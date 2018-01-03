Ocean Rig: Expectations For 2018

The stock is currently trading in the $23 to $28 range and lacks volume, but this might change if oil keeps posting new highs.

Ocean Rig will try to market its non-cold-stacked drillships and has chances to put them at work in the second half of 2018.

The company has just had a major management overhaul, but I do not expect significant changes in strategy.

This article continues the discussion started in "Offshore Drilling: 2017 Recap And 2018 Expectations."

The year 2017 was a crucial one for Ocean Rig (ORIG). The company went through bankruptcy and emerged with new equity and little debt on the balance sheet. With first maturity coming in the third quarter of 2024 and almost $750 million of cash on the balance sheet at the end of the third quarter of 2017, the company has plenty of time to wait for market recovery.

Of course, we should not forget that Ocean Rig was able to buy this time by effectively wiping out its shareholders. However, the stock market is about the future rather than the past, and although the presence of George Economou as Chairman of Ocean Rig will remain a red flag for many investors for the time being, we should concentrate on the future activities of the company.

Ocean Rig starts the new year with major management changes. The biggest news is that Pankaj Khanna will be the new president and CEO of Ocean Rig. Previously, he was Ocean Rig's chief marketing officer in 2012 and also was DryShips' (DRYS) chief operating officer from 2009 to 2012. Thus, he is not a new man to George Economou's companies (contrary to what some readers might have hoped for). Here's what George Economou, who remains the company's Chairman, had to say on the issue:

We are pleased to announce the strengthening of our management team in our efforts to streamline our operations and bring focus to the development of Ocean Rig post-restructuring. The team under the guidance of Mr. Kandylidis and myself will focus on navigating the Company through the next chapter of our history as we enter 2018 with optimism and in a prime position due to our strong balance sheet and modern fleet to take advantage of opportunities as they arise. We will continue to focus on maximizing shareholder value through this cycle.

New shareholders (who were creditors before restructuring) have taken significant steps to limit Economou's ability to make deals by appointing four independent directors to the company's board, which will have to approve all major actions, including equity issuances, debt issuances, asset acquisitions or sales, newbuildings, M&A, dividend payments and, most importantly, related party transactions (which plagued Ocean Rig before restructuring). With four out of seven directors being independent, I expect no more negative surprises from Ocean Rig.

Here's what I expect for 2018:

1. I expect that Leiv Eiriksson will get to work on optional wells and will continue to work with Lundin. Norway North is a rather tight market nowadays, so the rig has good perspectives to keep getting jobs. It remains to be seen whether the second harsh-environment semi-sub, Eirik Raude, will be able to move from its stacked status to work.

2. Ocean Rig will try to find work for three drillships whose contracts end in 2018: Ocean Rig Corcovado, Ocean Rig Poseidon, and Ocean Rig Mykonos. I believe that perspectives for Ocean Rig Poseidon, which works for Statoil (STO), are reasonably good as Statoil currently shows big interest towards offshore drilling. Working with Petrobras (PBR) is more challenging, although the results of recent auctions in Brazil allow to hope that some work may be awarded to Ocean Rig drillships (potentially, work starting in 2019).

3. The stock will likely remain in the $23 to $28 range unless company-specific catalysts emerge or Brent oil (BNO) breaks through $70 per barrel. The reason for this is that Ocean Rig's rigs belong mostly to the overcrowded segment of the market, so near-bottom day rates should be expected for the next work they get in 2018. At the same time, the company's finances are now solid enough to ensure its survival well into the next decade, so there's no reason for downside below lows of 2017.

4. The company's cash flow generating ability will take a hit once Corcovado and Mykonos roll off their contracts. Combined, it will be a hit of $1 million per day on the revenue side and about $750,000 hit on the cash flow side if Ocean Rig's direct rig expenses remain in the whereabouts of $120,000 per day as advertised in company's presentations.

Currently, the trading of Ocean Rig's shares lacks volume. However, this is not the reason to forget about the company. The floater-focused Ocean Rig will be very sensitive to changes in the offshore drilling market. Once the situation gets better and oil producers start investing in future reserves, Ocean Rig's rigs will start getting work and its share price will improve. Ocean Rig shares are in hibernation mode, but this might change soon.

