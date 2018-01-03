Commercial Metals' (CMC) Merger & Acquisition Call - Transcript

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC)

Merger & Acquisition Call

January 2, 2018 11:00 A.M. ET

Executives

Barbara Smith - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mary Lindsey - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Chris Terry - Deutsche Bank

Michael Gambardella - J.P. Morgan

Piyush Sood - Morgan Stanley

Seth Rosenfeld - Jefferies

Phil Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Alex Hacking - Citi

Charles Bradford - Bradford Research

David Deterding - Wells Fargo

John Tumazos - John Tumazos Very Independent Research

John Pace - Stone Harbor Investment Partners

Atha Baugh - MJX Asset Management

Barbara Smith

Good morning and welcome everyone joining on short notice to discuss the definitive agreement that we announced this morning to acquire certain North American rebar assets of Gerdau S.A. Before discussing the transaction, I’d like to wish everyone joining this call a Happy New Year and hope that you have an enjoyable time over the holidays.

I will begin the call with some highlights of the strategic rationale of the announced acquisitions and then Mary Lindsey will cover some details of the proposed acquisition financing. She will also share some valuation metrics for the transaction and discuss expected synergies. I will close with some concluding comments and then we will take your questions.

Today’s announcement is an important strategic move for Commercial Metals Company consistent with our core strength of vertically integrated steel manufacturing and downstream fabrication of concrete reinforcing products. As we previously announced in June, regarding our intent to exit from the international marketing and distribution segment, this allows us to redeploy our capital and other resources to our core integrated steel manufacturing operations in the United States and Poland.

Once this transaction is concluded, CMC will further strengthen our ability to serve the robust demand for construction steel supported by strong growth in non-residential and infrastructure spending in both of these markets. This acquisition represents a unique opportunity to purchase quality assets and expand our existing geographic footprint to better serve our customers and lever the proven technical, innovative, and commercial strengths that define CMC in the market today.

The transaction includes four rebar focused steel mills mini mills and 33 rebar fabrication locations. The mills include operations in Rancho Cucamonga, California; Knoxville, Tennessee; Jacksonville, Florida; and Sayreville, New Jersey and have a combined rolling capacity of approximately 2.5 million tons. Upon closing of the transactions, we will have approximately 5.9 million tons of rolling capacity in the United States and approximately 7.2 million tons of worldwide rolling capacity.

An important component of this transaction is the acquisition of the 33 rebar fabrication facilities covering a wide geographic area across the United States. Some facilities primarily in the Western U.S. also provide value added rebar placing services. These fabrication operations strengthen our ability to provide concrete reinforcing steel solutions to our customers and also align very closely with our strategy to provide a base level of pull-through demand for our mills.

Over the past few years these facilities we are acquiring have recorded annual shipments of approximately 750,000 tons of fabricated rebar bringing the combined fabrication capability to approximately 2.8 million tons annually. We believe that similarities between the company's strong safety commitment and cultures will help facilitate the integration of approximately 2,700 new employees into our organization.

Leveraging these common strengths, we look forward to sharing ideas across the facilities to continue to improve the efficiency and effectiveness in serving our customers. The acquisition will also provide more direct access to strong nonresidential construction growth regions. Forecasts indicate that the top four states for non-residential construction starts in 2018 will be Texas, California, New York, and Florida. This acquisition complements our existing Sunbelt footprint of operations and will enhance our ability to efficiently service the strong demand regions.

Today these assets operate below optimal utilization by optimizing the commodity network of mills that we will have in our portfolios together with our strong commitment to providing exceptional customer service and continuing to bring innovated solutions to the market we will be able to increase efficiency and raise the production levels in these operations.

Over time, we plan to make some prudent investments in the newly acquired operations to upgrade the technology to the most current and most efficient available in the world. CMC has been a leader in processing product technology for the production of rebar and this will accelerate our ability to offer the highest quality and lowest cost product for our customers.

With that as an overview, I will now turn the discussion over to Mary Lindsey, Senior Vice President and CFO. Mary?

Mary Lindsey

Thank you, Barbara and good morning everyone. As noted in the press release this morning, the acquisition price is 600 million on a debt free and cash free basis subject to normal working capital adjustment. As you are aware, over the past two years we have strengthened our balance sheet and delivered by over $450 million to enable us to take advantage of an attractive growth opportunity when made available.

For the right opportunity we have indicated that we would be willing to take on more debt as long as we have a clear path to deliver over a reasonable timeframe. This transaction provides us that opportunity. At the appropriate time, we will access the market to finance the transaction with instruments that take advantage of the low-cost debt environment and provide repayment flexibility.

It’s worth noting however that we often have a long-term committed term loan financing arrangement in place as well should access to that facility become necessary. As we have discussed in the past, we continue to raise additional cash from the liquidation of the international marketing and distribution segment. Combining this with cash generated from operations will allow us the ability to deliver in a measured way.

We are buying these assets that what we believe is an opportunity opportunistic time in the business cycle. When considering normalized earnings of these operations to the market cycle, we believe that the acquisition price is between four and five times EBITDA. It’s also important to note that working capital represents almost half of the purchase price of the transaction at approximately $270 million or $330 million for the remaining tangible assets.

This represents an attractive valuation considering the approximately 2.7 million tons of melt capacity, 2.5 million tons of rolling capacity, and 1.3 million tons of fabrication capacity included in the transaction. This is a significant discount compared to similar recent transactions or Greenfield cost. The closing of the transaction will be subject to normal regulatory approval.

We have identified annual cost reduction synergies from the acquisition to be around $40 million, which represents approximately 2.5% of the acquired revenue. These are predominantly expected to result from optimizing the larger network of mills and fabrication operations to gain economies of scale and freight cost reductions.

As Barbara mentioned, we also plan to invest capital in these facilities with a focus on making the operations more efficient and cost competitive. We preliminarily estimate that the required capital expenditures will be between 200 million and 250 million over five years and this has been factored into our valuation and balance sheet analysis.

This concludes my remarks and now I will turn it back to Barbara.

Barbara Smith

Thank you, Mary. Assets of this nature do not become available very often and therefore we are excited with the opportunity of bringing these into our portfolio of operations. We have a team that has already spent considerable time planning the integration of these assets into our organization following closing. This is an opportunity to bring together some strong complementary assets under the Commercial Metals' name and leverage our market leading customer service approach to better serve our customers.

We look forward to welcoming the approximately 2,700 employees that will join Commercial Metals as a result of this transaction and utilizing the vast experience and expertise that they will add to our organization to continue our success in bringing innovative solutions to our operations and the concrete reinforcing steel market.

So, with those opening remarks we are happy now to turn the call over to questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question will come from Chris Terry with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Chris Terry

Good morning everyone and thanks for taking my questions. I have a couple. Just on the 4 to 5 times EBITDA that was mentioned, just to be clear is that based on the 600 million or the 330 million, excluding the working capital.

Mary Lindsey

Thanks. That’s based on the 600 million.

Chris Terry

Okay, great. And then just in terms of the four mills that you referred to, can you talk a little bit about the current average EBITDA per ton across those mills and maybe the best and worst asset, and also the average as to give a sense of where it is at, so we can calculate the numbers?

Mary Lindsey

Yes, and in terms of the best and worst assets I think, it is really not something that we’re going to comment on, but we have talked a lot in the past about the fact that both Gerdau and other U.S. Rebar manufacturers have really lost a lot of market share as the imports have entered the market and so right now the Gerdau assets are operating at well below the normal industry operating averages, and we do expect to have quite an opportunity to increase the utilization rates at those mills, closer to what the industry average is or certainly even higher as our own mills operate at higher utilizations.

You know when EBITDA [indiscernible] ton number, again I mean, you know it is probably roughly $45 a ton. Looking over a 12-month trailing period. And certainly, again with the increased utilization rates, as well as the synergies that we discussed that will increase to a much higher EBITDA per ton level, during a normal cycle.

Chris Terry

Okay. So, you're saying that the $45 per ton is the last 12 months, that's what you have been realizing, and that’s what the 4 to 5 times EBITDA you have mentioned, that’s what it’s based on historical over the last 12 months?

Mary Lindsey

No, it’s really - the valuation is really based on a normalized EBITDA per ton that one would expect over the cyclical period as opposed to just the last 12 months which has been, as I mentioned a pretty tough period for this particular operation having lost a lot of volume against import products.

Chris Terry

Okay and the last one for me, just in terms of the consolidation this is going to remain for the Rebar market, how do you think this will impact processing and may be further competition from imports, if we see the prices actually go up from here?

Barbara Smith

Chris this is Barbara, I don't think it is appropriate for us to discuss pricing on this call. I think the merits of the acquisition really stand on their own in terms of the synergies and efficiencies that can be created from a cost perspective, from a customer service perspective, from the ability for Commercial Metals to optimize our increased network of operations to again optimize the mix, optimize cost, optimize service, delivery to our customers. So, it would be inappropriate for us to comment on pricing.

Chris Terry

No problem. Okay. Thanks very much.

The next question will come from Michael Gambardella with J.P. Morgan. Please go ahead.

Michael Gambardella

Yes, good morning Barbara and congratulations on the acquisition.

Barbara Smith

Thanks Mike. Happy New Year.

Michael Gambardella

I have a couple of questions. Happy New Year. When you look at the new company, the combined entity now, could you just go over the Rebar capacity of the combined entity and the fabrication capacity and kind of an idea of what utilization rates they were both at recently?

Barbara Smith

Okay. So, on the combined U.S. domestic capacity, if you include the [indiscernible] we have approximately 3.5 million tons of melt capacity within CMC and rolling capacity of roughly 3.3. And then on the Gerdau side for the four mills that we are acquiring, the mill capacity is roughly 2.7 and rolling capacity 2.5 million tons. For combined mills of 6.2 and 5.8. And in terms of utilization Mike, we have resisted giving utilization rates in the past, but I can tell you that the Gerdau utilization rates more recently has been below 70%, and I think it’s important when you think about this combined group of assets.

We also produce merchant products and as we indicated when we brought the Durant project to the market that was going to give us further flexibility across our network of mills and when we look at this acquisition it also increases our flexibility and product range and ability to better serve as the merchant market in addition to the Rebar market.

Michael Gambardella

Okay. And when you look at the combined fabricated Rebar business of the two companies, how much of that feedstock that goes into fabrication business was being fed by the combined companies right now? And what percent is self [indiscernible]?

Barbara Smith

I'm sorry, you did ask about the fab capacity. So, our existing Rebar fab capacity is around 1.3 million tons and the Gerdau Rebar capacity is around 1.2 million tons, although Gerdau has been shipping at a lower rate, but that’s the combined capacity Mike. And we tried to source as much as we can or a very high percentage of what we utilized in our own fabricating facilities is of course sourced from our own mills and that is part of what allows Commercial Metals to run at attractive utilization rates is that we have a captive customer in our own Rebar fabricating facilities, and we would look to employ that same strategy on a combined basis. And I’m sure Gerdau also sources much of their bar from their own mill operations today.

Michael Gambardella

Okay. And final question. How much flexibility do you have or variable cost do you have in the combined entity to flex production and maybe ideal a facility to baseflow the rest, how much facility you have to do that and is that part of the plan?

Barbara Smith

Generally, in the mini mill environment, your cost structure is about 65% variable, 35% fixed. It would be our intent to continue to run all four of these steel making operations, we see good market demand for it. We know in fact that our cost structure is pretty good at several of these facilities then we see great opportunities to improve the cost structure not only across the mills, but also across the entire fabricating footprint.

Of course, there is significant overhead leverage that would come with adding this additional capacity to the CMC portfolio. I think the greater opportunity is what I alluded to earlier is just the flexibility we will have in some of our were mixed-use mills where we produce not only Rebar, but also merchant product. We will have the opportunity to flex up that merchant capability when you see changes in demand in the marketplace.

The next question will come from Piyush Sood with Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Piyush Sood

Good morning Barbara and Mary. Happy New Year and congratulations. A couple of questions from me. First, how long do you think it would take for you to optimize these assets and get through the CapEx program?

Barbara Smith

So, the CapEx that maybe alluded to was really what our projections are and what we used in our valuation over a five-year timeframe. So, if you take that 200 to 250 divided by let’s say most of that is going into the mill operations as opposed to fabrication divided by four mills over five years, it’s really not a significant amount of CapEx and it would be consistent with sustaining CapEx and some cost improvement CapEx within our own no operations. In terms of the synergies and being able to get to the optimal there will be significant integration demands, particularly on the IT side where we will have to bring the Gerdau assets under our own IT systems.

So, we will work under a transition services agreement for a period of time and then we will have to integrate those facilities into our IT platforms. Other than that, many of the other cost synergies are things that we can capture pretty rapidly over a short period of time. If I were going to give a timeframe, it would probably take around 12 months post-closing for us to begin to realize the full synergy number, 12 to 24 months.

Piyush Sood

Thanks. If I understand that right, so the CapEx that you have talked about, it is more to optimize the mix and bring the mills to your standards, but it’s not to install some newer machinery like spoolers or something else?

Barbara Smith

At this point in time there is not a major upgrade like that contemplated, clearly as you know we’re a leader in many of these newer technologies and so once the assets are within our portfolio, we will evaluate those kind of projects on an individual basis and if the payback is there, and consistent with our practices for evaluating that type of investment then certainly those would be things that we would consider going forward.

Piyush Sood

And a quick follow-up from me, what do you think could be some of the risk for realizing the synergies that you kind of have already factored in, but it could be helpful for us to hear about them?

Barbara Smith

The synergies are really cost related synergies and we have a pretty high confidence level in our ability to execute on those synergies. There is things like freight optimization and other things. So, we are highly confident, obviously if there was some macro global event that we weren't able to predict or foresee, we would need to make adjustments in our thoughts and our projections.

Piyush Sood

Alright thank you and all the best.

Mary Lindsey

Thank you, Bruce.

The next question will be from Seth Rosenfeld of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Seth Rosenfeld

Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. [Technical Difficulty]

Mary Lindsey

I’m sorry Seth, but I could not understand the question. For some reason, we are getting significant break up.

Seth Rosenfeld

Sorry. Hopefully you can hear me know. [Technical Difficulty] of the profitability being achieved on the fabrication side, perhaps on the same trailing 12 months?

Mary Lindsey

Much the same as - well you are going to repeat the question and ask what sort of performance [indiscernible] assets over the trailing 12 months. And similar to Commercial Metals Company we have experienced pressure on margins in the fabrication business as we have seen high levels of imports and the [indiscernible] metal margins and in both the mill side and the fab the Gerdau fab assets have not been contributing overall to the performance of that portfolio of assets.

Seth Rosenfeld

Okay. It’s very clear. I mean if I can follow up separately, can you give us a sense of your level of confidence going into a potential antitrust review with the time line? And then if you have any color on how you expect government to be looking at issues of market share both in terms of whether it will be just Rebar market or overall long steel and then if they will be looking on a regional basis within the U.S. or nationwide? Thank you.

Mary Lindsey

Yes, in terms of the Hart-Scott-Rodino process, obviously we will comply and we will make our filing as soon as possible. It would not be prudent to try to predict the timeline for that process nor the specific outcome obviously we examine this as we were looking at this acquisition, and we will fully comply with the information request that results from the process and believe that there is merit for the combined acquisition.

The next question will be from Phil Gibbs with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Phil Gibbs

Good morning.

Mary Lindsey

Good morning, Phil.

Phil Gibbs

Congratulations Barbara and Mary, Happy New Year.

Mary Lindsey

Happy New Year and thank you very much.

Phil Gibbs

Question on the 4 to 5 normalized, you talked about maybe on the valuation side, does that include any of the synergies that you are expecting on this, or is that more or less as spreads and supply and demand recover?

Mary Lindsey

It is there Phil. There is no synergies built into the valuation comparison.

Phil Gibbs

Okay. I appreciate that. And Barbara the mix of Rebar versus merchant bar in the acquired assets, any clues you could give us on that in terms of how much Rebar that we're looking at here? I think you gave her a good synopsis of the capacity utilization, but just trying to understand the mix?

Barbara Smith

Yes, so on the Mills that we are acquiring Phil, they are all Rebar producing assets other than Jacksonville and Jacksonville does produce some wire rod. So that will actually be a new product within our portfolio in our suite of mill operations. But the four acquiring mills are exclusively Rebar except Jacksonville. And we are reproducing merchant today is in South Carolina, Birmingham, and Texas.

Phil Gibbs

Okay. So very much concentrated in Rebar and then here. Okay. Those were the main questions I had. I appreciate it. Thank you so much.

Your next question will be from Alex Hacking with Citi. Please go ahead.

Alex Hacking

Thanks. Good morning and congratulations Barbara and Mary.

Mary Lindsey

Thanks Alex.

Alex Hacking

Just to clarify one more thing on the 4 to 5 times normalized EBITDA calculation. Are you including the 200 to 250 million kind of CapEx, incremental CapEx investment in those calculations? Is that just based on 600?

Mary Lindsey

Yes, that’s a normal level of capital spending and of course the bulk of it goes into D&A, so it is not cash, it is not cash. From a book perspective it is not really a cash issue, but that’s a normal level of investment.

Alex Hacking

Okay. Are there any tax implications that we should be aware of and does - do the Gerdau mills pay a normalized U.S. tax rate or is there anything particular about the tax that they pay that we should be aware of?

Mary Lindsey

Well that’s a good part of the story. I mean when we began this process, nobody was anticipating the changes in the U.S. tax roll. These are all U.S. assets so that all the subjects to lower corporate tax rates, but I mean the other kind of gift from the new tax roll is that to the degree that they are asset purchases associated with this transaction, the buyer gets to a expense immediately a 100% of the purchase price paid for those assets. So that combined with other aspects of the tax bill are going to increase significantly our cash flows, compared to frankly what we have been thinking about at the beginning of this transaction. So, it’s all good. So, all these facilities are US-based. So, they will be subject to the 21% tax rate.

Alex Hacking

Okay thanks. Just wanted to clarify that they were being the 21% tax rate. Sorry, just one more if I may, you mentioned improving the utilization rate of these Gerdau assets, I guess can you be a little bit more specific about how you plan to do that? I mean is that assumption based on just sort of the market improving or do you think that you think you can do differently from what Gerdau has been doing over the last several years to, I guess, either take market share if the market is stable? Thanks.

Mary Lindsey

I think - couple of things. First of all, as we get closer to the closing of the transaction, I think we can be more specific around our plans going forward and the time frame for capturing synergies and all of these sorts of benefits, please bear in mind that we are competitors today and so the commercial information related to this transaction is subject to clean room rules and once the transaction is closed, we will have a lot more opportunity to analyze potential going forward. But I think what our view is, is that today Commercial Metals runs at very high utilization rates as compared to the balance of the industry; and as I said earlier, this will give us flexibility to optimize within a region. So, let’s just say South-West Arizona services California, Rancho Cucamonga, California.

So, we would be looking at ways to optimize those two mills, the sizes they produce the locations that they ship to in order to minimize trade and all various other things. It could open up for example in that example, other states that Arizona could service that they have demand for, but today they run at a very high utilization rate. So, it is having the larger footprint and having the larger geographic presence gives us all sorts of options to optimize within that footprint and potentially serve customers they come to CMC today, but for whatever reason because we are already running at capacity we can’t provide them any further product.

The next question will come from Charles Bradford of Bradford Research. Please go ahead.

Charles Bradford

Good morning and congratulations.

Mary Lindsey

Thanks.

Charles Bradford

Are any of these mills unionized [indiscernible]?

Mary Lindsey

No. The only mill with our union is the Rancho Cucamonga, out in California.

Charles Bradford

Are there any scrap yards associated with these properties?

Mary Lindsey

There is one associated with the Jacksonville mill Chuck.

Charles Bradford

Looking at scrap and obviously the volatility in scrap prices, do you have any guess at what the January increase might be and how much scrap is involved in the working capital that is coming with these mills?

Mary Lindsey

Chuck, I think we would probably rather talk about the movement in scrap in our earnings call tomorrow. Clearly, the market whisper is that scrap will be moving up in January, especially with winter weather setting in some times that causes to be a little bit more difficult for scrap to make its way to the market, but probably what you’re reading in AMM and other trade magazines is probably the best guess of what’s going to happen in January.

Charles Bradford

Is there much scrap that comes with these mills?

Mary Lindsey

Well that is 270 million at working capital that is a guaranteed number if you will. That will fluctuate, it is going to be a normalized working capital level and yes there will be scrap to run normal operations at each of these facilities. I’m sorry I missed that part of your question.

Charles Bradford

Thank you.

The next question comes from David Deterding with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

David Deterding

Hi good morning and Happy New Year. Quick question on, Mary you talked about some more cash to be realized from the international marketing and distribution segment, could you just remind us how much more do you expect to get from that realized cash from those sales?

Mary Lindsey

Before the - of course we haven't announced our first quarter results yet, but what we indicated at the end of our fourth quarter was we expected another roughly $125 million to $150 million of cash, you know as we continue to liquidate the operations in Australia, our U.S. steel trading business and as our Asian businesses continue to wind down.

David Deterding

Okay. And then you mentioned several different instruments potentially, would you expect any of that to include equity at this point?

Mary Lindsey

Well obviously we will continue to study this as we go forward, but right now we are not thinking that there is going to be an equity component, a straight equity component to the financing package we've put together.

David Deterding

Great. And then just a last question that be spoken to the rating agencies on the transaction and are they aware of it?

Mary Lindsey

Yes, of course. We did meet with both the rating agencies to give them a heads up about the transaction and as you would expect they are going to wait until we can provide them with more details regarding cash flows and our plans regarding the financing before they take any definitive action.

The next question will be from John Tumazos with John Tumazos Very Independent Research. Please go ahead.

John Tumazos

Happy New Year and congratulations on the transaction.

Mary Lindsey

Thank you, John. Happy New Year too.

John Tumazos

Are there any environmental contract or other liabilities associated with these assets that you will book to your balance sheet to the nearest 100 million of any size? You don't have to be precise or would any liabilities be retained by the seller?

Mary Lindsey

John thank you for the question. There would not be anything in that - of that magnitude and it is kind of, there will be some liabilities retained by the seller.

John Tumazos

Thank you.

The next question comes from John Pace of Stone Harbor Investment Partners. Please go ahead.

John Pace

I just had a question on the 600 million of committed financing, so the way you are stating is, it is purely a backstop facility at this time, is that correct?

Mary Lindsey

That's right, exactly.

John Pace

And then assuming a straight debt funding do you think it might fall similar to your current structure being sort of 80% unsecured, 20% secured and floating?

Mary Lindsey

I mean obviously, yes, I think that is an appropriate ratio for you to think about, yes.

John Pace

Okay, alright great and I guess the timing, I mean sort of debt transactions that we have all got to figure, but [indiscernible] progress of the HSR process?

Mary Lindsey

Exactly. I think it’s really going to depend on the estimated closing of the transaction which depends on the HSR.

John Pace

Okay. And then then finally just to clear up the 200 to 250 of CapEx over the next five years, so that is kind of basically means they do sort of 40 year to 50 year of ongoing CapEx at those facilities that you are bringing on board and that is just going forward, is that a good way to look at it?

Mary Lindsey

Yes, I think so.

John Pace

Okay, great. Thank you so much.

Mary Lindsey

Thank you.

The next question will be from Atha Baugh with MJX Asset Management. Please go ahead.

Atha Baugh

Thanks for accepting the call. Actually, I had the exact same question about the financing, so that’s very helpful. Thank you.

Mary Lindsey

Thank you.

Next question is a follow-up from Michael Gambardella with J.P. Morgan. Please go ahead.

Michael Gambardella

Barbara, you said that on a normalized basis the acquisition is about 4 to 4.5 times EBITDA, but what is it on a say 2017 calendar year or trailing 12-month, however you want to look at it, in terms of actual numbers?

Barbara Smith

You know Mike, I think that’s Gerdau’s numbers and we do not expect to be operating at those numbers upon acquisition or closing of this. I think suffice to say margins have been quite compressed, they are recovering now. So, by the time the transaction completes, the numbers could be quite different than even what Gerdau has been experiencing for the last trailing 12-period.

Michael Gambardella

Well, maybe another way to put it. If you historically like the trailing 12-month I think you said the EBITDA per ton was around $45 what are you assuming in normalized EBITDA per ton is?

Barbara Smith

Yes, the mills are not far off of that range Mike, it is really the fab side and in the fab business you work off of the backlog and prices in spreads and fab have been compressing over the last six or eight quarters and that is really where the margin degradation has occurred.

The good news is that prices have stabilized and we’re starting to see some moment upward, just as it takes a bit of time to work off the higher price backlog and get into layers of a more current price backlog, it will take a bit of time for new backlog to build back with a reasonable level of margin in it, but we are kind of hitting - the fab is really where the pressure has been and it is no different than what we have been seeing in our own business here at Commercial Metals, but like I said, the good news is that seems to have stabilized and so that creates an opportunity for building margin back into that backlog going forward.

Michael Gambardella

Okay, thanks Barbara.

[Operator Instructions] The next question is also a follow-up question from Phil Gibbs with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Phil Gibbs

Thanks very much. Just for clarity I know it has been asked a few times, but the 200 million to 250 million over five years Barbara that you factored into your analysis, is that the number or is that the number over and above what the maintenance would be?

Barbara Smith

No that is the sustaining number Phil. Sustaining in a few projects that we believe need to be done to I would call it, bring it up to CMC standards. That you know you are looking at what 10 million a mill per year. So, that’s really consistent with the kind of spending we see on a sustained level at our operations, there is nothing major that we need to do immediately beyond that 200 to 250, but as I tried to indicate earlier, once it’s under our portfolio we will begin to look at these as a long term set of assets under our ownership and we will look at other projects on an individual basis and they will be justified based on many different factors.

What are the cash flows, what are the competing projects, what’s the payback, and return on those type of things, but all of the synergies, all of the valuations is based on that sustaining level of CapEx. Gerdau, they are good operators and they have maintained these operations. There are older operations, so I'm not going to say over time that we wouldn't consider upgrades, but to capture the synergies to get to the true cycle kinds of EBITDA performance et cetera is based on that 200 to 250.

Phil Gibbs

Okay. Very clear, I appreciate it. Thanks so much.

Next question is also a follow-up from Charles Bradford with Bradford Research. Please go ahead.

Charles Bradford

It might be more important for tomorrow's call, but what is the status of the Oklahoma plant? And is that included the numbers?

Barbara Smith

It was certainly included in the capacity numbers that I quoted earlier. I think it was Mike Gambardella asked about and we will be discussing Durant on the call tomorrow, but it is sufficed to say and there will be much more color tomorrow that the commissioning is proceeding precisely as planned and going very, very well.

Charles Bradford

Thank you.

Barbara Smith

Thanks Chuck.

At this time, there appear to be no further questions. Ms. Smith, I will turn it back to you for final remarks.

Barbara Smith

Thank you. Thank you, Chad. Thank you for joining the call this morning. We are very excited about the combination of these assets and people within the CMC portfolio. We look forward to speaking to you again tomorrow when we share of our fiscal first quarter 2018 financial results and once again wishing a Happy New Year to everyone. Thank you.

And this concludes today's Commercial Metals Company conference call. You may now disconnect.

