PetIQ Set To Sink With Lockup Expiration

Sales of this restricted stock could flood the market and cause a short-term downturn.

These pre-IPO shareholders and directors own nearly 14 million shares of restricted stock, and just 5.67 million shares are currently trading.

When the 180-day IPO lockup period expires for PETQ on January 17th, company insiders and pre-IPO shareholders can sell restricted stock for the first time.

January 17, 2017, concludes the 180-day lockup period on PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ).

When the lockup period ends for PetIQ, its pre-IPO shareholders, directors, and executives - a group that includes four corporate entities and seven individuals - will have the opportunity to sell their 13.9 million previously-restricted shares. The potential for a sudden increase in stock traded on the secondary market may cause a sudden, sharp, decline in the price of PetIQ shares when the lockup expires.

Currently, PETQ trades in the $21 to $22 range, higher than its IPO price of $16, but lower than its first day closing price of $23.32 on July 21.

Business Overview: Maker of Pet Products in the United States, Canada, and Europe

PetIQ makes and markets pet medications, in addition to health and wellness products for cats and dogs. Its product portfolio offers pet prescription medications, such as treatments for pain, diabetes, thyroid, and arthritis, as well as specialty medications, antibiotics, and heartworm preventatives; over-the-counter medications, such as flea and tick control products in a variety of forms comprised of collars, chewables, and spot-on treatments. PetIQ offers health and wellness products such as nutritional supplements and dental treats. Its product portfolio includes the brand names PetIQ, PetAction, Advecta, PetLock, Heart Shield, TruProfen, Betsy Farms, Minties, Vera, Delightibles, vetGuard, Mimi's Market, PAWS IQ, VET + CHOICE, VET WORKS, TEX RANCH and VetIQ brands.

The company also participates in the wholesale distribution of prescription and OTC pet medications and wellness products. Its distribution network includes distributors and retail stores such as mass, club, grocery, pharmacy, and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho. PetIQ, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetIQ Holdings LLC.

Financial Highlights

PetIQ reported its third quarter 2017 financial highlights for the nine months ended September 30:

Third Quarter Fiscal 2017 Highlights

Net sales were $60.6 million, an increase of 45.3% year over year

Net income increased $3.4 million to $0.9 million

Adjusted net income increased $4.4 million to $3.9 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased $4.2 million to $5.4 million

First Nine Months of Fiscal 2017 Highlights

Net sales were $214.8 million, an increase of 38.3% year over year

Net income increased $13.4 million to $11.2 million

Adjusted net income increased $14.5 million to $14.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased $9.7 million to $18.8 million

Management Team

Chairman and CEO McCord Christensen founded PetIQ in 2010. He has extensive retail and management experience working at Albertson's and as an executive in consumer product companies selling to leading U.S. retailers. He has been Chairman of the Board of Directors at PetIQ, Inc. since 2015 and serves as its Director. Mr. Christensen holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Boise State University.

CFO and Corporate Secretary John Newland has been with PetIQ since 2014. He previously worked for KPMG, Albertson's, and SuperValu in financial roles. Mr. Newland is a retired fighter pilot and Commander in the Idaho Air National Guard, where he was employed from 1985 to 2013. Mr. Newland holds a Bachelor of Science degree in corporate finance from the University of Idaho and is a graduate of the United States Air Force Air War College.

Competition: Perrigo, Unicharm, and Nestle

PetIQ faces considerable competition from companies that distribute pet medications as well as health and wellness products such as Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT), Unicharm Company, and Perrigo (PRGO). They also face competition from large manufacturers include Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGF), Mars, and Smucker (SJM).

Early Market Performance

PetIQ's IPO priced at $16 per share, at the high end of its expected price range of $14 to $16. The stock closed on the first day of trading at $23.32. Since then, the stock reached a high of $27.27 on October 2 before declining to a low of $18.04 on November 13. The stock currently trades around $22 to $23.

Conclusion

We believe that it's likely that previously-restricted insiders and pre-IPO shareholders will be eager to sell at least a portion of their sizable positions when the IPO lockup for PETQ expires on January 17th. PETQ has a return from IPO of nearly 40%, and we think that these investors will want to lock in some of their gains and take some money off the table.

If just some of this group of previously-restricted investors sell some of their shares on January 17th, the market could be flooded with shares of PETQ and the price of the stock could experience a sharp, short-term, downturn.

Aggressive, risk-tolerant investors should consider shorting shares ahead of the PETQ IPO lockup expiration of January 17th and covering their short positions either late in the trading day on January 17th or during the trading day on January 18th.

Disclosure: I am/we are short PETQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.