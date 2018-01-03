TransCanada's Sleepy Cash Flow Cow

Investors often turn to the energy sector for yield, and utilities generate stable cash flow streams that are broadly protected from fluctuations in energy prices due to the nature of the heavily regulated industry. Changing energy prices can impact revenue generation, but (generally speaking) the bottom lines of utility companies are protected in return for complying with regulators, which smoothens out their financials (short of massive cost overruns at new plants). TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) is a giant in the midstream oil & gas space, but also owns an enormous power generation utility portfolio. As a stable source of cash flow, TransCanada Corporation plans on using its Energy division to steadily grow its 4% yield by 8-10% annually through 2020. Let's dig in.

Source: TransCanada Corporation

Exiting NE electricity market

To fund its purchase of a major pipeline and other midstream asset operator, TransCanada Corporation divested its US Northeast merchant power unit. In 2017, the company sold off its Ravenswood (New York, natural gas and oil-powered), Ironwood (Pennsylvania, natural gas), Ocean State (Rhode Island, natural gas) and Kibby Wind (Maine, wind) power plants for $2.1 billion USD, along with 13 hydroelectric power plants in a different transaction for $1.065 billion USD. These sales reduced TransCanada's electricity generation capacity by 4,533 MW as the company owned 100% of these assets.

After those deals closed around the middle of 2017, TransCanada moved forward with winding down its retail power marketing unit. In late-December, the firm sold off its outstanding US retail power contracts for an unannounced sum. Considering TransCanada stated back in mid-2017 that these asset sales would raise a combined $3.7 billion USD, that final divestment should have raised around $535 million USD. That deal will close in the first quarter of 2018.

Management's reasoning is simple (Q4 2016 conference call):

"To help fund the Columbia acquisition, we [TransCanada Corporation] decided to sell our U.S. Northeast power business and subsequently we entered into two separate sales agreements, which are expected close in the first half of 2017. We're also in the process of monetizing our U.S. Northeast power marketing business. In total, we expect to realize approximately $3.7 billion, which will be used to retire the remainder of our acquisition bridge facility."

Divesting these assets shouldn't be seen as an exiting of the utility space, far from it. At the end of 2015, TransCanada increased its stake in the Bruce nuclear power plant in Ontario to 48.5% for $236 million (presumably CAD). It is also spending $1.1 billion CAD to bring a 900 MW combined-cycle natural gas power plant online in Ontario this year.

However, TransCanada needed cash to fund its ~$14 billion USD purchase of (including assumption of debt) Columbia Pipeline Group and Columbia Pipeline Partners. So management chose a sleepy part of its portfolio to divest, with the proceeds supplementing the $11 billion CAD TransCanada raised in 2016 through common shares, preferred shares, and hybrid securities.

TransCanada generated $1,161 million CAD in EBITDA from its Energy division in 2016, which includes its US and Canadian power generating assets and its unregulated natural gas storage business in Alberta. Its US Power division posted an adjusted $396 million CAD in EBITDA in 2016.

Going forward, TransCanada's remaining US Power asset will be its 575 MW simple-cycle natural gas-powered Coolidge plant in Arizona. This plant is considered part of its Western Power division, which includes four natural gas-powered plants in Alberta. TransCanada owns 100% of these assets that have a combined 1,013 MW of capacity. Its Energy division's EBIT will move lower in the medium term before rebounding.

Management commented that TransCanada's remaining Energy assets generated $765 million CAD in EBITDA in 2016, which would rise back to $1 billion CAD by 2020. The increase is due to the new gas-fired power plant coming online and its Bruce Power Life-Extension Program. After the sale of its Northeast US Energy unit, the main source of market exposure TransCanada's Energy division is its merchant power plants in Alberta (440 MW of capacity) and the nearby gas storage facilities.

118 billion cubic feet of unregulated natural gas storage capacity in Alberta enables TransCanada to hedge against fluctuations in natural gas prices to a degree. The firm can inject gas into storage when prices are low and use that gas at its power plants when prices are higher, especially during the Winter season. TransCanada owns 100% of both the CrossAlta and Edson storage sites in Alberta.

Another five decades

Back in 1967, during the days when nuclear power plants were still in fashion, the Bruce Power Plant came online. In 2015, the operators of the plant entered into an agreement with Ontario to keep running for another ~50 years as its life was extended to 2064. As the source of 30% of Ontario's electricity needs, the province realized that this low-cost carbon-free source of power was still a crucial part of its electricity supply even after running for 48 years (at the time of the new agreement).

Fast forward to 2017, and so far the Bruce Power Life-Extension Program remains on time and on budget. Considering this is a $13 billion CAD investment in an industry fraught with delays and major cost overruns, this is great news. The life extension program is set to run for about two decades and has already added 100 MW of capacity to the power plant.

The Bruce Power Plant has eight nuclear reactors now capable of putting out 6,400 MW (3,104 MW net to TransCanada Corporation), with Bruce Power leasing those facilities from Ontario Power Generation. As a baseload generator, the Bruce facility is always churning out cash flow. Maintenance activity and normal cycles in electricity demand keep the plant from operating at 100% of its capacity (83% plant availability in 2016, down from previous years due to the ongoing development program), but that is to be expected.

Nuclear power has its problems, don't get me wrong, but it makes a ton of economic sense to keep this plant up and running. New nuclear power plants tend to not make economic sense due to massive cost overruns and the lack of a standard development design (outside of France or China), at least this has been the case in most developed nations, but existing ones already in service do. In my view, TransCanada, its partners, and Ontario are making the right call by keeping this Tiverton, Ontario, based plant online.

Take a look at this chart below, which is based on information provided by the Ontario Energy Board. Keep in mind that isn't the same as the cost to generate a kilowatt hour.

Source: Bruce Power Website

Eastern Energy division

TransCanada owns roughly 2,000 MW of existing electricity generation capacity in Eastern Canada, which doesn't include the 900 MW Napanee plant under construction. Four natural gas power plants (two combined-cycle, two cogeneration facilities) in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, eight solar facilities in Southern Ontario, and five fairly large wind power facilities in Quebec represents the bulk of TransCanada's non-nuclear power generation.

Combined, its Western and Eastern divisions have around 6,156 MW of existing electricity generation capacity plus the expected 900 MW boost from the Napanee plant. Making power generation still a very significant part of TransCanada Corporation's business profile even after the Northeast US divestments.

Final thoughts

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) recently purchased a small utility company in the UK, Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is making massive green energy utility investments that interested investors can read about here, and others are at least considering the prospect of becoming more of a Big Energy player than a Big Oil & Gas firm.

This trend can also been seen at liquefied natural gas developments as well. Giants in the space spent billions building gas-fired power plants and natural gas distribution networks to support domestic industries and consumers in nations like Australia. These were side projects, the main goal was still to export vast amounts of LNG around the globe, but the APLNG, Wheatstone, and Gorgon LNG ventures all included some type of domestic utility development as well.

Sure, TransCanada Corporation did sell off a large chunk of its utility business, but that needs to be put into context. Management wanted to acquire midstream assets during the bust as valuations were arguably very advantageous, and existing midstream assets are a lot easier to grow as the necessary permits are already in hand. A sleepy Northeast power generation portfolio has limited growth opportunities.

The only way to fund such a large purchase was to sell off some assets so TransCanada Corporation decided to trade in a cash flow cow for midstream growth opportunities acquired on the cheap, with the proceeds going towards debt reduction. By 2020, the company's Energy division will have made up most of its lost ground in TransCanada Corporation's ongoing development programs. As the source of roughly a third of its 2016 revenue and around 15% of its cash flow generation, TransCanada Corporation's Energy division may not be exciting, but it is a core part of its asset base and helps support a nice 4% yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.