Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Achaogen Is A Compelling Investment, Protalix Gains On Preliminary Results, BioTime Announces Publication Of Results

Today we will discuss the latest update from Achaogen (AKAO). AKAO shares surged in early trading on Tuesday after the clinical-stage biotech company moved a step closer to bringing its lead drug candidate, plazomicin, into the market. According to Blake Wise, Achaogen’s CEO, the number of confirmed cases of CRE annually in the U.S. alone total at least 70,000. More important, Wise noted is that the number is projected to double by 2022.

Achaogen was up more than 7% at the time of writing this note, trading above $11. The stock has kicked off 2018 on a solid note after a rater disappointing 2017. The stock is still trading substantially below its 52-week high of $27.79.

Tuesday morning’s gains were driven by the company’s announcement that the FDA has accepted for review its marketing application seeking approval for aminoglycoside antibiotic plazomicin for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI). The company also plans to file a marketing authorization application in Europe this year. The FDA is expected to take a decision on the new drug application for plazomicin on June 25th. The application will be reviewed by an advisory committee.

2017 turned out to be a rollercoaster ride for AKAO longs. The stock had been subdued in the preceding two years. This despite the fact that there is renewed interest in the antibiotic space from big pharma. In fact, we were surprised that the company was not acquired in 2015 and 2016 when the stock traded below $3 for a considerable period.

On the back some positive developments, including data readout, AKAO shares began a significant rally in the first half of 2017. The rally was also boosted by improved sentiment on the biotech sector. But AKAO failed to hold on to most of its gains for the year. The losses though have been driven more by change in sentiment rather than any change to the company’s fundamentals. We believe the sharp pullback has created another chance on going long on AKAO for those that missed out on the rally in the first half of 2017.

One major reason why AKAO suffered in the second half last year was lowered analysts’ expectations for the company’s lead product candidate as noted by Seeking Alpha author Jonathon Faison in his recent article.

We are currently modeling AKAO’s sales but analysts’ predictions have been between $340 million and $525 million for plazomicin. Even if we take the lower end of this forecast, AKAO is currently trading at just 1.5x peak sales estimate. We believe that this makes AKAO a very interesting takeover candidate, especially considering the fact that 25% of current market capitalization is in cash. At the end of the September quarter, AKAO had $134.66 million in cash on its balance sheet.

We expect AKAO to have a run in the first half of 2018 again, especially given the near-term catalyst. But we also expect a takeover offer coming in the next few months as the stock is attractively valued for any major biopharma looking to boost their antibiotic franchise.

Stocks in the news: Analysis of PLX, BTX

Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) announced positive preliminary results from a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing OPRX-106 in ulcerative colitis patients.

Analysis: The interim data announced by PLX is from the first 14 patients that have completed, to date, the company’s phase II clinical trial of OPRX-106, which is an oral TNF-inhibitor in patients with ulcerative colitis. The data for the 14 patients showed that 57% of patients have achieved clinical response and 36% have achieved clinical remission at week 8. The news has sent PLX shares nearly 9% higher in pre-market trading today.

BioTime (BTX) announced the publication of results from a study conducted by its subsidiary AgeX Therapeutics and nsilico Medicine that identified certain genes involved in tissue regeneration and one that is dysregulated in a range of cancers.

Analysis: The findings, which have been published in the journal Oncotarget, showed that candidate genes are expressed differently in tissues early in development when they are capable of regeneration compared to later in life when regeneration can no longer take place. The company also noted that one of the genes highlighted in the study, COX7A1, showed a rare profile of being nearly universally dysregulated in diverse types of cancer. The discoveries may lead to novel strategies to induce Tissue Regeneration (iTRTM) in the context of trauma or age-related degenerative disease, as well as treat and diagnose cancer. BTX shares rose more than 2% in pre-market trading on Tuesday on the back of the news release. The stock though had a disappointing 2017, falling more than 40% even as the NBI generated solid returns.

In other news

BeiGene (BGNE) announced that dosing has commenced in a Phase 3 study evaluating its islelizumab in treatment-naive patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (liver cancer), the fourth indication being evaluated for the PD-1 inhibitor (Hodgkin lymphoma, non-small cell lung cancer, urothelial cancer).

Merck (MRK) announced that Japanese regulators have approved its Keytruda has been approved for the treatment of patients with radically unresectable urothelial carcinoma (bladder cancer) who have progressed after chemo, the fourth indication there (Hodgkin lymphoma, non-small cell lung cancer, melanoma).

Soligenix (SGNX) announced that the U.S. Patent Office (USPTO) has issued a patent, entitled “Novel Peptides and Analogs for Use in the Treatment of Oral Mucositis.” The issued patent covers therapeutic use of dusquetide and related innate defense regulator (IDR) analogs, and adds to composition of matter claims for dusquetide. The patent expires in 2034.

Inovio (INO) announced the amendment of its agreement with ApolloBio granting it exclusive rights to development and commercialize lead candidate, VGX-3100 in Greater China. According to the terms of the agreement, Inovio will receive $23 million in upfront payment, up to $20 million (previously $15 million) in milestones and tiered double-digit royalties on net sales.

Seattle Genetics (SGEN) announced that its marketing application seeking approval for the use of ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin), in combination with chemo, for the treatment of patients with advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma in a first-line setting, a Breakthrough Therapy indication. The agency has set May 1st as the PDUFA date.

Analyst Ratings

Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO): Oppenheimer sets target to $83.00 with buy rating.

BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC): HC Wainwright reiterates buy rating.

Mallinckrodt (MNK): Canaccord Genuity sets target of $24.00 with hold rating; Cantor Fitzgerald sets target to $42.00 with buy rating; Goldman Sachs Group reiterates hold; Wells Fargo & Co reiterates hold.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA): William Blair reiterates buy. Check our coverage of PTLA here. The stock is also in Avisol portfolio.

Rewalk Robotics (RWLK): Oppenheimer sets target to $3.00 with buy rating.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (SCMP): Maxim Group downgrades to hold.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (VRX): Cantor Fitzgerald sets target to $25.00 with buy rating. See also Avisol’s coverage of VRX.

