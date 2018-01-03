January 4th Natural Gas Storage Report: Our Expectations And Forecast

Annual storage deficit has been shrinking for the past five weeks, but this trend has already reversed.

We anticipate to see a draw of 208 bcf, which is 132 bcf larger than a year ago and 109 bcf larger vs 5-year average;

This Thursday, we expect EIA to report 3,124 bcf of working gas in storage for the week ending December 29;

U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a significant change in natural gas storage this week compared to the week prior. We anticipate to see a draw of 208 bcf, which is 3 bcf larger than the comparable figure in ICE's latest report for the EII-U.S. EIA Financial Weekly Index, 132 bcf larger than a year ago and 109 larger than 5-year average for this time of the year. Indeed, this Thursday’s report should will be one of the most bullish reports this year relative to historical norms and compared 2016-2017 season.

We estimate that the number of heating-degree days (HDDs) jumped by as much as 60% w-o-w – most notably, in the Midwest and Northeast parts of the country. Bitter cold not only spurred heating demand, but also put a temporary dent in dry gas production – specifically, in North Dakota’s Bakken region.

The latest weather models are returning some mixed results. GFS 00z Operational is trending bearish – especially, after January 15. However, GFS 00z Ensemble and ECMWF 00z Ensemble are still showing above normal HDDs over the next 15 days. Overall, the number of HDDs is projected to increase this week, but decline next week – mostly, on base effects (see the chart below).

We believe that annual storage deficit has stopped shrinking and is already expanding again. Indeed, on current trends and under the latest weather forecasts, we expect annual deficit to continue increasing until mid-March, 2018. We project that natural gas inventories' deviation from the five-year average should decrease from -2.49% today to -14.34 % for the week ending January. 12.

