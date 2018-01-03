Wall Street Breakfast: The Dawn Of MiFID II

Economy

While the U.S. pulled out of the deal nearly a year ago, Britain is interested in joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership after it leaves the EU. "With these kind of plurilateral relationships, there doesn't have to be any geographical restriction," Trade Minister Greg Hands told the FT. EU rules still state that Britain cannot agree to any new trade deals before it leaves the bloc in March 2019.

Beijing's crackdown on pollution has put China on track to overtake Japan this year as the world's biggest importer of natural gas. Already the largest importer of oil and coal, China is the world's third biggest user of natural gas behind the U.S. and Russia, but has to import around 40% of its total needs as domestic production can't keep up with demand.

A conflict on the Korean Peninsula could disrupt global businesses, making it "the greatest geopolitical threat to credit quality in Asia," according to Moody's. While an escalation remains a "low-probability event," the agency predicted potential economic outcomes such as a hit to global electronics, energy and financials. The warning comes after President Trump said he had a "much bigger & more powerful Nuclear Button" than Kim Jong-un and that his "Button works!"

Deadly protests in Iran have intensified talks within the Trump administration about imposing fresh penalties against the Islamic Republic, just 10 days before the president must decide whether to continue waiving sanctions that were lifted under the Iran deal. In a pair of tweets on Tuesday, Trump also threatened to cut off foreign aid money to Pakistan and the Palestinian Authority.

Budget Director Mick Mulvaney and Legislative Director Marc Short will meet with congressional leaders of both parties today to discuss a spending plan for fiscal 2018, an issue Congress repeatedly punted last year. A dispute over DACA, ending the visa lottery program and border wall funding will also hang over talks this week to avoid a government shutdown.

After a strong first day of the trading year, investors are set to digest data on auto sales and manufacturing activity, as well as the minutes from the latest Fed meeting. Market participants will be looking at whether the minutes address the prospects of additional rate tightening action in the coming months, and for any economic impacts from the new U.S. tax code.