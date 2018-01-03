American Software: Progress, But Not Enough

The first half is good news - but a long-inconsistent and long-disappointing company still has a lot more to prove.

But revenue growth isn't all that impressive, even considering the impact of a shift to cloud products, and the comparison remains rather easy.

I wrote back in July that American Software (AMSWA) needed a little more 'something,' and from a headline perspective first-half results would seem to qualify. GAAP revenue figures haven't impressed - the top line actually is down 1% through the first half of FY18 - but Adjusted EBITDA has risen 61%. Cloud adoption has been strong, and AMSWA is driving more of the recurring revenue investors seem so keen on nowadays.

AMSWA has been rewarded for its efforts, hitting a 16-year high at $13 in November before pulling back after the Q2 report at the end of that month. The stock now has risen 16% since my July piece - and there is some logic toward the gains.

But looking closer, I'm not sure first-half results are quite as impressive as they appear or as management commentary suggests. There is some progress here, but this remains a company that's been inconsistent over the years in terms of execution and delivering on its promise. First-half results aren't quite enough in my eyes to overcome that history - but they are at the least a step in the right direction.

A Strong First Half...Right?

First-half numbers do look solid, but context is needed. American Software is coming off a disappointing fiscal 2017 (fiscal years end in April), which provided some easy comparisons, particularly for the first two quarters:

Source: author from AMSWA filings and press releases

That aside, American Software has posted a couple of solid quarters to start FY18. In Q1, revenue did decline 2% Y/Y. But what the company calls Cloud Services ACV (Annual Contract Value), a NTM measure of cloud contracts, rose 92%, with SaaS ACV up 155%. The move from a perpetual license to a recurring subscription obviously provides a near-term headwind to revenue; on the Q1 conference call, CEO Allan Dow said license revenue would have increased roughly 20% Y/Y without that shift. The news looks even better in Q2, with ACV up 123% year-over-year, including a 210% increase in SaaS contracts, with Dow on the Q2 call estimating a 40% 'true' (for lack of a better term) license growth rate in the quarter.

Profit growth has been more impressive. Gross margin jumped to 57% from 50% in Q1, and 53% from the same figure in Q2. Both periods saw a benefit from increased utilization and the cloud shift. YTD, R&D has been flat as a percentage of sales, and sales and marketing spend has leveraged ~200 bps, as GAAP spend actually has dropped 9%+ or $1 million year-over-year.

The result has been strong Adjusted EBITDA growth despite a stagnant top line. Adjusted EBITDA increased 55% in Q1 before accelerating to 85% growth in Q2.

It certainly appears like a very impressive performance so far. Commentary from management supports optimism as well. The conversion of pipeline opportunities to sales is strong, per both the Q1 and Q2 calls, an impressive performance particularly given the lowered expense and headcount in sales and marketing. International markets are still a little weak, particularly in emerging markets, but strength there in CY18 combined with a strong North American market could add another leg up for revenue growth. The transition to subscription billing has been a goal of management - and it's a goal the company is hitting. Revenue growth figures are better than reported, and Adjusted EBITDA has soared despite a modest headwind from lower initial revenue recognition.

But there's reason for caution when looking at the numbers more closely. And though I'm not entirely sure what it was in Q2 results that led to a sell-off (my guess is gross margin concerns, hit by a big drop in license GM), $11+ looks a more appropriate price than $13. As far as revenue goes, the numbers all sound impressive - but they're simply not very big.

For instance, Cloud Services ACV is growing - but it still only totaled $9.9 million at the end of Q2, less than 10% of likely NTM total revenue (barring a major decline elsewhere). The SaaS figure is just $7.2 million. The growth is nice, but it's also coming at least in part due to billing shifts from existing customers, which offsets some of the growth benefits, and this still is a company with an enterprise value over $270 million.

As for the 20%/40% license growth in Q1 and Q2, that figure too sounds impressive. But license revenue is a tiny fraction of the overall top line: 12% on a GAAP basis in the first half. Using 30% as a first-half estimate for 'actual' license growth, overall revenue growth would have been about 6%. Sales fell by more than that last year. The larger services and other and maintenance categories both have grown sales just 2% YTD.

Similarly, Adjusted EBITDA on a trailing twelve-month basis is right at $20 million - modestly below FY16 levels of $20.7 million. Gross margin improvements aren't necessarily sustainable, with higher indirect sales hitting the figure, and Dow said on the Q2 call that sales spend "already [has] been ramped," which should further limit margin expansion against tougher comparables in the back half of FY18.

None of this is to say that American Software had a bad first half or to suggest a short of the stock. It's making progress toward cloud. The acquisition of Halo BI in late November is an intriguing and inexpensive move ($9 million, 1.5x revenue per the Q2 call), adding AI and analytics to AMSWA's supply chain offerings.

But EBITDA growth is going to slow considerably in Q3 and especially Q4. The stock already has gained 16% since July, with its enterprise value rising 27% over that stretch. The actual organic growth figures aren't anywhere in the neighborhood of the big numbers cited in cloud and SaaS ACV.

More broadly, I'm not sure this is a markedly different company, on a markedly different trajectory, than it was two quarters or three years ago. But the breakout in the stock of late, notably ahead of Q3, seems to be pricing that possibility in:

AMSWA data by YCharts

Valuation

Admittedly, AMSWA isn't particularly expensive, trading at 2.5-2.6x FY18 revenue and 13.5x trailing twelve-month EBITDA. Supply chain management rival Kinaxis (OTCPK:KXSCF) trades at a whopping 12x EV/revenue and ~44x Adjusted EBITDA (both based on the midpoint of CY17 guidance).

But it's not necessarily cheap, either. The Kinaxis comparison hardly is apple to apples: Kinaxis is growing in the high-20s, while AMSWA's 'adjusted' growth is 6% in the first half and even lower on a multi-year basis.

American Software just isn't a fast grower, though some of the cherry-picked stats from Q1 and Q2 might suggest otherwise. And even in this market, it's not clear how exactly the multiple is supposed to expand to 3x+ revenue or 15x+ EBITDA, both of which would be required just to get back to November highs.

That means American Software needs to accelerate growth - and that's not necessarily impossible or even unlikely. Again, there is some good news in the first half results and positive commentary from management in terms of sales cycles and close rates. But this also has been a company (admittedly under prior management; Dow only took over in early March) that has overpromised in the past, and has struggled to generate the consistent growth the stock is starting to price in. That's going to have to change, and there's not enough in the 1H results to fully believe that it has just yet.

