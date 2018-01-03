If You Need The Income From Utilities, Use These Selection Criteria To Determine Potential Candidates

Last week, I argued that 2018 could be a difficult year to invest in utilities. However, it’s also possible that some investors won’t be able to avoid this sector, largely due to the juicy yields this sector offers. For example, the XLU ETF is currently yielding 3.01%, which is 50 basis points over the 10-year treasury. And there are 14 diversified utilities that are offering yields over 3%.

So, if you have to invest in this section of the market, what criteria should you use to select investments? Utilities don’t offer the “next cool thing.” Instead, they sell a base product to the population at large. To keep growing, these businesses need either growing populations or growing state-level economies.

The Census has a wonderful selection of maps that show population growth:

We can look at this data from two perspectives: the 10 fastest growing states, which are Washington, DC, Texas, North Dakota, Utah, Florida, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho and South Carolina. We can also avoid the 10 slowest growing states, which are West Virginia, Vermont, Illinois, Connecticut, Mississippi, Maine, Rhode Island, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.

Another way to look at this is through the lens of state-level GDP growth, which the BEA has mapped out for us (2Q17 is the most recent release):

Here, you should invest in states in dark blue (Texas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah, Wyoming, New Mexico) and avoid states in lighter blue.

Finally, the Philadelphia Fed compiles state level leading indexes. Their latest report contained the following map:

Here, look for states that are dark green and avoid those in red or pink.

In my next few articles, I'll put this criterion to use.