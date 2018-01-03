Why CVS' $69 Billion Acquisition Of Aetna Makes Us Prefer Walgreens

To return to growth, Walgreens is buying Rite Aid stores and recently made a significant investment in China, while CVS will acquire Aetna.

CVS and Walgreens are both undervalued. Despite the pressure facing retail, they both have strong businesses, with growth potential.

By Bob Ciura

Healthcare is an attractive industry for investors looking for high-quality dividend growth stocks trading at attractive valuations. CVS Health (CVS) and Walgreens Boots (WBA) are two of the largest pharmacy retailers in the world, and both have long histories of raising their dividends over time.

CVS is a Dividend Achiever, a group of 262 stocks which have increased their dividends for 10+ consecutive years. You can see the entire list of all 262 Dividend Achievers here.

Meanwhile, Walgreens has a longer history of dividend growth than CVS. It has increased its dividend for 42 years in a row, making it a Dividend Aristocrat. The Dividend Aristocrats are a group of companies in the S&P 500 Index, with 25+ consecutive years of dividend increases. You can see all 51 Dividend Aristocrats here.

CVS and Walgreens are similar businesses and fierce competitors. Both stocks appear to be undervalued, with positive growth prospects and safe dividends. That said, they also have significant differences between the two. This article will discuss which of the two is the better dividend stock.

Business Overview

CVS and Walgreens both compete in pharmacy retail, although CVS is more diversified than Walgreens. CVS has approximately 9,700 retail locations, and more than 1,100 walk-in medical clinics. It also has a pharmacy benefits management business, with nearly 90 million plan members. CVS holds a high market share across its operating segments.

Source: 2017 Investor Fact Sheet, page 2

For its part, Walgreens is the largest retail pharmacy in the U.S. and Europe. It operates more than 13,200 stores in 11 countries. It also has more than 390 distribution centers that supply approximately 230,000 pharmacies, doctors, health centers, and hospitals.

CVS has not performed well in recent periods. It seems to be more negatively affected by the retail downturn than Walgreens. While CVS’ pharmacy services revenue increased 8.7% over the first three quarters of 2017, same-store retail sales fell 3.5% in that period. Adjusted earnings-per-share declined 3.4% over the first three quarters.

Meanwhile, Walgreens grew adjusted earnings-per-share by 13% in fiscal 2017. Comparable-store sales increased 3.3% for the year. Pharmacy products and prescriptions were a particularly strong performer, with sales growth of 5.6% and 8.7%, respectively, in the most recent quarter.

Source: 2017 Earnings Presentation, page 6

The retail climate is challenged for both CVS and Walgreens, due to intensifying competition and falling store traffic, although CVS is having a more difficult time adapting. In response, CVS is turning to a huge acquisition to restore growth.

Growth Prospects

To paraphrase an old saying, drastic times call for drastic measures. Retail is under a great deal of pressure, which is why CVS is turning to acquisitions, to further diversify. CVS has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Aetna (AET) for $69 billion.

The Aetna acquisition helps further diversify CVS, outside of the retail segment. Aetna is one of the largest health benefits providers in the U.S., with more than 44 million members.

Source: Acquisition Presentation, page 11

The deal can broaden CVS’ product and service offerings. Going forward, CVS could offer a unique experience to its members. For example, it could expand its MinuteClinics, or offer lower co-pays for Aetna customers.

Walgreens is taking a different approach than CVS. Rather than making transformational acquisitions, it is pursuing smaller, bolt-on deals. Walgreens’ major growth catalyst is the recent acquisition of over 1,900 Rite Aid (RAD) stores, as well as three of its distribution centers, and related inventory, for $4.375 billion.

Source: 2017 Earnings Presentation, page 18

Acquiring these stores will help further Walgreens’ sales growth. Walgreens also has growth potential in the emerging markets, like China for example. On December 6th, Walgreens acquired a 40% stake in pharmacy chain Guoda Drugstores, for $416 million. Guoda operates more than 3,500 retail pharmacies across 70 cities in China. With a large population and high economic growth, this investment could result in sustained growth for many years.

For fiscal 2018, Walgreens expects growth of 9%, at the midpoint of guidance. This would easily allow Walgreens to continue its impressive dividend growth streak.

CVS has growth potential as well, but it comes at a steep price. To acquire Aetna, CVS plans to issue $44.8B in new debt and another $21B in new equity. Taking on such a large amount of debt will stretch CVS’ balance sheet.

Valuation & Dividends

Both stocks appear to be undervalued. For example, CVS expects adjusted earnings-per-share of $5.83 to $5.93 for 2017. Based on this, the stock trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. This is a fairly low valuation, since the broader S&P 500 Index has an average price-to-earnings ratio of 25.9.

In the past 10 years, CVS has traded for an average price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2. As a result, the stock is currently valued at a discount to its 10-year average, of approximately 18%.

Source: Value Line

Walgreens had adjusted earnings-per-share of $5.10 in fiscal 2017. As a result, the stock trades for a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. Over the past 10 years, Walgreens held an average price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. This means Walgreens is currently valued at a 15% discount to its 10-year average.

Source: Value Line

CVS might be slightly cheaper than Walgreens, but Walgreens is the more attractive dividend growth stock. After its merger with Aetna, CVS will have a pro-form leverage ratio of 4.6, but its target leverage ratio is 3.0. CVS intends to keep the dividend flat to pay off debt, until the leverage ratio falls back to 3.0. This means it is not an attractive dividend growth stock.

Final Thoughts

CVS has a slightly higher dividend yield than Walgreens, 2.7% to 2.1%, but Walgreens has a much longer dividend growth history. Walgreens also has a higher likelihood of dividend growth over the next few years. Walgreens is growing earnings at a high rate, and while CVS also has growth potential, the huge Aetna deal will cause a strain on its balance sheet.

Both stocks appear undervalued, but Walgreens is the more attractive dividend growth stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.