Buy Carnival Corp. On Weakness - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/2/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Tuesday, January 2.
Bullish Calls
Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN): The problem of financial irregularities is behind them now and despite what people may say, Cramer doesn't think of the company as a takeover target. While there are better stocks, this is not as bad as it was during the irregularities.
Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX): It's a local company and Cramer is a fan. Buy it on weakness.
Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL): They had a good quarter, but they don't get enough credit. It's a buy.
Editor's note: There were no bearish calls on the show.
