Dividend Investing For Retirement

Many investors nearing retirement or having recently entered retirement are facing new challenges. They must cope with surviving without a regular paycheck. Some investors are comfortable believing in modern portfolio theory. That is a fine choice so long as they are perfectly comfortable with it. If they are only moderately comfortable with the choice, then a large decline in market values could cause them to exit their major positions at a substantial loss. I believe investors need to make the choice early on.

This article is going to focus on retirement planning for investors who prefer a focus on passive income. Dividend investors can still be split into multiple groups. Some investors focus on current income and others focus on the growth rate in the income. We will also see differences between investors who prefer using individual stocks and those who prefer ETFs.

Yields and growth rates

Let’s start by tackling the question of yields and growth rates.

I have heard retirees complain that many dividend stocks offer a yield that is lower than inflation. If the dividend is growing regularly then that is not a problem. The current yield would only need to sustain current expenses while the growth rate should more than offset inflation. However, if the dividend rate is not growing, then the investor needs the yield to cover both current expenses and provide enough income for reinvesting into additional shares. The additional shares create income growth that would offset inflation.

For instance, let’s say we expected inflation of 2% and hold a security yielding 7%. Without growth, the investor would be needing to reinvest 2% to keep up with inflation and the other 5% could be treated as income. It would be wise for the investor to assume defaults occur at some point. Therefore, I would favor a plan to reinvest 3% of the portfolio value. The other 4% could be seen as income for today’s expenses.

If an investor has saved enough where they are comfortable with strong stocks carrying a yield around 2.5% to 3% and a material growth rate, they are in great shape. The growth would be expected to more than offset inflation and thus their inflation adjusted income would be expected to rise each year even if zero dividends were reinvested.

Life expectancy

Life expectancy comes into play here. If a retiree only expects to live for the next 10 years, they don’t need to have much equity in the portfolio. They could stick to materially less volatile securities. For instance, the Schwab U.S Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is a fairly stable bond fund. It has very little duration exposure and very little credit risk. However, it also carries a very mediocre yield. It is a very viable option for investors who don’t mind a slight fluctuation in share price and would like to park cash somewhere for a few months to a few years.

If a retirees’ timeline only lasted 10 years then I think SCHZ would be an excellent fit for a significant chunk of the portfolio. It is highly liquid, it provides a little income, and the value fluctuations are not very large. If the retiree has saved up a substantial amount of money and is retiring at 35 years old with an expectation to live past 100, they would want a more aggressive portfolio. In that case, they would expect to have substantially higher equity allocations.

Long expected retirement

For the retiree with a long expected retirement, it makes sense to have a large equity allocation. It could make sense to use individual securities or equity ETFs. For equity ETFs, I have selected 5 that I consider the top 5 dividend ETFs for 2018. Those 5 ETFs are:

Ticker ETF Dividend Yield (SCHD) Schwab U.S Dividend Equity ETF 2.64% (VYM) Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF 2.80% (VIG) Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF 1.92% (DGRO) iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF 2.04% (HDV) iShares Core High Dividend ETF 3.27%

Each of these ETFs carries a low expense ratio and is built around an intelligent index. Each of them demonstrates a beta that is less than 1. That means they generally would be considered more defensive than using the S&P 500. In this case since I am suggesting using a high level of equity allocation, it would make sense to look for lower volatility choices. Some investors may prefer to use higher volatility choices and a smaller equity allocation, but that isn’t the way I would do things.

Each of those ETFs could also be used as a core part of the portfolio and have individual stocks selected around it. It is up to the investor to determine whether they want to focus on ETFs or individual stocks.

Higher yields

Many investors will want a higher yield than they would receive from investing all of their capital into those ETFs. Consequently, they may look for higher yielding ETFs or pick individual stocks for the extra dividend income. In this case, I strongly favor individual allocations as a method for boosting the portfolio’s yield. Let’s examine a common scenario: investors may want to consider a preferred share ETF such as the iShares U.S. Preferred stock ETF (PFF).

Preferred share ETFs offer a significant dividend yield, but picking individual preferred shares leads to either a higher dividend yield or less credit risk on the individual securities. This is the case because there is no expense ratio for the investor to pay on individual allocations.

For investors interested in my preferred share ratings, here is my guide to preferred shares.

The downside of using individual allocations is the reduced liquidity. The individual allocations for preferred shares can be handled in different ways. Many investors will choose to use a buy-and-hold strategy. That can work very well in this space. It allows the investors to do the due diligence once when selecting shares and then to simply enjoy the income for several years. Alternatively, some investors will trade in the preferred share space. The liquidity is weak, but an investor trading in this space can use that to their advantage. They can set low limit-buy orders and patiently wait for the poor liquidity to cause an unfortunate seller to cross the spread to sell to them. They can also set high limit-sell orders to close out positions when demand for that particular share spikes higher.

I regularly enter preferred share orders this way. I have found it to be an excellent source of higher annualized returns.

Come join The REIT Forum for the best research on preferred shares and REITs. Subscribers get access to a forum with the best reviews on the site: 305/305 stars. I cover plenty of opportunities for traders and buy-and-hold investors seeking stable dividend yields.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.