MiMedx: Unique Opportunity Provided By Aggressive Shorts

MiMedx Group Inc. (MDXG) has been the focus of unrelenting short attacks for years, but it continues to grow and thrive on best-in-class products with amazing margins. Its growth story has been remarkable, with continued growth on the horizon, as its pipeline of candidates looks to considerably diversify its core revenue streams.

MiMedx at first looks like a scary proposition, with Yahoo Finance reporting over 39 million shares short, or almost 43% of the company's current float. Short attacks have been piling up against the company over the years including some of the latest coming from a Viceroy report of misconduct about VA sales, executive emails, and channel stuffing. Short seller Marc Cohodes's letter to MiMedx claiming channel stuffing corroborated by a current employee. Finally, famed bear Citron Research doubled down on its view of a $3 stock price target for MiMedx concerning dubious sales practices. All of these short attacks, misleading information, and noxious headlines, and the company still trades at a 40-plus P/E multiple while maintaining a $1 billion plus market cap over the past few months after reaching all-time highs at over $17 a share.

MDXG data by YCharts

These recent overzealous attacks have provided an opportune time for me to buy into the company again, as I have traded in and out of the stock since 2014, when attacks from competitors and shorts even then resulted in even more dramatic buying opportunities when hype led to almost 50% drops in the company's stock price before recoveries.

MDXG data by YCharts

By now, MiMedx's management has become very accustomed to exaggerated short attacks as the company's current Chairman and CEO Parker H. "Pete" Petit is the same CEO that has weathered these storms since I first started following the company. The company's latest responses to current allegations include warning investors of fake executive emails which the company turned over to law enforcement agents, a settlement with a former employee, which included the former employee on the hook for a six-figure settlement for MiMedx's legal expenses along with admitting he actually had no personal knowledge of the alleged channel stuffing, and suing Capital Forum for libel concerning the misleading VA reports. MiMedx's website also has its own personal dedicated spot focused on short selling commentary complete with quite a few links to responses to individual short attacks on the company in just the past few months alone. MiMedx has successfully fought short attacks for years, with pullbacks in the stock creating buying opportunities, as the company continues to impress on the earnings front.

Here is a chart of MiMedx's growth in revenues since 2011, as the company was recently recognized as number 5 on Fortune Magazine's list of the 100 fastest growing public companies.

Slide from MiMedx's 2017 Investor's Day

Now here is the same chart including what the company expects revenues to do over the next seven years.

Slide from MiMedx's 2017 Investor's Day

Pretty impressive, in my opinion, as the company continues to sell regenerative and therapeutic biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes, at gross profit margins expected to come in at around 89%-90% in 2018, according to its most recent guidance forecast. With 2018 revenues projected to be between $383-$387 million, additional growth should feature tailwinds from payers with regard to reimbursement coverage due to the publication of the first large scale successful venous leg ulcer study completed in nearly 20 years featuring the company's EpiFix allograft. The company also plans on expanding its current 380 member sales force to 440 members, with additional management positions in Canada and the Middle East to complement existing management in Europe and the Pacific Rim.

Perhaps the biggest news for the company going forward is its pipeline of four IND clinical trials concerning AmnioFix Injectables using micronized amniotic tissue. Two of the studies focus on plantar fasciitis, one on Achilles tendonitis, and one for osteoarthritis of the knee. These injectables are projected not only to reduce pain in injuries, but to also reduce the use of opioid-based pain medications. MiMedx currently projects the AmnioFix Injectables's peak revenue to exceed $4 billion out of a $12 billion market opportunity in U.S. joint pain injections at about $1,000 a dose. The company's BLA programs are projected by MiMedx to obtain BLA indication clearance in 2020 and 2021, a full four years ahead of competing IND/BLA programs for musculoskeletal pain.

MiMedx has dealt with aggressive short attacks for years, and has successfully addressed and moved passed such attacks, recovering share prices and new highs as it continues to profitably expand its product portfolio. With one of the best growth rates of any public company in the business, and further growth on the horizon, this company's risk/reward profile is well worth taking a look at. I expect the company's stock price to continue to make new highs in 2018 as it addresses continued desperate short attacks that have amounted to nothing significant since I have been following the company since 2014. The company's promising pipeline looks to take the company to the next level in the future as it continues to grow in leaps and bounds despite continued aggressive short attacks. I recently became long again in MDXG, with a half position in my portfolio due to the volatility of the stock, with the hope that my days of trading the stock are over as I take a more long-term view of the company. Best of luck to all.