Video: Quants! The Theory Of Universal Value

This is the tenth episode of a series that I have started called "Off the Cuff," where I get in front of the camera and talk for about 10 minutes each episode. It's low-tech, I know - but it's "authen-tech." I like that. I'll do my best to incorporate feedback and questions going forward, so stay tuned. We have a number of the videos already filmed. We're now up to 14 content-packed videos!

In this episode (episode 10), I talk about one of the most important considerations in all of finance: the concept of universal value - or how quantitative statistical methods are inextricably linked to those of fundamental, financial, and business-model related analysis. I do my best to explain how value does not exist in respective process vacuums, but that it is universal. An understanding of the discounted cash-flow model is what ties quantitative analysis and fundamental analysis together - the discounted cash flow model derives the multiple that should be placed on earnings, for example, while the multiple observed in the market is a pricing metric.

Give these videos and the discussions time to get warmed up. They're not made to be fancy. I don't like bells and whistles. They're made to be conversational. I hope you enjoy this tenth episode and those that follow. Let me know what you think. Don't forget to comment. Thanks!

