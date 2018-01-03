Lanny's December Dividend Income Summary

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year everyone! Hope everyone had a blast finishing off the year and is ready to set 2018 on fire! What better way to ensure to light this year up than a record-setting month of Dividend Income? That is my case and point. I am beyond thrilled and excited to see the figures everyone is putting up, showcasing the blood, sweat and tears everyone has endured to this point.

Dividend Income

I received a total of $2,009.22 in dividend income during December of 2017. HOLY SH*T, HOLY SH*T, HOLY SH*T!!!!! Hold on as I go and change my boxers. Wow! December has luckily been the best month I have ever experienced in my investing journey, and the proof is officially deep in the pudding. The 401(k), Health Savings Account (NYSE:HSA) and all dividends are automatically invested/reinvested and helps take the emotion out of timing & making a decision. Also, to find out why I max out my 401(k) and HSA - please refer to the 3rd part of my tax series, as that describes the magnitude of benefits to increase the amount you can invest due to reduction in taxes. W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and Kroger (NYSE:KR) were the new investments made this year sending checks my way. Outside of those dividends, the remaining growth is through dividend increases and reinvestment, as well as one additional contribution to Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). This doesn't include the massive contributions from the 401(k) and HSA, as mentioned.

There were 25 entities paying me in December. I am still in awe and shock, therefore I apologize in my thoughts being gathered. I shouldn't be too stunned, given the massive amounts of contributions made and staying the course with my companies I've owned above. When I think about my taxable accounts (everything in the first two column/sections), 20 out of 22 companies increased their dividend this year! That is a 91% success rate, and I'll take it. The two exceptions were DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) and Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B). DWDP did not increase its dividend primarily due to the acquisition finally closing and cleaning its operation up. Shell, given the oil industry still semi-struggling, did not increase its dividend again.

Similarly, I have split out the taxable and the retirement accounts, as the " - R" indicates a retirement account dividend (or the furthest column to the right). I separated these two as I like to know what portion of my dividend income is coming from retirement accounts that I cannot touch until 59.5 (barring any other usage rule I could use). Here, it shows that I received a solid total of $1,244.09 (up from $1,007.53 last year, primarily due to 401(k) and HSA, as well as dividend reinvestment and dividend increases), or 61.9% of my income from retirement accounts, and the other 38.1% was from my individual taxable account portfolio. Additionally, this shows from retirement accounts that I'm all ready for my set it and forget it mentality to keep that income going. To see my portfolio, you can go to our portfolio summary page.