Thoughts On Tuesday's Tech Rally And Other Commentary On 2018's First Trading Day

Here are some thoughts from me as well as some brand new color from analysts out on the first trading day of the new year.

Well, markets got off on the right foot in 2018 for the most part.

The tone was set in China where mainland and Hong Shares surged higher on Tuesday, helped along by a solid Caixin PMI print (December 51.5 versus estimates of 50.7) and a report that suggested a nationwide property tax could be delayed until 2020. Developers fared especially well in light of the latter news:

2018 will be yet another pivotal year for China, as Beijing will again attempt to deleverage while simultaneously ensuring that efforts to rein in speculation don't end up choking off the real economy. So it was nice to see Chinese equities rally on Tuesday.

Europe is still interesting. European stocks performed well in absolute terms last year, but the stronger currency acted as a headwind and ultimately, the Stoxx 600's gains lagged those put up by global peers:

I bring that up here because the euro, coming off its best year against the dollar since 2003, rallied further on Tuesday on the heels of ebullient economic data and the FX strength weighed on regional shares which closed marginally lower.

But let's get to what you care about: U.S. equities and specifically, tech. On Tuesday, the Nasdaq had its best day since the late October big-cap tech earnings blowout:

Notably, the Nasdaq 100 recouped almost the entirety of its mid-December swoon.

"The Nasdaq 100 Index's 1.8% slide from its December 18 peak to the end of 2017 provoked some hand-wringing that technology was giving way to industrials and/or financials, but Tuesday's surge sent the gauge back almost to where the late-year slide began," Bloomberg's Garfield Reynolds wrote this afternoon, adding that when you consider "the myriad ways that technology is having an impact on the real world -- robotics, drones, online retailing and so on -- if equities are going to keep going up then the Nasdaq is set to lead the charge."

That's one of the key themes I've been harping on since the November 29 selloff highlighted in yellow above. It's not entirely clear whether other sectors are really prepared to take the baton from tech. Much has been made of the recent tendency towards "rotation" and plenty of people have posited that because the tax bill benefits tech least, this is a good time for neglected sectors to step in and do some of the heavy lifting. But I emphasize the word "heavy" there. Tech has some big shoes to fill. Here's Goldman from a note out Tuesday:

Tech soared by 38% in 2017. As the largest component of the market (24%), the sector contributed nearly 40% of the overall index gain. FAAMG, five of the six largest stocks in the index, collectively accounted for 25% of the S&P 500 index return in 2017.

Here's the chart on that 25% number:

(Goldman)

There's a particularly vociferous debate going on out there about whether those numbers actually matter that much. Long story short, critics of the FAAMG obsession contend that because the best performers always account for an outsized share of the total benchmark gain, this isn't something anyone needs to be concerned about.

Obviously, there's some truth to that, but the fact that it's not unusual doesn't thereby mean we shouldn't at least check to see what those stocks are in a given year and have a look at what the outlook for those names is going forward.

Another thing you want to watch in the new year with regard to tech is what Goldman dubs "unintended exposure." I've been over this a hundred times if I've been over it once: momentum, growth, and tech have become virtually synonymous. Here's Goldman again, from a separate note out today:

We continue to see correlation extremes between Momentum and Growth (64%, in the 94th percentile vs. history) on a factor basis and between Momentum and Tech (70%, in the 97th percentile.

There's nothing inherently "wrong" with that per se, but it suggests that you want to keep an eye out for factor crowding and for the possibility that the dynamic illustrated there could potentially supercharge a rotation. That's not a bearish take. Rather, it's just to say this: don't get caught flat-footed wondering why one of these periodic rotations from growth to value or from momentum to value seems particularly violent.

Finally, in the interest of closing out this brief update on a positive note, we've now gone 382 trading days without a 5% drawdown. That's the third-longest such streak since 1930:

(Goldman)

Happy new year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.