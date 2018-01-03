PLDT Should See Stock Price Gains In 2018

The stock price of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) was hit somewhat in 2017 by the issue of the Government looking for a third telecoms provider in the Philippines. This likelihood should be already taken into account in the stock price. A third provider may not have the full spectrum to challenge PLDT's strong position. The company remains a consistent dividend payer. The Philippines economy continues to do well. This makes the company a good investment for 2018. It is not, however, without some political and currency risk.

Philippines Telecoms Operator

The long-standing issue of the Government wanting a third telecoms operator in the Philippines continues to rumble on. When I wrote about PLDT in the middle of 2016 it was an issue then. It is yet to be resolved. At present PLDT and Globe Telecom are the only two players. They have been subject to a great deal of criticism for their service.

Reports in December seemed to confirm that the third operator would be China Telecommunications Corporation. Subsequent reports have however reckoned it could be another foreign telco. The names of Australia's Telstra Corp (OTCMKTS:OTCPK:TLSYY) and Japan's NTT Communications Corporation (OTCMKTS:OTCPK:NTTYY) have both come up in this regard. NTT Communications does however already have a partnership agreement with PLDT.

Foreign companies may be cautious. Foreign companies are limited to having only a 40% stake in any operation in the country. It is not known who will be their local partner or what exactly the frequencies available would be. There has been much speculation that Philippine Telegraph & Telephone Company would be the likely partner.

Previously, the country's largest corporation by sales, San Miguel Corporation (OTCMKTS:OTCPK:SMGBY), had given up its rights to various frequencies. This was after it failed to set up an operation in partnership with Australia's Telstra.

Their telecoms assets were then purchased by PLDT and Globe Telecom for Pesos 70 billion (US$1.4 billion). The purchase has been approved after legal suits brought before the country's Court of Appeal. The 700 MHz spectrum in question has been passed to the duopoly, who have been busy putting up cell sites accordingly.

The government has a Peso 77.9 billion (US$1.56 billion) "National Broadband Project". President Duterte has regularly stated that the country's mobile and broadband services need to be greatly improved. The Government was embarrassed by critical comments made in a speech in Manila in October by JacK Ma, the CEO of Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). He bemoaned his inability to get good Internet connection whilst in the country.

Duterte is also unhappy at the the fact that the country has the slowest average Internet speed of any Asia Pacific nation. He also is keen to engender closer economic ties with China.

PLDT and Globe could be adversely affected if the government decides to get directly involved in a third telecoms operator. However the feeling in the country is somewhat against further Government involvement in private enterprise.

PLDT Company Essentials

PLDT has greatly improved its financial position and valuation while the third telco issue has rumbled on. Fitch issued a report in September that was very bullish. It set its foreign currency issuer default rating at BBB and its national long-term rating at AAA. It forecast improved EBITDA in the medium term.

The company is increasing capex quite substantially. It expects fiber coverage to increase from 4 million homes to 6 million homes by 2020. It has speeded up the process by which it has promised to have 90% of municipalities covered by 3G for 4G mobile broadband by early 2018.

As these improvements come into play it will make it more difficult for a new player to offer a competitive service. Already any third player has a spectrum problem. There is probably insufficient available spectrum for them to provide a good network performance and full multimedia services.

A further updated report by Fitch in December was even more bullish. That one raised the foreign currency issuer default rating another notch to BBB+. The report highlighted: "PLDT's strategic change to focus more on profitability rather than market share should stabilise price competition and ease EBITDA margin pressure."

These tendencies had been reinforced by the Q3 results of the company, detailed here.

Charles Schwab (subscription required) is bullish on the prospects as below:

Stock Price & Dividends

Despite all the negative talk, PLDT was not too bad for the investor in 2018. The one-year stock chart below taken from Charles Schwab (subscription required) illustrates this:

The company has a long history of steady dividend payouts. There has though been some reduction in the past year. Dividend pay-out currently stands at 5.09%. In the past the company has come in with special dividends.

At the Q3 2017 earnings, the company confirmed it was committed to a regular dividend payout of 60% of core income. This would however, they said, be subject to opportunistic investments and capex requirements. If Fitch is correct about improving profitability, then dividend payouts should increase again accordingly.

Forward PE of 11.72 is very reasonable. Other valuations, though, are somewhat stretched as per the chart below:

CharlesSchwab

Telecoms companies are often a reflection of their economies. The Philippines economy remains in very good shape, with a young and educated growing population. For instance in Q3 2017 the economy grew by 6.9%. The government's full-year target was for between 6.5% and 7.5%. The economy has grown by over 6% for the past nine quarters.

As in any emerging market play, there is of course a currency risk and a potential political risk.

The investor needs to be wary also of macro factors which militate against telecoms companies in general. This was detailed in a recent report by the Economist Intelligence Unit (subscription required). They forecast that in 2018 subscriber numbers for mobile worldwide will rise. They expect however that total telecoms revenue in the world's 60 biggest markets will fall by 2% to US$1.2 trillion.

This is based on the fact that telecoms companies will need to increase capex but at the same time competition will bring down prices. Fixed line revenue will continue to decline. PLDT could be subject to both these forces.

On the bright side for PLDT, the EIU saw increasing mobile subscription in Asian markets. Additionally it saw further 4G and 5G take-up as rural populations join the urban elites.

Conclusion

PLDT management appears to have got its act together after years of sleepy management. A tighter focus on profitability is welcome. Its strong position in spectrum share will make it difficult for another player to challenge successfully. A high dividend payout should be maintained. It seems a good buy for 2018 as long as you agree that the more competitive landscape is already baked in to its stock price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMGBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.