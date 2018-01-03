I'll Hold On To My Hershey Shares For Now

I will continue to hold HSY for long term dividend income and may add to my position should the stock make a pullback.

Shares in The Hershey Company (HSY) are currently trading at $113.51, for a forward dividend yield of 2.31%. This means HSY's dividend yield is now slightly above its 5 year average of 2.2%. I love companies that have long histories of increasing dividends, like HSY so lets take a look to see if the current price per share offers an attractive entry point. I've written several articles on HSY over the past few years, which can be found here.

HSY recently announced it will be purchasing Amplify Brands at $12.00 a share, for a total price of $1.6 billion, which will be paid for by increasing the company's debt level. Amplify's net sales total $371.7 million, which means HSY is paying 4.3 times trailing revenues, which is quite high compared to HSY's own p/s ratio of 3.2 and the industry average of 2.7.

Considering the fact HSY doesn't have nearly enough cash on hand to buy the company in cash, I would expect HSY's long term debt to rise to roughly $4.5 billion. HSY doesn't expect this move will have any effect on the company's credit rating. The new debt level isn't any reason for concern as HSY's interest expense in the last 12 months was only $98 million, compared to $719 million in net income.

Looking at HSY's short term financial health we can see it has a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. I usually look for company's with a current ratio of at least 1.0 (meaning current assets are greater than current liabilities), but a ratio of slightly below 1 isn't a threat to a stable company like HSY.

Over the past 12 months HSY has paid $519.6 million in dividends, while net income totaled $718.7, for a payout ratio of 72.3%. This is quite a high payout ratio, which means there isn't much room for a dividend growth rate that's higher than the rate at which EPS is growing. Fortunately, analyst estimates for EPS growth in the next 5 years average 8.4%, which is quite good. HSY has beaten analyst estimates in each of the 4 most recent quarters. I wouldn't be surprised to see the dividend grow at a rate of 6% to 8% annually for the next five years. This would allow the company to decrease the high payout ratio while continuing to increase dividends. A dividend growth rate of between 6% and 8% means investors getting in at current prices can expect to have a YoC of 3.1% to 3.4%, 5 years from today.

Another method HSY uses to return money to shareholders is by buying back its own shares. This lowers the number of outstanding shares, thereby raising EPS. Over the past twelve months, HSY has spent $440 million on share repurchases. Buying back shares is a great idea, as long as the stock isn't overvalued. Therefore, let's take a look at HSY's valuation metrics.

Looking at the p/e ratio we can see HSY is quite expensive at 33.9 times trailing earnings, compared to an industry average of 30.1. However, HSY has always been somewhat expensive, with a 5 year average p/e of 31.2. High expected EPS growth in the next fiscal year mean the forward p/e ratio stands at a much lower multiple of just 23.6.

The price to sales ratio currently stands at 3.2, which is slightly above the 5 year average p/s ratio of 3.0, and well above the industry average of 2.7. I feel like the higher price to sales ratio for HSY can be justified by the higher-than-average profit margin the company has.

All things considered, I believe HSY's high share price can be justified by its high expected growth. The purchase of Amplify will increase the long term debt, but not to a unusually high level. I expect HSY to continue to grow at a high single digit rate, due to organic growth, takeovers and share repurchases.

The dividend payout ratio is somewhat high for my liking, but high expected EPS growth will allow the company to increase the dividend at a high pace without increasing the payout ratio.

I own a small number of shares in HSY. I will continue to hold these and may add more if a pullback occurs.

