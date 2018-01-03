Simulated Performance Of Leveraged Bond Funds Since 1962

Given the current low-yield environment, investors may still be skeptical of bonds, leveraged or otherwise.

The simulated bonds have under-performed available leveraged ETFs over the past seven years, so their performance may be a conservative estimate.

Summary and Thesis

I am interested in back-testing portfolios which includes leveraged bond funds. However, I am limited by the relatively recent creation of such funds.

In the last seven years, leveraged bond funds outperformed their unleveraged peers. However, some would argue that this is due to a lasting bull market for bonds, and results would be different in other markets. Therefore, I would like to simulate past performance of leveraged bond funds to determine if they would have outperformed unleveraged funds in the past.

After simulation, I found that an intermediate term bond fund would return 6.3%/year since 1962 without leverage, assuming 0.15% fees. Adding 2x leverage and 0.95% fees increases annual performance to 11.6%/year. A simulated 3x leveraged fund with 1.06% fees returns 18.1%/year over the same time period.

I then compared the performance of simulated funds to the actual performance of available ETFs, to see if the simulated performance is reasonably aligned with actual performance. For all three simulated funds, correlation is over 99%. The simulated funds also consistently under-perform available ETFs, which may indicate that the estimates of the simulated funds are conservative.

Overall, simulated leveraged bond funds offer amazing performance over the past 55 years. Recent out-performance by leveraged bond funds does not appear to be anomalous. Instead, such leveraged funds appear to consistently out-perform unleveraged peers, albeit with more risk and larger drawdowns.

Objective

I am considering investing in a leveraged portfolio. Part of this portfolio could include the use of leveraged bond funds. Potential funds to invest in might include:

Fund (Symbol) Leverage Maturity Duration Coupon Fees Direxion Daily 20-Year

Treasury Bull 3X (TMF) 3x 26.2y 17.8y 3.28% 1.08% Direxion Daily 7-10 Year

Treasury Bear 3X (TYO) 3x 8.4y 7.6y 2.31% 1.06% ProShares Ultra 20+ Year

Treasury (UBT) 2x 26.2y 17.8y 3.22%* 0.95% ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (UST) 2x 8.4y 7.6y 2.23%* 0.95%

* Note: The ProShares ETFs are based on the same indices as the Direxion funds. Index statistics for each were taken from the Direxion and ProShares sites. Differences are likely due to different dates and calculation methods rather than differences in the underlying indices.

The 20+ year treasury funds are based on the same index as is the unleveraged iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), which has an expense ratio of 0.15%. The 7-10 year treasury funds are based on the same index as the unleveraged iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF), which also has an expense ratio of 0.15%.

As shown, the leveraged funds have outperformed their unleveraged ETF counterparts over the life of the leveraged funds. However, this sample size is relatively small. It does not reflect a wide variety of bond market conditions. Therefore, these past results may have little predictive value when adjusting for market cycles.

Before considering investing in leveraged bond funds, I would like to simulate performance of leveraged bond funds across a variety of markets. My objective is to estimate how leveraged funds would have performed in the past.

My overall purpose is to determine whether a daily leveraged bond fund should properly be part of my long-term portfolio, or whether I should avoid these funds and keep my money only in unleveraged funds.

To do this, I would like to estimate performance data from leveraged bond funds from time period prior to the creation of such funds.

Leveraged Funds Used For Comparison Purposes

I would like to simulate the performance of a daily 2x and a daily 3x leveraged bond fund as far back as possible. This simulation includes fees, equal to fees charged on currently-available leveraged bond funds.

If I was to invest in a leveraged bond fund, I would invest in Direxion Daily 20-Year Treasury Bull 3X (TMF). It offers the most liquidity, and 3x funds offer a higher leverage/fee ratio than 2x funds.

However, based on data availability, I have chosen to simulate performance of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X (TYD) and ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (UST). I have chosen these funds, rather than longer-duration funds, because the St Louis Fed offers 10-year daily treasury rates back to 1962, while longer-duration treasury rates are only offered back to 1977.

TYD is a 3x leveraged fund which seeks to replicate daily results of the ICE U.S. Treasury 7-10 Year Bond Index. This ETF has an inception date of April 16, 2009 and a net expense ratio of 1.06%. The index it is based on currently has a weighted average maturity of 8.44 years with a duration of 7.61 years. TYD is not very liquid, with only $8.8 million in assets under management.

UST is a 2x leveraged fund which seeks to replicate daily results of the ICE U.S. Treasury 7-10 Year Bond Index (the same index as TYD). This ETF has an inception date of January 19, 2010 and an expense ratio of 0.95%. UST is somewhat more liquid than TYD, with $32 million in AUM.

Direxion also offers a monthly mutual fund with 2x leverage based on the same index, Direxion Monthly 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 2X Fund (DXKLX). That fund attempts to match monthly, rather than daily, performance of the underlying index, although with a higher expense ratio of 1.51%.

Estimated Bond Fund Performance to 1962

All simulated bond funds described below match the fees of the corresponding available ETF. The unleveraged fund includes a 0.15% fee (like IEF), the 2x leveraged fund includes a 0.95% fee (like UST), and the 3x leveraged fund includes a 1.06% fee (like TYD).

Above is my estimate of bond fund performance dating back to 1962. Each estimate is based on returns from a simulated bond fund with an average duration of 7.5 years. For each fund, daily returns are calculated using daily ten-year treasury rates.

My bond fund estimates are based on changes in the present value of a zero-coupon bond. Real US treasuries are not zero-coupon bonds. However, to estimate present values of real US treasuries would require more information than merely the treasury rate. Such an estimate would also require past daily coupon rates and maturities of an index. This data is not available, especially since the relevant indices are much more recent than 1962.

Accordingly, estimated fund returns are merely estimates. These estimates also include the fees paid in the relevant leveraged funds, calculated daily.

Since 1962-01-02 Unleveraged 2x Leveraged 3x Leveraged Return 3,019% 47,392% 1,124,126% CAGR 6.3% 11.6% 18.1% Best Year 44% (1982) 101% (1982) 188% (1982) Worst Year -8% (2009) -17% (2009) -26% (2009) Max Drawdown 23.6%

(1981-09-30) 44.2%

(1981-09-30) 62.0%

(1981-09-30) Longest Drawdown 894 days

(2012-07-25 to

2015-01-05) 894 days

(2012-07-25 to

2015-01-05) 869 days

(2012-07-25 to

2014-12-11) Annual Excess Return 1.9% 8.1% 16.5% Annual Volatility 8.1% 16.3% 25.9% Sharpe Ratio 0.23 0.49 0.64

In this chart, Sharpe ratios are calculated based on the returns over the 3-Month treasury bill. Excess returns and volatility are both calculated monthly, and then annualized.

The longest drawdowns of the simulated funds occur during the life of actual ETFs. The drawdowns in the actual ETFs was not as long as those listed in the simulated funds. The longest drawdowns in the actual ETFs were 588 days for TYD (3x) and UST (2x), and 542 days for IEF (1x).

Additionally, IEF existed during the simulated unleveraged fund's worst year. IEF outperformed the unleveraged fund in 2009, losing only 6.6% compared to 8% for the simulated fund.

Further comparisons to available ETFs are below.

Comparison to Available ETFs

To test the plausibility of these estimated returns, it may be instructive to compare their returns to the returns of available ETFs. I do not expect that performance will be identical. Available ETF performance will differ due to tracking error, different durations than the 10-year rate (tending to be shorter duration, leading to different interest rates), the impact of receiving coupons rather than being zero-coupon bonds, trading fees, and other reasons.

Despite that, it may still be instructive to compare to returns of available ETFs. Specifically, data for simulated funds will not be useful if it consistently over-estimates returns. Erring on the side of being conservative (under-estimating returns) is preferable over the side of being too aggressive (over-estimating returns).

In each of these three charts, my simulated fund under-performs the relevant actual ETF. However, despite that, performance is similar for each of the three simulated funds.

Fund Comparison Avg Difference/Quarter Std Dev Correlation Simulated Unleveraged vs IEF -0.22% (IEF is higher) 0.50% 99.0% Simulated 2x Leveraged vs UST -0.33% (UST is higher) 0.67% 99.5% Simulated 3x Leveraged vs TYD -0.10% (TYD is higher) 1.42% 99.1%

Overall, performance for the simulated funds is adequate for my purposes. Each simulated fund under-performs the closest available ETF. However, performance is highly correlated, and the under-performance is by a relatively small amount.

I am open to suggestions on how to improve the accuracy of these simulated funds, however. Please let me know if you have suggestions in the comments below, or by sending me a message directly.

In this chart, positive numbers indicated that ETFs outperformed the simulated funds, whereas negative numbers indicate the opposite.

On an annual basis. the simulated funds track ETF performance much better over the past four years than in earlier years. The simulated leveraged funds also show higher deviations from leveraged ETFs than the unleveraged fund.

Summary and Conclusion

My estimates indicate that leveraged bond funds would have consistently outperformed unleveraged bond funds over the past 55 years. This is true despite higher fees.

Leveraged bond funds also have much higher draw-downs than unleveraged funds. These funds are likely unsuitable for investors lacking high risk tolerance. In my view, these fund are best deployed as a part of a diversified portfolio.

I do not think investing in a 2x fund makes sense. The leverage/fee ratio is much higher on a 3x fund or an unleveraged fund. If the desired leverage is between 1 and 3, it likely makes more sense to balance a 3x fund and an unleveraged fund rather than investing in a 2x leveraged fund. This may have tax consequences in taxable accounts, since it would require re-balancing.

For my own investments, I anticipate investing in bonds in a non-taxable portion of my portfolio. (Bonds are taxed unfavorably in Canada.) Therefore, taxes are not a concern for my future positions.

From the perspective of historic results, leverage bond funds are promising. But investors should be cautious about investing in long-duration bonds, especially with leverage. Current interest rates are very low. Many investors expect that interest rates will rise in the next few years. Rising interest rates will hurt bond investors, especially those in longer-duration bonds and those with more net exposure to bonds (through leverage or otherwise).

I will be cautious about my exposure to longer-duration bonds. Others should also be mindful of these risks.

In the future, I will backtest leveraged equity funds based on historic data as well. I will then use those results in combination with these results to construct leveraged portfolios, and backtest those portfolios. It is my hope to be able to determine portfolio allocations for my own personal portfolio, based on my own comfort levels with the back-tested risk and return characteristics.

