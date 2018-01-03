Rock In The New Year With This RIF

Quarterly distribution needs to be better covered but fund managers have done a great job of growing NAV and maintaining the distribution.

RMR Real Estate Income Fund (RIF)

Investment thesis: With similar price performance to an index fund and a moderately established distribution, RIF can be a great addition to an income portfolio.

As a means of creating income without relying on extended duration bonds, I searched for an equity income investment and came across RIF. The closed end fund seeks to deliver investors high current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity REITS.

Assessing the quarterly distribution

When considering a fund for current income, I like to see consistency in the distributions. In the case of RIF, the fund managers have been able to deliver superior current income over the years utilizing a leveraged portfolio. Relative to the popular iShares Real Estate index (IYR), RIF’s quarterly distribution has been more consistent and because of a cheaper price per share, higher yield. RIF has a current yield of 7.22%. According to fund documents, there have been no recent return of capital distributions.

Relative Performance

Relative to IYR, RIF has seldom been able to deliver superior price performance but has displayed high correlation to the ETF. However, considering the significantly higher income RIF provides, the fund outperforms on a total return basis. It should be mentioned though, that REITS don’t offer the growth as stocks and investors are trading off long-term capital growth for current income.

Suggested Asset Allocation – Hedge your bets against inflation

Given the interest rate sensitivity of the sector in combination with high leverage (~28%), the fund’s price performance is cyclical and has significant downside risk in the event of a bear market. Prospective investors’ best bet is to diversify amongst other asset classes that have historically had negative correlation. These include convertible securities and treasury bonds. Technical analysis also suggests rebalancing your portfolio at least once a year to take advantage of the cyclical price patterns.

Sustainability of Distribution

(Source: RIF 2017 Semiannual report)

Upon analyzing the fund’s financial statements, my takeaway is positive overall, but improvements can be made. For one, distribution coverage has been inconsistent with ratios ranging from 60-105%. While at least 75% coverage is usually adequate to maintain the distribution, it takes away resources from the portfolio that could be used for NAV growth. In the case of RIF, the portfolio managers have seemingly done a great job at security selection in that their portfolio has resulted in net gains to NAV in 5/6 years despite the distribution coverage. Things seem to be getting better as they had over 100% coverage by the end of Q2 2017 and an increased UNII balance.

As such, the fund managers have done a good job of meeting their investment objective of high current income with a well-diversified portfolio of REIT sub-sectors. The improving statistics indicate that the distribution is well-positioned for the future.

Valuation

Perhaps because of the less than ideal distribution coverage, investors have historically priced this fund well below it’s NAV and the statistics don’t indicate that’s changing. Although seemingly unsubstantiated discounts to NAV can scare off some investors, this seems to be a great value proposition given the track record of the fund managers.

Conclusion

In summation, despite inconsistent distribution coverage, the fund’s portfolio managers have done a great job of selecting securities to fuel NAV growth and maintain a sustainable distribution. In a diversified portfolio, RIF can be a great pick to deliver investors superior equity income and capital growth at a great value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.