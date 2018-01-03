Why We Think It's Time To Be Underweight MBS In 2018

Securitized products had strong performance in 2017. Probably the one exception though would be agency mortgage backed securities, or MBS, which only modestly outperformed U.S. Treasuries. Agency MBS were held back by rich valuations and some concerns throughout the year about the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet runoff. In general though, the securitized products benefited from solid fundamentals, whether it was the improvements in residential housing, or commercial real estate, or in the asset backed sector, the fundamentals for consumer finance. The technical environment also benefited securitized products. In general, we had modest supply and that was easily absorbed by strong demand from investors for high quality yield in the securitized products. The big issue for our sectors has been the valuations. Much like other sectors within the fixed income markets, the valuations in the securitized markets are ending the year at historically tight levels.

What We Expect in 2018 for Securitized Products

Turning to the outlook for 2018, the overarching theme for us is to be a little bit more defensive and cautious, and that’s mainly due to what we view as valuations stretched to the extreme. Just kicking off the major sectors here: in terms of agency MBS, we continue to be underweight that sector primarily because of valuations, but also some concerns as we get into the second half of the year in terms of supply and the build-up in terms of the run off from the Fed’s balance sheet could put pressure on agency mortgages. In the commercial mortgage-backed sector, in our minds there is just very little reward left in the sector and very little upside potential in commercial mortgage backed securities. So, we’ll continue to be selective in our investments within that sector. And lastly, the one area that we do continue to be positive on would be the asset-backed sector. Asset backs are definitely benefiting from the fundamental improvements on the consumer side. This sector also tends to be a short maturity, high quality sector where we view the benefits of incremental yield over treasuries making it the sector we want to be in. We also expect a pretty modest supply in the asset-backed sector and again there is strong demand in the short maturity spectrum of the fixed income, and we think that will continue to benefit the overall asset-backed security sector.

