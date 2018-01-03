Buy Carnival Corp. On Weakness - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/2/18)

Cramer is a fan of Becton, Dickinson and Company.

Bullish Calls

Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN): The problem of financial irregularities is behind them now and despite what people may say, Cramer doesn't think of the company as a takeover target. While there are better stocks, this is not as bad as it was during the irregularities.

Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX): It's a local company and Cramer is a fan. Buy it on weakness.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL): They had a good quarter, but they don't get enough credit. It's a buy.

Editor's note: There were no bearish calls on the show.

