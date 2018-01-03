3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: January 3, 2018

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Novartis scores an important first in CML

Company: Novartis (NVS)

Therapy: Nilotinib

Disease: Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML)

News: NVS announced that the FDA has allowed a change in the approved label for their kinase inhibitor nilotinib: patients can now stop therapy and expect treatment-free remission if they achieve a deep-enough molecular response. That is, CML expressing the BCR-ABL transcript cannot be detected any longer using PCR. Nilotinib is now the only kinase inhibitor with a label that includes the possibility of treatment-free remission.

Looking forward: I know I am very late on the draw, but this is very important news for patients, as the debate about when it is appropriate to stop therapy for patients with CML has been ongoing for years now. These drugs are fantastic, and the potential of a cure has loomed large.

While it would appear that stopping treatment because of efficacy would be a net negative for NVS, I think this news will give them an important distinguishing feature compared with competitors like imatinib and dasatinib.

Seattle Genetics heads for the front-line finish line

Company: Seattle Genetics (SGEN) and Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY)

Therapy: Brentuximab vedotin

Disease: Hodgkin lymphoma

News: SGEN announced that the FDA has accepted their supplemental NDA for use of brentuximab vedotin in combination with chemotherapy for newly diagnosed Hodgkin lymphoma. Moreover, the FDA granted the application priority review status, with an action date of May 1, 2018. The sNDA was based on results from the phase 3 ECHELON-1 study, which showed improvement in PFS when replacing bleomycin in the ABVD regimen for brentuximab vedotin.

Looking forward: This is important news, although not terribly surprising at this point. Brentuximab vedotin is going to make for an important alternative therapy option in the first line when it gets approved (indeed I feel the odds are good enough here to say "when" it gets approved!). Bleomycin is associated with lung toxicity, so an improvement on it while averting that particularly debilitating side effect is a very important innovation.

This is the kind of announcement and development that SGEN needs to kick off their 2018 in a big way. Indeed, at this time the brentuximab first-line application may be the most important thing to the company in terms of bottom line.

Achaogen also gets priority review

Company: Achaogen (AKAO)

Therapy: Plazomicin

Disease: Bacterial infections

News: AKAO announced that their NDA for plazomicin in patients with multidrug resistant bacterial infections was accepted with priority review by the FDA. The PDUFA action date is set for June 25, 2018, and it will be preceded by a convening of a drug advisory committee to discuss the application further and address any concerns.

Looking forward: Obviously this application is the culmination of make-or-break research from AKAO, and it looks like they're heading into the home stretch with it. The action date seems a bit far off here, but it's important to keep in mind that the FDA does come out with an earlier decision from time to time.

This announcement is a landmark for AKAO, however, and it may very well be the start of a significant growth catalyst in 2018. While the market was a bit tepid on the announcement, I expect this won't be the end of the AKAO speculation.

Author's note: Thank you for taking some time out of your day to read some commentary on recent biotech happenings. I hope you'll consider leaving a comment or a question in the section below! This is one way in which Seeking Alpha is able to gauge the effectiveness of its writers and the platform. So if you want to keep seeing more editions of "3 Things," go ahead and participate!