force GE’s Board to make an overdue CEO change and to create the environment needed for a truly fresh look at GE’s businesses and strategy.

1. OK, So What's The New Plan

The GE Annual Investor presentation, including the MP3 audio track, is an excellent source for understanding the go-forward strategy. (Annual Investor Presentation) I won't repeat it, but set aside 2-1/2 hours to listen to its entirety if inclined. The chart below is from the presentation and is the best summary of where they are and where they are going.

In short: smaller and simpler company, more focused, better execution ....

I liked what I heard: simplify, focus and execute. Sell assets; pay down debt; and potentially exit BHGE. Is it enough change ... or too much? No one can say and only time will tell. It's also not surprising that new-CEO John Flannery emphasized a slew of typical new-CEO initiatives: improved rigor and accountability, new financial metrics, revised compensation for senior management, and a smaller Board. This is all good stuff, but it won't make GE great again. They still need organic growth.

But, isn't the real issue lack of growth?

A great company has differentiated, high-value products, in growing markets! The leverage of a manufacturing business model is that all of the gross profit dollars generated by incremental growth drop largely to the bottom line provided that operating expenses are kept reasonably in line. It's a beautiful thing. Unfortunately, GE's growth prospects are muddled ... at least in the near term.

The GE business leaders at the investor conferences talked effortlessly about the breath and innovation of their businesses. With the exception of the Aviation business, though, they inadequately addressed the long-term industry growth drivers. Great businesses, but not much organic growth! If they had a good story, wouldn't they have told it? They didn't and this is both telling and worrisome. And, you see the results in their initial 2018 projections: essentially flat revenue growth at the corporate level.

What I did hear repeated in the narrative was that 2018 is a "reset year". But, don't worry, it's going to get better in 2019 and beyond. That is, 'have faith'.

Listening to the new GE Power executive, Russell Stokes, speak, I was impressed with his candor, but unconvinced GE knows when and where the bottom will be reached in Power market's excess global capacity. While they are planning to take out another $1B in expense, more may be needed.

In fairness, they've invested heavily in Digital and Additives innovation to drive growth. But, like IBM's "strategic initiatives", its not big enough yet to offset other declines or move the needle. It may be someday, but the timing is unclear.

2. Well Then, Isn't The Beaten-Down Valuation Fair?

Let's summarize what we know and take a look at a few comparable companies. Here's what we know so far:

2018 is a 'reset' year

Re-positioning the company for smaller, more focused, execution

New senior management team

0-3% top line growth ... with both upside and downside to this forecast

-3% bottom line growth

No foreseeable growth in recently-slashed dividend

For a better perspective on valuation, we'll look at three comparable companies, using F.A.S.T.GraphsTM: Honeywell, United Technologies, and IBM. (Author's note: I'm throwing in IBM as a comparable even though they aren't a purely industrial company. As noted in the opening few paragraphs of this article, they are a good comparison to look at for a well established, blue-chip company re-inventing and re-positioning itself.)

Honeywell (HON):

7-yr EPS grew 136%: from $3 in 2010 to $7.10 (est) in 2017

7 straight years of dividend growth

Normative (10-yr) P/E = 16.5 ... but now trading at 21.6X

Current Market Cap: $116B; Debt/Cap = 30%

Honeywell is executing superbly on EPS growth, dividends, and debt. It deserves its premium valuation ... though it's price is extended right now! Expect a small pull back in 2018, but stay in it for the long-term or add more on the dips.

United Technologies (UTX)

7-yr EPS grew 39%: from $4.74 in 2010 to $6.83 in 2014, but then slight decline to $6.61 (est) in 2017

7 straight years of dividend growth: $1.70/shr to $2.72/shr

Normative (10-yr) P/E = 16.2 ... but now trading at 19.3X

Current Market Cap: $102B; Debt/Cap = 40%

UTX has done reasonable well since the recession, but needs to restart the growth engine that stalled over the last 2 years. I'm sure that's what's behind their attempt to acquire Rockwell Collins. It's a brilliant, synergistic acquisition that will position them well for the future. The stock is a little spendy right now, but kudos to the mgmt team for attempting to add solid new platform to its outstanding business.

IBM

7-yr EPS grew 19%: $11.52 in 2010 to $16.53 in 2014, but then collapse to $13.80 (est) in 2017

7 straight years of dividend growth

Normative (10-yr) P/E = 11.9 ... but now trading at 11.1X

Current Market Cap: $142B; Debt/Cap = 63%

I won't rehash the IBM story, but suffice it to say they've funded dividends and EPS growth with share buy-backs and a ton of debt. As they say in the south: "that dog can't hunt forever"! Their debt load and protracted re-positioning story have lost favor with investors and it shows in their 11.1X P/E. Don't expect a change until the strategic initiative gather sufficient scale to drive true organic EPS growth.

GE

7-yr EPS declined 8%: grew from $1.15 in 2010 to $1.65 in 2014, but then collapsed to $1.06 (E) in 2017

Dividend doubled, but also collapsed to the starting point.

Normative (10-yr) P/E = 16.3 ... now trading at 16.4X

Current Market Cap: $151B; Debt/Cap = 46%

In reality, GE has performed the worst of all ... even worse than IBM! Yikes! While IBM used debt to financially engineer their dividends and EPS growth, GE has used debt to re-position their businesses. The results are disappointing to say the least. Their debt load is now the highest of the pure play industrial companies mentioned.

3. Summary: Here's What To Look For ...

Forget about the 2.3% dividend! There's too much short-term downside on the stock to make that a consideration. Even at the current depressed stock price of $17.45 (Dec 29, 2017), the market cap of $151B is still too high. By no objective evidence does GE deserve the 16.4X P/E multiple typical of industrial conglomerates. They are just not preforming at that level. With 1) negative EPS growth in 2017 and again in 2018; 2) a new CEO and several new Sr. Mgmt team members; 3) a "reset" 2018 and a corporate re-positioning dragging on interminably; 4) a 46% debt to cap, and 5) a recently slashed dividend with no growth on the horizon, only an unsophisticated investor would say 'lets invest in GE today'.

Sooner or later, the market will become more rational about GE. When it does, it's highly probable that GE's P/E will decrease, at least for the short term, to 12X to 13X range ... at which point it will become investable again for fresh funds. Objectively, that's where it should be given their current and projected performance in 2018. Of course, that implies a market cap of $112B and a stock price of $13-ish. No one knows the future, but given what GE's facing in the near-term, I think the odds are in favor of this occuring.

Bottom line for fresh funds: if the stock price hits <$13.50 anytime in 2018 and GE reports no negative surprises in the first 2 to 3 quarters of the year, then your margin of safety and upside potential is pretty solid. Eventually, the market will regress to the mean and GE's P/E will return to ~16X. Look for this in 2019 on a $1.20 EPS. That would yield a $19.50 exit price in mid-to-late 2019 ... or a ~45% gain in less than 24 months. That's attractive to this value investor and that's what I'll invest in. Anything less and I will take a pass.

Good Luck and Good Hunting.

