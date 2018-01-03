The Toolbox Is Getting Bigger: The Retail REITs

I am pleased announce that our toolbox is getting bigger and today we are introducing the ALL NEW PROPERTY SECTOR REIT ROAD MAP.

One of the reasons that my co-author and I decided to title the name of our book, The Intelligent REIT Investor, is to provide investors with the necessary tools to think outside of the REIT box. As you know, Benjamin Graham wrote The Intelligent Investor and in his classic book, he helped explained how to strip away the mystification and superficiality of some financial reporting by formulating methods to arrive at more meaningful numbers.

I am pleased announce that our toolbox is getting bigger and today we are introducing the ALL NEW PROPERTY SECTOR REIT ROAD MAP. Each week we will provide our subscribers with timely property sector research that includes all of our Rhino REIT ratings. My colleague, Rubicon & Associates will assist with the weekly reports and provide a list of all of our BUY/SELL ratings within each property sector.

The Retail REIT Report

Retail REITs – the very thoughts can bring chills to all but the most stoic of investors. We wrote on them frequently in 2017 as the sector was under pressure almost without respite. Unfortunately, we don’t expect this to change in the near-term as the pressures facing retail (while in our opinion, somewhat overstated) have not dissipated.

As the following snapshot of the retail REIT universe attests, malls, as expected, brought up the rear in returns, followed by power center REITs and finally grocery anchored shopping center REITs.

Of all the retail focused REITs, only Regency Centers (REG) and Simon Property (SPG) generated positive returns. At the other end of the spectrum, REITs such as CBL (CBL), PREIT (PEI) and DDR (DDR) fell by over 30 percent.

The dividend yields of the retail REIT landscape:

The range of the dividend yields is wide, ranging from three to 14 percent.

A look at the highs and lows of the retail REIT universe over the last 52 weeks (this range is also wide, given the difference between the beginning of the year and how the year closed.

It is interesting to note that the landlords underperformed the tenants over the last year. This shows the degree of flexibility some retailers have had, and who bears the risk of retail as well.

Graphically, the distance from the high:

And the low:

A view of returns of the sector:

Performance over the last year has dragged down the longer-term returns of the sector as well.

Graphically, malls over the week:

Shopping centers over the week:

The entire retail REIT sector over the year:

As stated earlier, retailers fared better, on average, than the landlords:

As did grocers:

As we witnessed last year, the retail focused REIT sector was driven lower last year, and could be pressured again this year – with the pressure, however, we believe that there will be opportunities that will bear fruit over the longer-term.

Here is our latest picks as viewed in the January edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor:

Click for more information:

Washington Prime (WPG)

DDR (DDR)

Kite Realty (KRG)

Kimco Realty (KIM)

Brixmor (BRX)

Acadia Realty (AKR)

Weingarten Realty (WRI)

Regency Centers (REG)

Federal Realty (FRT)

Retail Opportunity Investment (ROIC)

Urstadt Biddle (UBA)

Whitestone (WSR)

PREIT (PEI)

CBL & Associates (CBL)

General Growth (GGP)

Taubman Centers (TCO)

Simon Property (SPG)

Macerich (MAC)

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DDR, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FPI, FRT, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, QTS, REG, RHP, ROIC, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.