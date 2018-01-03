8% Yield Preferred Share Destroys The Other Two

My strategy for dividend capture is to have less risk for quick alpha.

New York Mortgage Trust carries more risk when compared to peers. Therefore, the preferred shares are riskier than most.

New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) is one of the few mortgage REITs trading at a premium to book value at current prices. I do not believe NYMT should be trading at a premium. My outlook is bearish on the company. However, investors who believe in the company should be looking to their newer preferred share: NYMTN.

For investors following my preferred share ratings, here is my guide to preferred shares.

The company has three preferred shares, two of which are too expensive:

NYMTN is already below call value and it offers a dramatically better investment opportunity compared to NYMTO and NYMTP. The risk rating is 4, so this is more for trading than for the risk averse buy-and-hold investor. NYMTN makes NYMTP and NYMTO look dreadful on a comparative level. For starters, NYMTN has a stripped yield of 8.11% (high than the other two preferred shares). No, these is absolutely no reason for NYTMN to be trading at this valuation comparatively to the P and O series.

This is where I believe the price targets are currently:

NYTMN is around the middle of the hold range. I believe Investors currently holding NYMTN should be selling if the price were to jump up by around $0.50.

Unlike the P and O series of preferred shares, the N series also has a fixed-to-floating rate:

The floating rate will not start until 10/15/2027. NYMTN has call protection until 2027:

On top of having a higher stripped yield, the N series has significantly more call protection on the calendar when compared to NYMT’s two other preferred shares. NYMTN went ex-dividend at the end of December 2017.

Dividend capture

In early December, I sent out a buy alert for NYTMN:

Source: Schwab

My intentions were to sell out if the price rallied hard enough before the ex-dividend date, or capture the dividend and then look for the exit. I don’t like the common, but there was a great entry price offered on NYMTN.

For investors who did not get in during early December, I sent out another alert a couple days before the ex-dividend date when the price was at $24.95. Here’s how it played out:

Source: CWMF

NYMTN was great call out: 1% for a few days. I entered earlier, but played it out like a standard dividend capture. I closed out about $24.77.

Dividend capture strategy

NYMTN does carry more risk than other preferred shares I cover, hence I have given it a risk rating of 4. For investors who are willing to trade, especially around ex-dividend dates, returns can be exceptional.

My strategy for dividend capture is to have less risk through lower volatility. How? I find price targets where the security is at a good bargain. If the dividend capture doesn't work right away, I'm okay with holding shares and collecting the dividends. Investors holding NYTMN have a preferred share trading below call value with a dividend yield over 8%. Further, call protection doesn’t end until 2027.

Let's go over the key components of a dividend capture:

Most preferred shares pay a quarterly dividend (4 times a year). The dividend accrues during each of these periods (about 90 days).

When an investor buys shares before the ex-dividend date, they will get the full dividend amount. An investor could buy shares a day before the ex-dividend date and they will still get the full amount.

The ex-dividend date is not when investors will get paid the dividend. However, the investor can sell shares on the ex-dividend date or at any point afterword and still get the dividend.

