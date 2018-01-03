Brookfield Renewable Partners - Take Advantage Of Renewables Growth

The company has a strong balance sheet. This will support continued investments and rewards for investors going forward.

The company has ample investment opportunities and plans to grow its dividends by the high single digits annually for the coming years.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) is a more than $6 billion company that focuses on renewable energy assets and is primarily owned by Brookfield Asset Management. As we will see throughout this article, Brookfield Renewable Partners' impressive assets, the growth potential of these assets, and the company’s financials make it a strong investment at this time.

Renewable Energy - Brookfield

Brookfield Renewable Partners Impressive Assets

Brookfield Renewable Partners has an incredible distribution of assets that provide a strong backbone for the company.

Brookfield Assets - Brookfield Renewable Partners Investor Presentation

Brookfield Renewable Partners has over 100 years of experience in power generation with 2000 employees working for the company. These employees offer an astounding $27 billion of power assets spread across 264 different facilities. These facilities, spread across 15 different markets have an astounding 12,700 megawatts of capacity. More importantly 89% is hydroelectric generation, which is a competitive low cost renewable.

Brookfield New Assets - Brookfield Renewable Partners Investor Presentation

A significant portion of this asset growth has come from major acquisitions recently. The company acquired $3 billion of U.S. hydros from 2012 - 2016 and another $1 billion in wind sales during an economic downturn in 2014. The company is backed by Brookfield Asset Management and has a strong history of acquiring assets during downcycles. That shows the company’s strength.

And recently, as a result of growing worldwide support for renewables, Brookfield Renewable Partners is undergoing some large acquisitions. These large acquisitions will improve the company’s asset base and support impressive earnings going forward. In 2017, the company spent $5 billion acquiring Isagen and just a few months ago, the company closed a $8 billion TerraForm acquisition.

The TerraForm acquisition involved Brookfield Asset Management purchasing $8 billion of enterprise value assets that produce 3600 megawatts of power. These assets should significantly improve the company’s cash flow going forward.

Brookfield Growth - Brookfield Renewable Partners Investor Presentation

Looking at its past, which supports the company’s impressive assets, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an impressive history of growth supported by its strong access to capital. In the past 18 years, the company has grown from 950 megawatts to 13700 megawatts and from 1 country through 9 with growing technologies every year. That significant growth should continue in the future.

As we can see here, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an incredible portfolio of assets that it has grown quickly. This bodes well for the company’s capital going forward.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Growth Potential

Brookfield Renewable Partners has an incredible portfolio of impressive assets that have significant growth potential going forward.

Brookfield FFO Growth - Brookfield Renewable Partners Investor Presentation

Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has 169 megawatts under immediate construction which should come online in the next two years. These assets under production should increase the company’s funds from operations by $20.7 million. This should increase the company’s funds from operations that it can put towards its dividends by the mid-single digits from these projects alone.

These projects have impressive potential and are spread out across several different markets. A respectable number of them have already come online and will support the company’s dividend for the coming year.

Brookfield 5 Year Plan - Brookfield Renewable Partners Investor Presentation

Overall, Brookfield Renewable Partners plans to invest several billion dollars annually in renewables over the coming years. The company anticipates that this will bring it $68 million in annualized FFO by 2021. That annualized FFO combined with projects coming online this year will bring the company a double-digit increase in its free cash flow. Combined with anticipated improvements, this will support dividend increases.

Brookfield Renewable Partners believes that its combination cost reduction, inflation, and project development will allow it to support a 5-9% annual distribution growth in the coming years. In a market where banks are paying out barely a percent, and treasuries barely two percent, getting more than 5% that grows at the high-single digits annually is incredibly impressive.

Overall, this shows the growth potential of Brookfield Renewable Partners’ assets.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Financials

Brookfield Renewable Partners support strong assets and growth potential that combined with the company’s financials give it huge growth potential.

Brookfield Income - Brookfield Renewable Partners Investor Presentation

Comparing the first 9 months of 2017 to the first 9 months of 2016, we can see that Brookfield Renewable Partners grew its funds from operations, what supports a dividend, by the double-digits. Similar growth can be expected going into 2018 as additional projects come online, with potentially massive growth to be expected depending on how the Terraform assets are integrated.

Brookfield Financials - Brookfield Renewable Partners Investor Presentation

Brookfield Renewable Partners supports a significant portion of its assets and its investments through borrowing. The company has almost $10 billion in long-term debt and credit facilities, a decrease over the past year. However, overall this debt has a low weighted interest rate of roughly 5%. That rate, while a little more expensive than I would like is supported by impressive cash flow.

Another important thing to see is the company’s interest rates have dropped over the past year. That decrease in interest rates combined with a slight decrease in debt means the company’s expenses would be decreased significantly.

Conclusion

Brookfield Renewable Partners is a renewable energy company that invests in renewable assets with strong growth potential. The company has $10s of billions in assets supported by a combination of debt and earnings. The company has significant cash flow that supports a dividend of more than 5% with respectable growth for investors going forward.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has an impressive financial portfolio for its assets. The recent Terraform Power acquisition should significantly increase the company’s assets and their earnings potential. The renewables market is growing incredibly quickly and that should support growing earnings and investment opportunities. This makes the stock an incredible investment at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.