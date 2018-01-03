Sand In My Shoes - December Update

I collected a large amount of distributions from my funds and ETFs, due, I presume, to the end of the calendar year.

I performed some re-balancing since the percentage of my fixed income position dropped well below my target.

No new equity positions were added and no sales occurred in the month of December.

Though it was a boring month as far as activity goes, the performance of the portfolio in December was something to get excited about. For a switch it looks like the Sand in Shoes portfolio which was up 1.72% outperformed the S&P 500 index which was up 0.98% for the month.

To be sure, part of the out-performance was the large distributions I received from my various funds and ETFs for December. I have three separate fixed income instruments and each of them paid out twice in December. I assume that means January will be a little bit, shall we say...lean. I also received over $700 from distributions from my equity funds, which is a quarterly phenomenon, but I believe they were higher again due to the end of the year. I received ~$400 in September and haven't added any new shares of any of them.

December Activity

For the month I collected $118.93 in dividends including my first dividend (in this portfolio) from 3M (MMM). I didn't quite reach the $1,000 mark for 2017, pulling in $938.41 for the year, but I expect that will approximately double in 2018 with dividend increases and new additions to the portfolio.

For the fourth quarter, I collected $315.97, ahead of a $100 per month average. Looking ahead, the average dividend collected per month should be over $125 to start the year, but I'll get to that in a bit.

December Performance

Both equities and fixed income had good months in December, with about half of the change in market value coming from each asset class. My small and mid cap equity funds were basically flat as was the international fixed income fund, so most of the change was from large cap equities and domestic fixed income. Below you can see the details of the distributions I received from my mutual funds and ETFs.





Individual Stocks

Below is a list of my positions as of close of business on December 29th. Bank of America (BAC) and BlackRock (BLK) have been on fire and their yields show it. I looked back at my first article I wrote in early May and BAC was trading at $23.61 per share (25% gain since May) and BLK was trading at $383 per share (34% gain). With all the changes in the tax code coming though I have no desire to trim my winners right now.

My other big winners in December were Home Depot (HD), Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), and AT&T (T).

My biggest loser percentage wise was Southern Company, and looking back at my recent article it makes me want to add to the position in the near future. On a dollar basis, my biggest loser was CVS Health (CVS). I've written several articles on CVS and won't rehash them here, but currently I plan on holding through the next year and see how their acquisition of Aetna (AET) unfolds.

Projected Dividends

Here are my projected dividends for the first quarter of 2018. Some of the increases are known or have already been declared, and some I projected.

Amgen (AMGN) raised their dividend from $1.15 per share to $1.32 per share (14.8% increase), so I will receive $33.00 per quarter going forward. AT&T continued their penny per quarter increase, so the dividend went from $0.49 to $0.50 per share. Hormel Foods (HRL) raised their dividend from $0.17 per share to $0.1875 (10.3% increase). CVS was scheduled to raise their dividend, but announced they would not do so due to the status of their balance sheet as a result of the AET acquisition. Every other stock is either not scheduled to raise their dividend yet or I (conservatively) projected the raise. Either way, I don't expect the income in Q1 for the stocks I currently have will be much different than what I show above. I will likely be adding to existing positions or be entering new positions each month, which should mean my dividend income will exceed $400 for the first quarter.

Sector Diversification

Not much has changed since last month because no changes were made to my individual stock holdings.

I remain on the lookout for an acceptable materials stock, and the next addition will likely be there or to either the utilities or industrial sector.

Consumer Discretionary 13.1% Consumer Staples 10.3% Energy 7.8% Financials 23.2% Health 14.1% Industrials 4.1% Materials 0.0% REIT 7.2% Technology 6.3% Telecom 8.5% Utilities 2.8% Cash 2.6% 100.0%

Asset Allocation for the Portfolio

Last month the domestic fixed income portion of my portfolio sat at 27.7%, well off the target of 30% so I added about $2,500 of cash to one of my fixed income funds. That brought the portfolio closer to target as you can see below.



The fixed income segment is still below the target, but I'm going with it for the time being. I'll probably add to an existing position or add another stock in January, but I will continue to keep an eye on the asset allocation.

Sales and Purchases in December

None, with the exception of the purchase of the fixed income fund I mentioned. I already had the cash, so no sales of any kind were made.

Final Thoughts

Looking back, 2017 was a very good year. There was tremendous change in the Soule household and 2018 promises to hold many more exciting changes. It was in 2017 that I began writing for Seeking Alpha and I look forward to many more articles in 2018. My stretch goal is $2,000 of dividends generated by the stocks in 2018. Realistically though I should hit $1,600-1,700 pretty easily. You may or may not know that my over-arching goal is to receive $10,000 in dividends annually by August of 2026, so it would be nice to double the amount of dividends generated in my second year.

Starting with the January update I will have a new chart to add to the article that will track the dividends compared to the previous year. I have an idea in my head of what I want it to look like, I just have to make it happen in Excel.

Starting with the February update I will likely include a year to date column in my "Performance" table, so stay tuned.

Thank you for following along on my family's journey to financial independence. Good luck and Happy New Year!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIG, AMGN, BAC, BLK, C, CSCO, CVS, GPC, HD, HRL, MMM, MMP, OHI, PEP, SO, T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.