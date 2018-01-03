Regeneron Regrets: Why Our Higher-Risk Portfolio Underperformed

Here, we show a counter example, where, thanks to a drop in one holding, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, the higher risk portfolio underperformed. It still posted a competitive return though.

In each of the previous few weeks, portfolios hedged against double-digit declines outperformed those hedged against single-digit declines.

Often, taking on higher risk leads to higher returns in a bull market -- that's true of the hedged portfolio method as well.

Stepping On The Gas Doesn't Always Win The Race

Recently, we posted the returns from the three portfolios we shared with subscribers in the fourth week of our Bulletproof Investing service last June (Performance: Week 5). This is our "investing with a helmet on" approach, and these portfolios are designed to last six months. Two of the three portfolios beat Portfolio Armor's expected returns for them, but only our Top Names portfolio, which was hedged against a greater-than-9% decline, beat the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Here, we show how the highest risk portfolio we created on June 29th - one hedged against a greater-than-11% decline - performed. Unlike in the previous four weeks, this time, the higher risk portfolio didn't outperform the Top Names portfolio. The culprit here was Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), so we'll take a closer look at the impact of that component below.

Stepping On The Gas Pedal

Each week, we use our system to create several portfolios, before selecting ones to share with our subscribers. So we went back to June 29th and looked for the portfolio we created then that had taken on the most risk. It was this one, where we had asked Portfolio Armor to present us with a $1,000,000 portfolio designed to maximize expected return over the next 6 months while limiting downside risk to a drawdown of no more than 11% over the same period.

It included Align Technology (ALGN), Activision Blizzard (ATVI), CSX (CSX), IPG Photonics (IPGP), ServiceNow (NOW), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and TAL Education Services (TAL) as primary securities, plus Sanmina (SANM) to absorb some of the cash leftover after rounding down dollar amounts to round lots of each of the primary securities.

The worst-case scenario here, at the portfolio level, was a decline of 10.33% (the "Max Drawdown"), the best-case scenario was a gain of 24.06% (the "Net Potential Return"), and our site's ballpark estimate of an Expected Return was 7.72%.

A Closer Look At The Regeneron Hedge

Let's take a closer look at the hedge on Regeneron, because that came in handy here. On the Portfolio Armor website, each of those "+" signs expands the hedge. Here's what that looked like for REGN:

The net position value for Regeneron there was $101,986 (200 shares @ $509.93) + $8,080 (the cost of the puts) - $1,040 (the credit from selling the calls) = $109,026.

Why We Didn't Present This Portfolio

A commenter on a previous "If You Took On More Risk" article, one where the higher-risk portfolio outperformed, quoted this question and quipped, "Because you didn't know it would do well". The same holds true of the ones such as this one, though, that didn't do as well.

When we started Bulletproof Investing, our idea was to present portfolios that had the highest ratio of potential upside (Net Potential Return) to downside (Max Drawdown). The first two portfolios we presented to subscribers on June 30th had ratios of 2.72 and 2.63 to 1, respectively. The portfolio above, in contrast, had a ratio of 2.33(as you can see by dividing its Net Potential Return of 24.49% by its Max Drawdown of 19.31%).

How Regeneron Performed

Regeneron was the worst performing name in this portfolio, by far, dropping 26.3% over the time period.

When Portfolio Armor exited REGN on 12/29/2017, its net position value was $97,650, as you can see in the table below.

Recall that our REGN position started with a net position value of $109,026. $97,650 represents a a decline of 10.4% from $109,026.

How The Portfolio As A Whole Performed

The portfolio as a whole ended up 10.37%, net of hedging costs and trading fees, versus 11.68% for SPY.

If Regeneron hadn't been hedged, the portfolio would have been up 8.83%, all else equal.



Higher Risk Doesn't Always Mean Higher Returns

This is an instructive example of how higher risk doesn't always lead to higher returns. Nevertheless, this portfolio exceeded its expected return of 7.72% over 6 months, and its actual return of 10.37% was a competitive one, particularly considering that the worst case scenario here -- had a Lehman-like crash occurred over the time period -- would have been a drawdown of 10.33%.

Bulletproof Investing generates alpha, but we get picks wrong like everyone else, as we did here with REGN. Unlike everyone else though, when we get one wrong, your risk is strictly limited.

