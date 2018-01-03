Macy's: 6% Dividend Yield And Significantly Undervalued

There is still risk to Macy's turnaround, but the stock appears undervalued, with an attractive 6% dividend yield.

Macy's still has potential catalysts, which include new product categories, international growth, and massive real estate value.

Macy's fell 25% in 2017, as the impact of e-commerce competition takes its toll on physical department stores.

By Bob Ciura

The S&P 500 Index gained 19% in 2017, but not all market sectors participated in the rally. Retailers were among the worst-performers. For example, department store operator Macy’s (M) lost approximately 25% of its value in 2017.

At the same time, Macy’s still has tremendous real estate value, and the company generates enough cash flow to pay its dividend. Macy’s is one of 674 stocks in the consumer cyclical sector that pays a dividend. You can see our list of all 674 dividend-paying consumer cyclical stocks here.

Due to its slumping share price, Macy’s ended 2017 with an attractive 6.0% dividend yield. Macy’s is one of 391 stocks we track with a 5%+ dividend yield. You can see our entire list of all 391 stocks with 5%+ dividend yields here.

Macy’s turnaround is still in the early stages. But there are multiple catalysts that could fuel a sustained turnaround, if all goes according to plan. As a result, Macy’s could be a rewarding value and income stock in 2018.

Business Overview

Macy’s is a global department store, operating under the Macy’s, Bloomingdale's, Bluemercury, and Macy’s China Limited brands. As previously mentioned, mall-based retailers are disproportionately affected by e-commerce growth. Macy’s has an e-commerce business, but it still has more than 700 department stores.

Falling mall traffic, along with the seemingly unstoppable rise of e-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN), weighed on Macy’s. As consumers shift their spending online, they are not visiting malls as often as they used to. This has brought down sales across the department store complex, and Macy’s is certainly not immune.

Macy’s total sales dropped 4.8% in 2016. Comparable sales, which measures sales at stores open at least one year, declined 2.9% for the year. Adjusted earnings-per-share declined 17% in 2016. Conditions have improved only modestly throughout 2017.

Over the first three quarters, adjusted earnings-per-share declined 14%. However, the declines have slowed throughout 2017. And, Macy’s has potential catalysts for 2018, which include growth in new channels and product categories.

Growth Potential

Macy’s is investing in strategic growth initiatives, which include beauty and off-price stores, and e-commerce. Macy’s Backstage and Bluemercury stores are compelling growth catalysts. Last quarter, Macy’s opened eight new freestanding Bluemercury stores, bringing the total to 135. It also opened seven new Macy’s Backstage stores within existing Macy’s, and how has 45 locations. These store openings will help Macy’s expand in the beauty and off-price channels, which are growth segments.

Macy’s also has international growth as a potential catalyst. Macy’s operates Bloomingdale’s in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait, through licensing agreements. In addition, Macy’s owns 65% of a direct-selling joint venture in China, which simultaneously helps boost its e-commerce and emerging market businesses.

New product categories and international markets could help Macy’s reverse its recent sales trends. For 2017, management expects comparable sales to decline 2% to 3%. Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $2.91 to $3.16 are expected for 2017.

Competitive Advantages & Recession Performance

One of the biggest disadvantages of the retail industry is that competitive advantages are very hard to build. Retail is similar to a commodity industry, in the sense that consumers typically make purchasing decisions based on price, rather than on brand loyalty. In other words, shoppers will go where the best deals are—which is increasingly online.

As a result, department stores like Macy’s do not have strong competitive advantages, other than a modest amount of brand strength. Macy’s does possess economies of scale, but online retailers can under-cut physical retailers by offering steep discounts.

In addition, retailers are not highly resistant to recessions. As a consumer-driven economy, the retail industry is among the hardest-hit during an economic downturn. To illustrate, consider Macy’s financial performance during the Great Recession:

2007 earnings-per-share of $2.18

2008 earnings-per-share of $1.29 (41% decline)

2009 earnings-per-share of $1.41 (9.3% increase)

2010 earnings-per-share of $2.03 (44% increase)

Macy’s earnings fell dramatically in 2008. The company recovered steadily over the next few years, but did not reach its pre-recession earnings until 2011. The lack of durable competitive advantages, and the exposure to recessions, are among the key risk factors when deciding whether to invest in Macy’s. That said, if Macy’s turnaround succeeds, it could generate strong returns for shareholders moving forward.

Valuation & Expected Returns

Macy’s expects adjusted earnings-per-share of $3.03 per share, at the midpoint of 2017 guidance. As a result, the stock has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. In the past 10 years, Macy’s had an average price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4.

Source: Value Line

Based on this, Macy’s trades well below its 10-year average, which seems to be a reasonable measure of fair value. This indicates the stock is significantly undervalued. If Macy’s price-to-earnings ratio were to return to the 10-year average of 12.4, it would result in a gain of approximately 42% for shareholders.

Macy’s tremendous real estate value is another reason to believe the stock is undervalued. In 2016, activist investment firm Starboard Value gave a presentation detailing their belief that Macy’s real estate value is worth $21 billion. According to Starboard’s valuation, Macy’s flagship Herald Square location alone is worth nearly $4 billion. Even if Starboard’s valuation proves overly aggressive, Macy’s still appears to be undervalued. Consider that Macy’s entire enterprise value is $13.5 billion.

In addition, Macy’s can generate returns from earnings growth and dividends. If sales can simply return to breakeven, the stock could perform well. A potential breakdown of expected returns is as follows:

0%-1% comparable sales growth

1%-2% share repurchases

6% dividend yield

Macy’s total returns could reach 7% to 9% per year, based largely on shareholder cash returns. Macy’s is still highly profitable, which allows for cash returns in the form of dividends and buybacks.

Final Thoughts

Macy’s has a long history of successfully navigating the ups and downs of retail. Through its predecessor companies, Macy’s has been operating department stores since 1830. With an operating history over 100 years and a 3%+ dividend yield, Macy’s meets our definition of a “blue-chip” stock. We have compiled a list of over 60 “blue-chip” stocks. You can see our entire list of blue chip stocks here.

There are still the risk that Macy’s turnaround will not be successful, but for investors willing to accept the risk, the potential rewards could be well worth it. Macy’s has a low valuation, high dividend yield, and valuable assets. It is a particularly attractive value and dividend stock for 2018.

Looking for value stocks with even longer histories of dividend increases? Our service Undervalued Aristocrats provides actionable buy and sell recommendations on some of the most undervalued dividend growth stocks around. Click here to learn more.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.