"Technology-related REITs offer some of the more attractive opportunities we see today, benefiting from the rise of e-commerce and the demand for faster mobile networks, faster delivery times, more bandwidth and more data storage." Cohen & Steers.

The last leg to the stool is logistics , or the Industrial REITs, as the sector has been the beneficiary of e-commerce.

As the cell towers transmit data, companies rely on the Data Centers to process it and store it in the cloud.

It all starts with explosive growth in demand for mobile data that has had a positive impact on Cell Tower REITs.

When I was a kid (many light years ago) I used to watch the science fiction series Star Trek. I am sure you can recall the catchphrase that made its way into popular culture, “Beam me up, Scotty”.

This was the command made by commander Captain Kirk to his chief engineer, Montgomery "Scotty" Scott, when Kirk needed to be transported back to the Starship Enterprise.

One of the reasons that I was so fascinated with Star Trek was because of the futuristic ways in which the characters were transported around the galaxy. It’s simply fascinating to see connectivity in which people are transported using the most sophisticated technology to places far, far away. Do you remember the beginning of each episode?

“Space: the final frontier. These are the voyages of the starship Enterprise. Its five-year mission: to explore strange new worlds, to seek out new life and new civilizations, to boldly go where no man has gone before.”

Beam Me Up Some REIT Dividends

I just published the January edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor that included the year-end results for the Durable Income Portfolio. Many of the top-performers in the portfolio are associated with technology, or more specifically e-commerce. In a research report, Cohen & Steers explains,

“While much of the market’s recent focus has been on how e-commerce is challenging retail landlords, one should not overlook the fact that an even larger segment of the U.S. REIT market stands to benefit.”

Who would have ever believed that the top REIT performers would have been part of the e-commerce chain that lies “at the heart of the digital ecosystem, providing critical infrastructure for the e-commerce value chain”.

As explained by Cohen & Steers, “every time you make a purchase on your smartphone or computer, it sets a sequence in motion that travels through a network of communications, data and logistics facilities— many of which are owned by real estate investment trusts (REITs). These companies play an integral role in getting your package from the warehouse to your doorstep, giving investors a way to participate in the potential growth of e-commerce.”

Source: Cohen & Steers

It Starts With The Cell Tower

It all starts with explosive growth in demand for mobile data that has had a positive impact on Cell Tower REITs. Tower companies have been taking increasing advantage of the REIT structure in recent years, with several prominent REIT conversions.

Their “real estate” generally consists of steel towers (sometimes disguised to look like trees) or rooftop structures, as well as the ground space below. A single tower can typically accommodate multiple tenants, leasing the vertical space to wireless and broadband service providers

REIT examples include:

American Tower (AMT) converted to a REIT in 2012, surpassing Simon Property Group (SPG) as the world’s largest REIT by market capitalization. See my latest article HERE.

Crown Castle International (CCI) converted to a REIT in 2014, with roughly 40,000 towers across the U.S. See my latest article HERE.

SBA Communications (SBAC)—the oldest tower company, filed as a REIT for the first time in 2016.

Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK) is an MLP that recently formed a REIT subsidiary that opens the door for dedicated REIT investors to tap into the growing demand of wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable energy. See my latest article HERE.

Typical growth drivers: Wireless carriers need to continuously improve their networks due to the explosive growth in mobile data use. These investments typically translate into new tenants for towers and/or amendments of existing leases. Tenants for wireless carriers include Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, NTT docomo, and Softbank.

Lease structure: Contracts typically last 5–10 years and have historically had a 98–99% renewal rate upon expiration, resulting in highly predictable cash flows. Leases often include annual escalators, with rents increasing automatically by 3% to 3.5% in the U.S., or linked to inflation elsewhere.

Supply cycle: Because towers are relatively simple structures, they can be built quickly to meet rising demand. As a group, companies have recently been constructing several thousands of towers a year. However, incumbent tower owners generally enjoy significant barriers to new competition due to strict zoning laws, limited suitable locations and the network effect and scale their towers provide to end users.

This Is Where The Data Is Then Processed

As the cell towers transmit data, companies rely on the Data Centers to process it and store it in the cloud. This is why there has also been a boom in Data Center demand. As Cohen & Steers explains,

“Whether serving up video from the cloud, routing an online transaction, or connecting employees through virtual networks, data centers provide critical support for the digital economy.

A data center might look like a normal office or industrial building from the outside. But once you pass through their heavily secured entrances, the insides are a hive of optical cables, equipment racks, cooling units and backup generators, where businesses can rent space to store networking, data storage and communications hardware.

With thousands of companies housing equipment in the same space, businesses can easily connect to different partners and service providers to deliver content to users.”

REIT examples:

CyrusOne (CONE) —a relatively new REIT (founded in 2012), with more than 30 data centers worldwide. See my latest article HERE.

Digital Realty (DLR) — owns 156 data centers in 32 global markets and is one of the largest U.S. REITs. See my latest article HERE.

Equinix (EQIX) - the largest data center REIT, focused on connecting business to their technology partners. See my latest article HERE.

CoreSite Realty (COR) - founded in 2011, is a Denver-based REIT with 20 operational data centers located in eight top U.S. telecommunications markets. See my latest article HERE.

QTS Realty (QTS) is the smallest Data Center REIT with 25 data centers on four continents (more than 1,000 customers in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia). See my latest article HERE.

Iron Mountain (IRM) went public in 1996 and began trading as a REIT in 2012. The company derives revenue primarily from records and information management, but is growing its Data Center footprint. See my latest article HERE.

Data Center tenants include: Cloud services—Amazon, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle; Internet—eBay, Facebook, Google, Netflix; Financial services—JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley; Communications—AT&T, CenturyLink, NTT Communications.

Typical growth drivers: Accelerating adoption of cloud computing, e-commerce and digital media. Growing need for data storage and computing power. Outsourcing of IT infrastructure. Business continuity/disaster recovery planning.

Lease structure: Data centers consume massive amounts of power and rents are generally based on how much electricity a tenant needs rather than square footage. Leases for larger wholesale tenants often last 7 to 10 years, while smaller retail tenants usually have shorter leases of less than 5 years. Historically, high customer retention rates have generally resulted in stable cash flows, and contracts usually contain yearly rent increases tied to inflation.

Supply cycle: A data center shell structure can be built in less than a year, but the complex infrastructure inside the center— such as generators, coolers and raised flooring—can require substantial upfront capital. New development has been a key avenue for growth in data center REITs.

The Last Leg To The Stool

The last leg to the stool is logistics , or the Industrial REITs, as “the sector has been the beneficiary of e-commerce”. Think of it like this, the smartphone transmits the purchase and the Data Center receives it and then the order is relayed to a logistics warehouse, where it is fulfilled and shipped to your home.

Industrial REITs own warehouses that are generally used by retailers and logistics companies to house goods that are ultimately delivered to a store or directly to the end consumer. Historically, these properties have been located near transportation hubs such as airports, marine ports and highways.

But the growth in e-commerce is structurally changing traditional logistics for parcel delivery.

Industrial landlords are now building facilities closer to population centers where consumers and workers live, allowing businesses to deliver goods to consumers faster and cheaper. Many warehouses are becoming increasingly automated with robots that work alongside human operators to store and retrieve items.

REIT examples:

Prologis (PLD) —the largest REIT in the industrial sector, based in the U.S. but with sizable footprints in Europe and Asia. See my latest article HERE.

Duke Realty (DRE) —recently shifted its business strategy to focus on industrial properties, with relatively young assets.

STAG Industrial (STAG) went public in 2011 (the predecessor was STAG Capital Partners that formed in 2004), and since that time, the company has grown from 105 buildings to 347 buildings in 37 states. See my latest article HERE.

Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) operates a property portfolio that consists of 108 industrial properties, representing approximately 19 million square feet. The portfolio is highly concentrated with FedEx (represents 59.3% of annual rent). See my latest article HERE.

Gramercy Property (GPT) has grown its industrial portfolio from 47% to ~72.7% in the past year (the goal by the end of 2017 is to have 75% of NTM NOI coming from Industrial). See my latest article HERE.

Industrial tenants include Online retailers—Amazon (currently the largest user of industrial real estate); Third-party logistics—FedEx, Nippon Express, UPS; Traditional retail—Walmart, Pepsi, Home Depot; and Manufacturing. We consider Tax Reform to serve as a catalyst for many Industrial REITs in 2018.

Typical growth drivers: Personal consumption via e-commerce and brick & mortar stores. Modernization of supply chains to support improved logistics efficiency. Air and port container volume (global trade). Growth of the middle class in emerging markets.

Lease structure: Lease terms are getting shorter, generally ranging from 5 to 15 years for traditional, large out-of-town warehouse properties to 2 to 5 years for closer-in locations where demand is strongest.

Supply cycle: Industrial properties have short construction times due to less-complex building requirements, so supply tends to track demand more closely than for complex property types such as hotels or offices. Amid the rise in e-commerce, more construction has been occurring near densely populated areas to help meet faster delivery times demanded by online purchasers.

Beam Me Up Some REIT Dividends, Scotty

The path that begins with an order placed on your smartphone and ends with a package at your door is creating a powerful secular growth story for various REIT sectors. Amid all the headlines lamenting the demise of the traditional shopping mall, there is an equal and important series of developments that may be a new source of growth for real estate investors. As Cohen & Steers explains,

“Technology-related REITs offer some of the more attractive opportunities we see today, benefiting from the rise of e-commerce and the demand for faster mobile networks, faster delivery times, more bandwidth and more data storage.

These powerful secular drivers tend to be less dependent on the broader economy, which may help to counter the ebbs and flows of market cycles.”

Cohen & Steers stresses however that “there are unique challenges to investing in these property sectors, as they participate in a market that is still rapidly evolving. With consumers spending more online and organizations modernizing their operations, there seems little doubt that the e-commerce marketplace should continue to grow in size and sophistication, progressing in ways that have not even surfaced yet.”

Back to Star Trek, as fast as technology is advancing, I am ready for the day that I can inspect any real estate property in the world simply by opening my iPhone 7 and screaming,

Disclaimer: The mention of specific securities is not a recommendation or solicitation by Cohen & Steers to buy, sell or hold any particular security and should not be relied upon as investment advice. For a complete list of holdings of any Cohen & Steers U.S.-registered open-end fund, please visit their website at cohenandsteers.com.

With over 30 years of REIT investing experience, Cohen & Steers has built the world’s largest investment team dedicated to real estate securities, giving us a unique perspective on the market. Historically, this knowledge advantage has given us an edge when managing REIT portfolios, allowing us to deliver consistently superior results for our investors over multiple time periods.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

The Intelligent REIT Investor is the #1 REIT Research site on Seeking Alpha. We cover over 100 U.S. Equity and Commercial Mortgage REITs as well as a broad assortment of preferred shares. Rubicon Associates is now part of The Intelligent REIT Investor and he is one of the best REIT analysts with a focus on debt and preferred issues. Subscribe Today We publish exclusive content on over 100 REITs, and our Durable Income Portfolio has returned over 12% YTD. We recently announced that the Small Cap REIT Portfolio has returned over 20% YTD. There is absolutely no reason to chase yield... let us do all of the heavy-lifting so you can "sleep well at night."

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DDR, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FPI, FRT, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, QTS, REG, RHP, ROIC, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.