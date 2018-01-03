Reviewing A Record 2017 - Today's Editors' Picks
- A strong 2018 for high yield (Downtown Investment Advisory)
- Caution heading into New Year (SA For FAs)
- 2017: Positive all 12 months (Ploutos)
- More market distortions ahead? (Roger Nusbaum)
- End of current business cycle? (Ploutos)
- Beware stocks that saw massive appreciation (Eric Parnell)
- 2018 tech performers (beyond usual suspects) (SA Marketplace)
- New highs for Bitcoin? (Victor Dergunov)
- New Year picks from money managers (Gil Weinreich)
- What to worry about in 2018 (Jeff Miller)
- Details on non-deductible IRA contributions (Adam Hoffman)
- Long-term positive on biotech (DoctoRx)
- Despite questions, record year for stocks (Fear & Greed Trader)
- More growth for dividend growth investing (Regarded Solutions)
- Consider oncology and immunotherapy (Zach Hartman)
- Safe haven, alternative income ideas (SA Marketplace)
- A focus on microcaps (SA Interviews)
Chart of the day: A look at key economic expansions
Comment of the day, from Landlord Investor
My problem with high yield is that bonds are concentrated in industries with secular or political headwinds such as healthcare, telecom and retail. Even if economic growth is robust in 2018, you could envision those industries not participating in the bull market.
(How about) high-yield mortgages (residential and commercial) instead of high-yield bonds? Seems like real estate is better tied into the stable-to-improving economic picture.
Image of the day: Taking down Christmas
Quote of the day:
In the end, all business operations can be reduced to three words: People, product and profits. Unless you've got a good team, you can't do much with the other two." - Lee Iacocca
