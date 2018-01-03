Equal Weighted Equity Performance Lagged In 2017

by: David I. Templeton, CFA

One equity market phenomenon that played out in 2017 was the fact larger-capitalization stocks were larger contributors to market returns. One way to evaluate this is to review the return of the cap weighted S&P 500 Index versus the equal weighted Guggenheim S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:RSP). As the below chart shows, the equal weighted index underperformed the cap weighted S&P 500 Index by more than 300 basis points. Additionally, the largest 50 stocks by capitalization (XLG) outperformed both the the S&P 500 Index and the equal weighted S&P 500 Index.

Another area where this capitalization factor played out was looking at the average return of the dividend payers versus non-payers in the S&P 500 Index compared to the weighted S&P 500 Index itself. The average return of the payers did outperform the non-payers; however, the payers underperformed the weighted S&P 500 Index, as seen in the below table. The second chart below compares two of the dividend-focused ETFs to the S&P 500, and again, these income ETFs underformed the capitalization weighted ETF. Investors might find investment opportunities in the income-oriented equities; however, a rising interest rate environment could be a short-term performance headwind for the dividend payers.

