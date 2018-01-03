2018 S&P 500 Aristocrats Top Gainers Are Walgreens, Leggett, Cardinal, And Medtronic, Per Brokers

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five December top-yield Aristocrats stocks showed 108.25% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Low price little stocks danced into 2018.

By yield, AT&T was again top Aristocrat of ten, LEG, CAH, ADM, KMB, KO, ED, CVX, XOM, TGT, & T. They averaged 3.50%.

The 50 Aristocrats stocks represent ten of eleven Morningstar Sectors. Broker target-top-ten net gains ranged 4.03%-18.63% (down 1% from November) topped by WBA 12/29/17.

"S&P 500® Dividend Aristocrats measure the performance S&P 500 companies that have increased dividends every year for the last 25 consecutive years."---us.spindices.com.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Projected 4.03% To 18.63% Net Gains To December, 2018

Four of ten top Aristocrats by yield were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). Thus, this yield-based forecast for Aristocrats dogs was graded by Wall St. wizards as 40% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts data as of December 29, 2018:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) was projected to net $186.28, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% more than the market as a whole.

Leggett & Platt (LEG) was projected to net $160.39, based on target price estimates from eight analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

Cardinal Health (CAH) netted $151.04 based on a median target price estimate from seventeen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% less than the market as a whole.

Medtronic (MDT) was projected to net $126.01, based on a median target price estimate from twenty-five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% more than the market as a whole.

Coca-Cola (KO) was projected to net $80.26, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

Federal Realty Investment (FRT) was projected to net $67.27, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eighteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 67% less than the market as a whole.

Air Products & Chemicals (APD) was projected to net $59.35, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% more than the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was projected to net $49.71 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from twenty-five brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 20% less than the market as a whole.

AbbVie (ABBV) was projected to net $41.32, based on a median target estimates from thirty-three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 55% less than the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) was projected to net $40.26, based on a median target price estimate from twenty-eight analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 9.62% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusions (11-17): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted Seven Aristocrats To Post 3.4% To 15.9% Losses By December, 2018

The probable losing trades revealed in Y-Charts for 2018 were:

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) projected a loss of $34.35 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from twenty-two analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 317% less than the market as a whole.

Emerson Electric (EMR) projected a loss of $39.66 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from twenty analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% more than the market as a whole.

Target (TGT) projected a loss of $41.00 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from twenty-six analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Consolidated Edison (ED) projected a loss of $41.07 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from fifteen analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 92% less than the market as a whole.

T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) projected a loss of $78.61 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from seventeen analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% more than the market as a whole.

Clorox (CLX) projected a loss of $81.05 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from seventeen analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

W.W. Grainger (GWW) projected a loss of $159.81 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from twenty-three analysts including $20 of transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% less than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in price and fees less dividend was estimated to be 6.79% on $7k invested as $1k in each of these seven stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs", even if they are "Aristocrats."

50 Dividend Aristocrats By Yield

Ten Top Dividend Aristocrats Stocks By Yield

Top ten Aristocrats selected 12/29/17 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, AT&T, Inc. (T) [1] was the lone communication services representative in the top ten.

Four consumer defensive sector firms placed second, and sixth, through eighth, Target (TGT) [2], Coca-Cola Co. (KO) [6], Kimberly-Clark (KMB) [7], and Archer-Daniels Midland (ADM) [8].

Two energy representatives placed third, and fourth, Exxon Mobil (XOM) [3], and Chevron (CVX) [4]. A lone utilities sector firm placed fifth, Consolidated Edison (ED) [5].

A single healthcare representative found eighth place, Cardinal Health (CAH), and one consumer cyclical firm placed tenth, Leggett & Platt (LEG) [10], to complete these Aristocratic ten by yield from December.

Actionable Conclusions: (18-27) Ten Aristocrats Showed 3.2% To 18.4% Upsides To December, 2018; (28) Downside Projected From The Biggest of Ten Losers Was -16.15%.

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig-out bargains.

Analysts Estimate A 108.25% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats To December, 2018

Ten top Aristocrats dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Aristocrats selected 12/29/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected The 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Aristocrats Dogs (29) Delivering 9.23% Vs. (30) 4.43% Net Gains by All Ten by December, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Aristocrats kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 108.25% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The fourth lowest priced Aristocrats top yield dog, Leggett & Platt (LEG), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 16.04%.

The five lowest-priced top yield Aristocrats for December 29 were: AT&T, Inc. (T); Archer-Daniels Midland (ADM); Coca-Cola Co. (KO); Leggett & Platt (LEG); Cardinal Health (CAH), with prices ranging from $38.88 to $61.27.

Five higher-priced Aristocrats as of December 29 were: Target (TGT); Exxon Mobil (XOM); Consolidated Edison (ED); Kimberly-Clark (KMB); Chevron (CVX), whose prices ranged from $65.25 to $125.19.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Aristocrats dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: imgkid.com

