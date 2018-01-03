Cracker Barrel Target Upgraded To $183

In my previous article nearly 16 month ago, I had valued Cracker Barrel Country Store (CBRL) in the $131 - $171 range with a ~$150 target. CBRL has hit a low of $132 and a high of $171 since then and it has been hovering around the $160 level on an average. The firm stayed within that range not because I had a crystal ball. Instead the company's reported earnings underwhelmed my assumptions in a bull market. As seen below both casual dining and fast casual concepts are facing a challenging backdrop. And CBRL could not have launched its Holler & Dash fast casual chain at a worse time. After being in vogue for several years, fast casual chains have hit a slump.

Is there hope for Cracker Barrel then? I think so. But they are entirely financial. Based on projections provided in the company's investor day in October 2017 and the new tax rate, I updated my projections over the next five years. I have a $183 target on the firm now.

Maximum benefit from taxes

Ashwath Damodaran in his blog listed out the conditions to separate winners from the losers from the tax reform.

CBRL ticks all the boxes with 30%+ effective tax rates, 20%+ return on capital, a 5%- 6% capex as a percent of sales (2018E -2020E) and only $400 million in debt in its capital structure. While the relative advantage is nullified at the effective tax rate and return on equity level, profitable peers in the industry often have much lower capex requirement. The capex as a percent of sales for Denny's Corporation (DENN) and Dine Equity (DIN) for instance is 3.6% and 1.9% respectively.

Assumptions and Target

I projected the firms cash flows over a period of five years. Based on the figures provided by the management on Investor Day, I have assumed a 4% - 5% revenue growth, a 20 basis point improvement in operating margin to 10.9% and $550 million - $600 million in capex in the 2018 - 2020 period. Post 2020, I have assumed a topline growth of 1%-2%, capex at 3.5% of sales and a 10.9% operating margin. Tax rate was assumed at 20% throughout the five years. While the five year historical average for free cash flow conversion was 102%, I have assumed this figure at 90% to lean on the conservative side. Within these parameters and at a cost of equity of 6.5% the stock was valued at $183.

Interestingly valuation of the stock is quite volatile to the assumption of capex. If the capex were to be assumed at 6% of sales in 2021-2023 period, valuation drops to $145. However much of the capex assumption in the 2018 - 2020 relates to new store openings and other initiatives such as investments in POS systems. As these investments taper down, capex should drop to historical levels of sub 4% rates. Still I think investors should keep a close eye on the shift in capex trends.

Conclusion

While industry conditions remain challenging, no one's guiding a 40% growth rate for the firm. Instead Cracker Barrel remains undervalued based on the projections provided by the company itself. I therefore have a BUY rating with a $183 target.

Note: Company related data sourced from Morningstar.

