Diamond Offshore Drilling: Expectations For 2018

My main concern is that the recent rise in the stock price was too fast and that Diamond Offshore shares might react significantly to any oil price correction.

This article continues the discussion started in "Offshore Drilling: 2017 Recap And 2018 Expectations."

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) finished the year 2017 with a strong rally. My regular readers know that I have long favored Diamond Offshore - along with Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) - as a leading offshore drilling play. In this article, I'll explain my views on why Diamond Offshore shares outperformed its peers in 2017, and share my thoughts on the perspectives of both the stock and the company in 2018.

In my opinion, the leading reason behind Diamond Offshore's strong performance in the second half of 2017 is the company's status as a "safe play." The two main pillars of its strength are backlog and easy maturity schedule.

Diamond Offshore enjoys high dayrates on all of its sixth-generation drillships, and will continue to do so until the end of 2019. The key thing to keep in mind here is that the sixth-generation drillships are in the most overcrowded segment right now - too many rigs competing for scarce work. Having a fleet of sixth-generation drillships right now is not everybody's dream, as most rigs in this segment are cost centers rather than profit centers in the near term. Diamond Offshore's key advantage is that the company will continue to receive high dayrates on those rigs for the next two years, and that those rigs will reenter the market when dayrates will already be off the bottom.

Debt is a killer during the downturn, as shareholders of Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL), Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDQ) and Ocean Rig (NASDAQ:ORIG) can surely attest. With just $250 million due in 2023 as a nearest maturity, Diamond Offshore is the safest driller you can find. I cannot imagine a realistic scenario where the industry's recovery does not start by 2023.

With these two factors playing in favor of Diamond Offshore, the company's shares have been rising steadily since mid-August. In fact, their value has increased by almost 80%. Meanwhile, some of the company's peers have not performed nearly as well as Diamond Offshore - the best examples are Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) and Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV).

In my opinion, this has more to do with money management decision making rather than with valuation. Investors want to have some exposure to the promising offshore drilling market, but are afraid that the downturn will be prolonged and choose Diamond Offshore because of its financial safety. I believe the company's shares have gotten a bit ahead of themselves and will correct with the first correction in oil prices.

Now that we've discussed the main drivers behind the recent stock price appreciation, it's time to look into the future.

1.) I expect that Diamond Offshore will purchase assets in 2018. In recent years, the company has materially decreased in size. Currently, it has four drillships, 14 semi-subs and 1 jackup. Out of 14 semi-subs, six are cold-stacked:

It's hard to expect that all those rigs will return to work. In fact, I'd bet that the majority of them won't be able to return to drilling due to increased competition from modern units and the price of bringing them back to work. Therefore, Diamond Offshore will likely try to improve its fleet this year.

There are two routes that the company can take: buy a floater fleet in a distressed asset sale, or go ahead with the concept of a floating factory. In my opinion, the second scenario is more likely. The "buy a floater fleet at a big discount" concept looks interesting on paper but is not that easy to do in practice. Harsh environment floaters have already gone up in price, as evidenced by the latest West Rigel transaction.

Drillships, as mentioned above, belong to the overcrowded segment and will need to be stacked for some time before finding work. Also, who'd be a seller? Ocean Rig is set to continue operating as a separate entity for the time being. Pacific Drilling filed for bankruptcy without any plan, and this issue may drag on for quite some time. Seadrill is going through bankruptcy but will not be a seller of assets. Thus, trying a new floating factory concept makes more sense - if the company manages to find a client and arrange financing for the project.

2.) I expect to hear about new jobs for semi-subs Ocean Guardian and Ocean Valiant. The UK segment of the offshore drilling market is doing well right now, and rigs are in tight supply. Therefore, even old but "hot" units will be in demand for the time being. Potentially, we will even hear the details for dayrates like in the recent Transocean case. I'm also positive about the future of Ocean Apex and Ocean Monarch in Australia.

3.) In my opinion, Diamond Offshore will scrap some more rigs. The most recent scrapping exercise involved five semis: Ocean Nomad (1975), Ocean Princess (1975), Ocean Vanguard (1982), Ocean Alliance (1988) and Ocean Baroness (2002). My primary candidates to go from "cold-stacked" to "held for sale" status are Ocean America (1988) and Ocean Victory (1997).

4.) I believe that near-term upside for Diamond Offshore shares is limited unless Brent oil (BNO) breaks through $70 per barrel. The reason for this is that the company's shares have already had very significant upside, while we haven't seen actual improvements in the offshore drilling market outside the harsh environment segment. I expect to hear more about new contracts in the first months of 2018, as oil producers won't miss the recent upside in oil, but the stock market will likely be more demanding at current levels of Diamond Offshore stock and will wait for company-specific improvements.

In all, I continue to view Diamond Offshore as one of the main leaders in the offshore drilling market. My main concerns are related to the fast rise in the stock price. With the majority of backlog locked in for 2018, there'll be few surprises for the company. The main intrigue is how Diamond Offshore will start investing for the future. Stay tuned.

