Cleveland-Cliffs: Update On The Bull Thesis, $8.50 Is Near

My article on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), published in early December 2017, coincided with a major debt offering which put short-term pressure on Cliffs’ stock price. The title was “Cleveland-Cliffs: Ready For A Christmas Rally” so a few readers had a good laugh on me in the comments section. Anyway, the price weakness was temporary, and Cliffs’ shares have had a good run before the start of 2018:

Given the magnitude of the rally, it’s high time to look at the bull thesis outlined in “Why Cleveland-Cliffs Is A Buy At $7” and “Cleveland-Cliffs Is A Steal At $6”.

As seen in the chart below, steel prices are going higher:

Source: steelbenchmarker.com

This is a major positive factor for Cliffs, whose well-being depends on the success of its clients, steel producers. Importantly, the pricing in Cliffs’ U.S. segment depends on the price that Cliffs’ clients are able to get for their steel, so steel price increases may lead to realized price increases in Cliffs’ U.S. segment. I chose “may” over “will” because contract prices do not change as fast as spot prices. Thus, upside in Cliffs’ U.S. realized prices may lag improvements in the steel market.

Also, as Seeking Alpha news team recently reported, U.S. scrap prices are on the rise, which will likely translate into a price hike from U.S. steel producers. Of course, this is bullish for Cliffs. In my opinion, improvements on the steel price side happen because of increased demand. The steel market is currently in a healthy state, which bodes well for Cliffs’ perspectives in 2018.

Iron ore prices are on the rise as well:

Iron Ore 62% Fe CFR Jan’ 18. Source: Barchart.com

Improvements on the iron ore price side happen despite multiple bearish predictions that envisioned iron ore near $50 by the end of 2017. In my opinion, improvements on the iron ore price side happen because of China’s push to battle pollution, which increases demand for higher-quality ore. This upside may not be seen for Cliffs’ Australian segment which produces lower-quality ore, which sells at a very significant discount to IODEX prices. Anyway, there are no signs of a disaster on the iron ore price front and it is highly likely that Cliffs’ Australian mines will work at EBITDA-neutral levels until the end of the mine life.

Meanwhile, analysts start revising their earnings estimates to the upside:

My base-case expectation for 2018 earnings is $1.00 per share. I believe that consensus estimates will slowly drift towards this number, driven by improvements in the steel market and solid iron ore price levels. At current consensus estimate, the stock trades at 9 forward P/E – cheap, but not ridiculously cheap as when it was trading at $6. If you prefer my estimate over consensus, the stock is at roughly 8 forward P/E.

In my opinion, for a company that has a great position in the rising domestic market, anything below 10 forward P/E is strangely cheap. The stock market is ready to give very high valuations to companies that have some kind of a “vision of the future” (and sometimes outright stupid valuations as with “blockchain” stocks), but undervalued plays like Cliffs will ultimately catch investors’ attention and the stock will see a flow of new money.

If there is one thing that I’ve learned in the years of watching the trading of Cliffs’ stock, it’s “buy on pullback and don’t buy on the breakout”. Cliffs shares are entering a major resistance zone in the $8.00 - $8.50 area. My first price target remains $8.50, while the conversion price of Cliffs’ bonds, $8.17, may also serve as a psychologically important level.

In my opinion, it will be hard for Cliffs’ stock to breach the $8.50 level and settle there right after the rally from $6, so I’d be expecting a pullback even in the case when Cliffs’ shares rise above $8.50 in the coming days. Longer-term, I remain bullish on Cliffs as positive factors play in favor of the company while the stock’s valuation remains cheap.

