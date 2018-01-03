GE Stock Has Multiple Positive Catalysts, Favorable Valuation

GE (GE) stock has been pummeled in recent months as the company has faced a cash crunch and responded with a significant dividend cut and massive layoffs at its beleaguered Power unit. But the company has some potential positive catalysts that many investors could be overlooking. A few of these catalysts are brewing in Washington, DC.

CNN recently pointed out that "GE has a fossils fuel problem." The conglomerate's decision to buy Alstom, which develops coal-fueled turbines, for $9.5 billion and oil exploration company Baker Hughes' technical services business, have left it highly exposed to fossil fuels. But gas and coal are losing market share to renewable energy, CNN quoted GE as saying.

However, help could be on the way from the Trump Administration. Energy Secretary Rick Perry has developed a plan to subsidize coal, The New York Times reported in October. According to the Atlantic Magazine, "Perry’s proposed rule would pay coal and nuclear plants to remain on the electrical grid in the name of resilience. Experts say it would virtually assure that coal and nuclear plants...remain profitable."

As I pointed out back in February, President Trump's eagerness to open new areas to oil drilling also could help GE in the wake of the conglomerate's decision to buy Baker Hughes. Now the government is starting to implement Trump's philosophy on a number of fronts.

For example, the administration is looking to open new areas of the Atlantic Ocean to drilling, the new tax cut law will allow drilling in additional parts of the Arctic, and the administration appears poised to allow drilling in parts of Utah where it was previously forbidden. Increased drilling in the U.S. should significantly increase demand for Baker Hughes' products and services.

As I also noted in February, a number of GE's divisions could be boosted by an infrastructure plan that the president had been touting. That plan was put on the back burner for much of the year, but the president has recently indicated that he will be actively pushing the initiative in 2018.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs in November said that GE would be one of the biggest winners from tax reform.

Aside from the benefits it's set to receive from DC, GE has significant exposure to two quickly growing sectors: Wind energy and the Internet of Things. According to the International Energy Agency, the amount of energy generated by wind is expected to surge by a pretty impressive total of about 300 gigawatts from 2017-2022. GE’s wind business isn't exactly tiny, as the company has reported that its onshore wind unit obtained over $3 billion of orders in the fourth quarter of 2016.

One firm estimated that the Internet of Things market would jump to $561 billion by 2022, up from $170 billion in 2017. GE appears to be heavily involved in the Industrial Internet of Things, and the fact that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) recently chose to partner with GE on an Industrial Internet of Things platform definitely suggests that GE’s technology in this area is quite strong. Also providing strong validation for GE’s Internet of Things prowess and potential is Exelon's (EXC) decision to use GE’s sensors and applications at multiple facilities around the U.S. As an Oracle executive writing in Forbes noted, Exelon is “one of the largest U.S. energy providers.”

GE stock has been beaten up as concerns justifiably mount about its fossil fuel businesses. But the company has numerous other catalysts, including very favorable Trump Administration policies and the tremendous growth of wind energy and the Internet of Things. As a result, GE stock, sporting a 2.7% dividend yield and a very low trailing price to sales ratio of 1.28 and having plummeted over 40% in the last year, is a very good buy at current levels.