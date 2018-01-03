As 2018 Dawns, Our Best Hope Is A Replay Of 2017

As we close the books on 2017, it was a much better year than nearly any market pundit expected. The S&P 500 rose 19.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrials broke through the 20,000 barrier in January and never looked back, rising 25.1%. NASDAQ gained 28.2%. Gold added 13.5% to top $1,300 per ounce while bitcoin soared to over $19,000 before correcting to $13,830 at year's end. The lingering stigma of North Korea hacking into a South Korean bitcoin exchange continues to haunt the cryptocurrency mania.

The big news last week was that MasterCard (NYSE:MA) reported that its credit card sales between November 1 and December 24 rose 4.9% compared to a year ago, rising at the fastest annual pace since 2011. Furthermore, December 26 was reported to be the fourth strongest shopping day of the year as many retailers offered post-holiday discounts that re-energized shoppers. No matter how you slice it, consumer spending is very healthy, which bodes well for GDP growth. And now, since over 80% of taxpayers are expected to have less tax withholding in 2018, I expect consumer confidence to rise in the near future.

Crude Oil Climbs Above $60 at Year's End

It is now bitterly cold for much of the U.S., so energy prices are rising. Natural gas prices have fallen for most of 2017 but are rising in anticipation of strong demand for heating homes while the cold persists for much of the U.S. Crude oil prices are less sensitive to heating oil demand, but they continue to rise due to robust global GDP growth, the North Sea pipeline problem, a Libyan pipeline explosion, and tightening inventories. As a result, crude oil prices have risen steadily for the last six months and closed the year at $60 per barrel, a 30-month high. It is very odd for crude oil prices to rise during the winter months when demand typically declines for seasonal reasons, so it will be very interesting if crude oil prices will rise significantly during the spring when worldwide demand picks up. Much of the recent inflation has been energy-related, so we have to keep an eye on inflation brewing, since that could drive bond yields higher.

Speaking of bonds, the Treasury yield curve is getting flatter, since the 10-year Treasury bond yields have fallen for the past few days after hitting 2.501% on December 20. The spread between the 2-year and 10-year Treasury securities closed at 0.506% on Wednesday, which is close to a decade low. Trust me, the Fed will not raise short-term interest rates too far, since it does not want to "invert" the yield curve, which destroys a bank's operating margins. This flattening yield curve also means that investors are not concerned about a rising federal budget deficit in the wake of the recent corporate tax reform bill, since it appears that it will likely stimulate economic growth, especially in the wake of several major companies declaring that they would pay their workers more in the wake of significantly lower corporate tax rates.

One other very important trend is developing: The "velocity" of money - how fast money changes hands - is now picking up. In theory, tax rates should be set at where the velocity of money is maximized, so economic growth and tax revenues are maximized. Ironically, no one knows exactly what the optimal tax rate is to maximize the velocity of money, but based on recent consumer spending patterns and lower Treasury bond yields, it appears that the recent tax reform is stimulating faster economic growth.

Why I am Skeptical of the Negative Rumors About Apple Phones

Last week, the rumors that the iPhone X was not selling well hurt Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), but I wonder: If the iPhone X is not selling well, why is there still a waiting list? In fact, I got an e-mail blast from Apple reminding me that I can get on a waiting list if I want an iPhone X. I suspect that some of the latest iPhone X rumors emanated from China and are not credible. Based on analyst consensus estimates, there have been no earnings estimate cuts for Apple or its major suppliers, so in my opinion, the iPhone X rumors are not credible. If Apple changes it sales estimates for the iPhone X or if the analyst community starts to cut its estimates, then I might change my mind, but right now the source of the iPhone X rumors are suspect.

One other reason that I am skeptical of the iPhone X rumors is that the U.S. trade deficit continues to rise, which typically happens when a popular new iPhone is launched, since the iPhones are made in China.

On Thursday, the Commerce Department announced that the U.S. trade deficit rose 2.3% in November to $69.7 billion as exports rose 3% and imports rose 2.7%. A 0.7% rise in advanced wholesale inventories heading into the holiday shopping season was partially responsible for the surge in the trade deficit. Since a wider trade deficit reduces GDP growth, some economists may trim their fourth-quarter GDP estimates, but in the wake of record holiday spending in December, it appears that GDP growth still remains robust.

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.