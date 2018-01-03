I explain how I chose my top silver stocks, and give my top 5 picks for 2018. I expect these picks to outperform peers in 2018.

2017 was a pretty tough year for silver stocks in general, and I admit that my top picks have not done very well.

The prices of each stock listed below are as of Dec. 11, when this article was first released.

Top 5 Silver Stocks for 2018

Each year, I like to list my top overall silver stocks picks for the upcoming year. As always, the goal is to outperform both the physical price of silver (SLV), as well as silver miners as a whole, using the Global X Funds Silver miners ETF (SIL) as a benchmark index.

Similar to gold stocks, I target silver miners that have low cash operating costs and low all-in sustaining costs, a solid balance sheet with low leverage, strong development projects or strong exploration upside.

You get a lot of leverage to silver with these stocks, making them intriguing options for silver bulls. Every 10% gain or so in physical silver prices should results in 2X to 3X or greater gains in the stocks.

I've included a chart below of the performance on silver stocks during its last bull run back in 2010, an image that originally appeared in my top silver stock picks for 2016. During this bull run, several silver stocks returned 3X - 4X the price of physical silver, showing you the leverage these stocks can provide during a bull run.

(Credit: Yahoo Finance)

This leverage works against you too, however, as a 10% drop in silver could result in a 20% to 30% decline, or worse.

My main tips for readers: I continue to recommend investors consider dollar-cost averaging positions in silver stocks instead of trying to time the market and go all-in at once. Market timing is extremely difficult; silver miners are highly volatile. If you want to buy a silver stock, aim to buy shares on a periodic basis, such as once per month or once every 2 months or one every quarter. If you can, take some profits when your position has surged in value, and look to re-invest on dips.

Year-to-date, the silver miners have had a pretty tough year. The SLV has fallen by 3.6% as of writing, however, silver miners have declined by 11% (due to leverage); my top picks for 2017 have struggled as a result. These stocks have more exposure to silver than the stocks included in the SIL (for example, Wheaton Precious Metals is the largest holding in the SIL, and has become more of a gold stock over the past few years).

The picks are listed below in this chart, and include Great Panther Silver (GPL), First Majestic (AG), Endeavour Mining (EXK), Coeur (CDE) and Hecla (HL).

(Credit: Yahoo Finance)

In 2016, my top picks fared much better, with several of my picks returning greater than 200%, and one pick returning 400%+.

Top Picks for 2018

Here are my top picks for 2018; stock prices are listed as of writing on Dec. 9. I think these stocks have a good chance of outperforming peers in 2018. Please note that these stocks are considered risky, so please do your own due diligence before investing.

#5 Coeur Mining (CDE)

CDE data by YCharts

Coeur has continued to put up strong production results, but its high cash costs have plagued the company in 201, especially with silver prices weakening. That should change in 2018 and beyond as Coeur focuses more on higher-return mines.

I think Coeur's acquisition of the SilverTip mine is likely to be a big win for the company and I think this deal solidifies this name as a top silver stock to own. Like some of the other names on this list, the stock has fallen by quite a bit over the past month due to weak metals prices, so I think this could be a pretty good time to start an initial position.

The stock looks like it is trading at a good value here, too. Currently, the stock trades at an EV/EBITDA of under 8, according to Yahoo Finance. Coeur ended last quarter with $236.2 million in cash, equivalents and short-term investments, compared to a reasonable amount of total debt of $288.9 million, so the balance sheet is not a major concern for me.

Coeur definitely provides strong leverage to silver prices, as well as exposure to gold and zinc (following the Silvertip deal), so I think it's worth a look by investors here.

#4 New Pacific Metals (OTCPK:NUPMF)

NUPMF data by YCharts

This is the biggest unknown on the list, but also carries the most upside.

New Pacific is developing a high-grade silver deposit in Bolivia called Silver Sand, which is purchased for a total of $45 million in cash in July (New Pacific also owns the Tagish Lake property in Canada, and the Rzy project in China, but Silver Sand is really the company's main attraction).

According to New Pacific, the previous owner reported historical drill intersections ranging from 10 to 346 meters in length, with silver grades ranging mostly from 168 - 329 g/t. Confirmation drilling by the previous owner confirmed those grades, producing some pretty impressive drill results that included: 187.5 meters of 162 g/t silver, 133.5 meters of 226 g/t silver including 42 metes of 380 g/t, and 133.5 meters of 226 g/t silver, which included an intersection of 42 meters of 380 g/t.

Drilling commenced by New Pacific in October and the program is expected to be completed by March to June of 2018. Positive drill results from this program are a potential catalyst for the share price.

Also, few silver companies are heavily invested in New Pacific, including Silvercorp, which owns 27.9% of the company, and Pan American Silver (PAAS), a major silver producer which owns 16.4% of the company following a private placement at C$1.42 per share. Following that financing, the company had $46.61 million in net cash and investments and no debt, giving it more than enough funds to complete its first year drilling program (at an expected cost of $12.5 million) and fund other expenses ($3.75 million).

Finally, the company has an impressive management team and board of directors. It's led by Dr. Rui Feng, current CEO of Silvercorp, and a 7.5% owner of the company. John McCluskey, CEO of Alamos Gold (AGI) is a director.

Check out the technical report on Silver Sand for more details.

#3 SilverCrest Metals (OTCQX:SVCMF)

SVCMF data by YCharts

When First Majestic Silver bought out SilverCrest Mines in 2015, exploration assets held by both companies were spun-out into a new company called SilverCrest Metals. SilverCrest's strong management team stayed on board and has impressed so far in the little time the company has been public.

I'm intrigued by the company's drill results at its high-grade Las Chispas silver-gold project in Mexico. Shares are also down by a great deal since the start of 2017, and may present a solid buying opportunity here as we enter 2018.

Las Chispas is a historic high-grade mine that production gold at grades of 15 g/t and silver at grades of 1,700 g/t over 1 to 5 meter length. According to the company, this mine has produced approximately 100 million ounces of silver historically, as well as 200,000 ounces of gold. The company has worked on rehabilitating underground workings and drilling on nine of the 19 known epithermal veins.

So far, drilling has been quite a success. Overall, the company says that 69 of its drill intercepts have returns silver equivalent grades higher than 600 g/t.

Its most recent results in late November included 4 meters of 2,092 g/t silver equivalent, 2 meters of 1,630 g/t silver equivalent and one drill that included .8 meters of 9,835 g/t silver equivalent. In October, the company hit 4.5 meters of 2,516 g/t silver equivalent. In August, it struck 1.9 meters of 8,803 g/t silver equivalent. And in March, it reported multiple intercepts greater than 1,000 g/t.

Following the company's drilling success, it is planning on releasing a maiden resource estimate for Las Chispas in Q1 2018, which I think should be a catalyst for the share price. It may also drawn the interest in Mexican silver producers, who may be interested in an equity investment in SilverCrest or a partnership.

Readers should also note that management and board own 10% of the company, which is a positive sign in my opinion as insiders have significant skin in the game. Readers should also take note that a key insider bought 10,000 shares of the company in November, and several insiders have exercised warrants and held onto their shares.

#2 Arizona Mining (OTCPK:WLDVF)

WLDVF data by YCharts

Formerly known as Wildcat Silver, I like Arizona Mining and previously reported on strong insider buying at the company, which I saw as a positive sign. The company is more of a zinc stock at this point than a silver stock, and trades at a much higher valuation since my insider buying article, but is still well-deserving of a spot on this list.

For some background, the company is advancing its 100% owned Hermosa project in Arizona. Within Hermosa is the high-grade zinc/lead/silver Taylor deposit, which, is producing today, would be the world's third-largest zinc producing mine with 976 pounds of zinc equivalent production. Production is targeted for 2020.

According to a preliminary economic assessment, Taylor will be a low-cost zinc mine, producing zinc at total cash costs of $.51 per pound, which would place it in the first quartile of the global cost curve for zinc mines. The PEA gives the project a post-tax net present value of $1.3 billion (8% discount), with reasonable pre-production CAPEX of $457 million.

However, readers should note that this value is based on conservative zinc prices of $1.10 per pound, while zinc currently trades at $1.41 per pound. The value of this deposit is likely higher than the NPV indicated on the PEA.

Also, officers and directors own approximately 35% of the company, with Australian-company South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY) owning close to 20%. South32 is a $10+ billion mining company, and I think its large equity ownership opens up the doors for a potential acquisition in the future. Also note that South32 also invested at a 30% premium of Arizona's stock price when it made its original investment of C$110.3 million.

The main catalyst for Arizona is completion of its feasibility study on Taylor, which is due in the first half of 2018. With recent drill results returning higher grades than what's in the PEA study, I'm expecting a higher net present value and stronger economics in the feasibility study, especially if you use current zinc prices in the valuation.

#1 Silvercorp (SVM)

SVM data by YCharts

Silvercorp is back on my radar after a subscriber requested an update and after browsing through the company's recent Q2 financial results. The profitable silver-zinc-lead producer has had a strong year, with $79 million in operating cash flow and $43 million in net profit YTD.

Here's how Silvercorp's all-in sustaining costs have compared to its peers. It also has the highest gross profit margins (54% in Q3) and return on equity (16.87%) out of the bunch.

(Credit: Silvercorp corporate presentation)

Silvercorp is one of the few silver stocks that is currently buying back shares, as the company can repurchase up to 8.4 million of its common shares, or 5% of outstanding stock, over the next year. I think this should help support the share price in 2018. The company currently has 168 million shares outstanding, so the share count will likely be reduced to under 160 million by next year.

The stock also happens to be deeply undervalued here, making the share buyback a prudent move by its management team. The stock is trading at a P/E of 8.09, a forward P/E of 9.85, and n EV/EBITDA of 3.36. It pays an annual dividend of $.02, with the stock yielding .82%. A payout ratio of just 3.57% indicates a ton of room for future dividend growth, although I think share buybacks will be the more attractive option in the near-term.

However, one risk to consider is Silvercorp's significant equity investment in the #5 stock on this list, New Pacific Metals. I see this as a great opportunity, but also a potential risk as the company has a lot of money invested in New Pacific. Any failures by New Pacific would certainly have a negative impact on Silvercorp, so the company is worth monitoring.

Overall, Silvercorp is well deserving as my top pick for 2018 as I'm expecting another profitable year for the company, regardless of where silver prices head.

Honorable mentions: Great Panther, First Majestic, MAG Silver (MAG), Pan American Silver (PAAS).

