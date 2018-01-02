Time To Follow An Insider Into This 9.4%-Yielding Health Care REIT

There is yet another reason to buy Omega Healthcare Investors' shares, in addition to a low valuation and good dividend coverage.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) is a "Strong Buy" in my opinion. In addition to having robust dividend coverage and being cheap on an adjusted funds from operations basis, the health care REIT recently saw insider buying activity. The insider purchase comes at a time of overly negative investor sentiment, which makes it noteworthy. An investment in Omega Healthcare Investors yields 9.4 percent.

I recently penned a piece on Omega Healthcare Investors in which I made the case for the health care REIT based on two tenets: 1. The health care is NOT at risk of having to slash its dividend - even though some operator troubles rocked the boat with dividend investors in the fourth quarter 2017; and 2. The health care real estate investment trust is oversold and too cheap in my opinion, on an AFFO basis.

As a result, I recommended income investors with a high risk tolerance to buy Omega Healthcare Investors for their income portfolios, citing a fair value of $33 (implied upside: 19.8 percent). At the very least, I expected (and I continue to expect) OHI to close the gap in the share chart, and to move up to $31 (implied upside: ~12.6 percent).

Omega Healthcare Investors' shares look to have bottomed out in early December, and they have significant recovery potential in my view.

Source: StockCharts.com

Besides a low valuation and sufficient dividend coverage, there is now another reason income investors may want to consider: One of Omega Healthcare Investors' insiders used the sell-off to purchase a big block of shares.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission, dated 12/26/2017, Bernard Korman, identified as a director, purchased 100,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors on 12/22/2017 at a price of $26.89. The transaction had a total value of ~$2.7 million. Korman now directly owns 996,895 shares of the health care REIT valued at ~$27.5 million. Korman also purchased 100,000 shares on 10/31/2017 @$28.24.

The insider purchases come at a time of extreme investor pessimism after the health care REIT revealed problems with one of its tenants, Orianna Health Systems, and was forced to take a major impairment charge in the third quarter. Investor sentiment has taken a major hit after the earnings release, which makes the insider purchase so much more significant. Korman obviously sees Omega Healthcare Investors' shares as undervalued (as do I), which makes OHI sort of a contrarian income play.

Your Takeaway

I have discussed Omega Healthcare Investors as a contrarian, speculative buy for income investors before. Now, there is another reason to consider the health care REIT on the sell-off, in addition to upside potential and a rather safe dividend: Insider buys.

Insiders have a unique view into the company and can judge the value proposition better than anybody else. While regular income investors sold into the weakness in November/December, Korman scooped up two big blocks of shares, which should make investors reevaluate their stance on the health care REIT. Follow the smart money.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.