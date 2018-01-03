Epidiolex Approval Does Not Make GW Pharmaceuticals A Buy

If anything goes wrong or sales are not as good as expected, the stock could fall in 2018.

2018 has begun with a bang for the cannabis industry, with the biggest state in the Union legalizing recreational use. Beyond that, by the middle of this year, the Food and Drug Administration is likely to approve the first whole cannabis-plant-derived drug. Epidiolex, a cannabidiol [CBD] product from GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) just had its New Drug Application for Epidiolex approved, and the PDUFA date is June 27.

Does this mean it’s time to buy GW? Not really. Here’s why.

The data behind Epidiolex is certainly solid, both safety and efficacy. It greatly and obviously helps epileptics by reducing frequency and severity of seizures, and the safety profile of CBD is equally impressive. Approval of Epidiolex is almost certain to give GW Pharmaceuticals a temporary boost from whatever level it is at the day before approval. The questions are, how sustained will the bounce it be, where will it bounce from, and will it be enough to justify the stock’s already nosebleed price?

I believe GW is like the Tesla (TSLA) of the cannabis industry, and I believe both of them are the Yahoo! of their own sectors. Pioneers of their time, but too slow in an industry taking off too fast. Tesla, for its part, has climbed higher and higher over the years off of the storied idea of mass-produced electric vehicles, regardless of whether the numbers work out or not. Just the ability to bring the coveted idea to market, profitable or not, was enough to inspire romantic investment feelings among Wall Street titans and retail investors alike, but every year it seems more and more obvious that well wishes are simply not enough.

The situation is similar with GW. It is the jewel of the cannabis industry, but with little to show for it in concrete numbers except a loss of $400 million since inception. Its main drug, Sativex, a 1:1 spray of cannabidiol and THC, marijuana’s psychoactive component, is still not FDA approved despite its being the first cannabinoid approved by any government agency for any indication. Epidiolex may prove different, but it all seems too little too late.

The best case for Epidiolex is as follows. GW has never had a profitable year, last year losing $177 million. Even if Epidiolex sells enough to put GW in the black for 2018, it probably will not be enough to justify the company’s enormous valuation of $3.67 billion, right at all time highs. If anything, the absolute maximum of the potential of Epidiolex is already priced in to the GW pie.

GWPH data by YCharts

Investors can point to projected sales figures all they want, but it’s different with cannabis because nobody knows how many unofficial barriers will be put up against its sale and distribution. A minor example is that Sativex has been approved in France since 2013, but hasn’t been sold in pharmacies there until June of 2016.

There are numerous other unofficial barriers to entry into the US market for cannabis-derived products, especially whole-plant derived as Epidiolex will be if approved. Among states that have legalized recreational marijuana, banking services are still hard to come by, the threat of Federal raids or otherwise hampering is ever-present, and the Trump administration is not particularly friendly to the marijuana movement. Since Epidiolex is whole-plant derived, the drug will have to move from Schedule I to a different Schedule, and that is up to bureaucrats. GW is shooting for schedule IV, but the point is that these are issues that no other biotech on the edge of a major drug approval has to deal with.

Taken from GW’s investor presentation, this is what the company has to deal with in the event that Epidiolex is approved:

FDA approval necessitates that Epidiolex be moved out of Schedule I once it has an “accepted medical use”. At the time of NDA approval, FDA [will] recommend the appropriate lower schedule (II-V) based on the abuse liability data submitted as part of the NDA. Following NDA approval (if received), [the] DEA has up to 90 days to issue an interim final rule (IFR), after which Epidiolex can be marketed and dispensed.

In other words, the Drug Enforcement Agency can upend this whole thing simply out of vindictiveness if they so choose. Do investors really want to risk this, with GW at all-time highs?

This is not to say that the approval of Epidiolex won’t be huge for the cannabis industry. It will, and a rising tide will lift all ships here. Approval is likely to give GW a bump for a while, along with many other famed pot stocks. But once the reality sets in once again that selling whole-plant-derived cannabis products is not a walk in the park even if efficacy is obvious, GW could start to fall back down.

From the supply side, even if the various bureaucracies don’t give GW too hard of a time, the cost and barriers to gaining access could push patients to the more open recreational market to get other CBD products without a prescription. These are certainly available, and though patients probably won’t opt for recreational products at first, they may prove easier to get depending on the barriers placed in GW’s way.

So while an Epidiolex approval is likely and the company will certainly benefit, the best possible scenario looks already priced in. What an approval will more likely do is benefit other pot stocks and give the better ones some good press for a time. GW may jump briefly to new highs if the market doesn't break by June, but GW being a long term hold because of Epidiolex is a difficult case to make.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.