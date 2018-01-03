ROTY Edition 1 Volume 67: Starting January On A Strong Note

As always, readers are encouraged to do their own due diligence, manage risk appropriately, and avoid blindly following.

There were several important updates for Contenders, including conviction insider buying for Reata Pharmaceuticals and signs of a possible turnaround in Achaogen.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals was able to raise some much needed cash via their ATM.

ROTY had a solid December and January appears to be starting on a strong note as well.

Welcome to the 67th entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

Our model account utilizes a full-position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500) with cost averages calculated at the day's close. The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so no matter a reader's account size, they can easily follow along and scale trades accordingly.

Current Snapshot of ROTY Model Account

Above: Basic View

Below: Detailed Version

Performance Since We Started Tracking

Keep in mind that all trades take place at the day's closing price when an article is published for the sake of transparency.

While the benchmark (S&P 500) above is automatically included in TipRanks, readers should be aware that I don't care much for the use of portfolio benchmarks. For me, the past decade or so, it's only been about absolute returns, consistent profits, and learning from my rough patches.

Current ROTY Contenders

Remember that the Contenders List consists of stocks that are potentially setting up for a big move and/or have interesting catalysts coming up. They are not official ROTY ideas, but we keep an eye on them in case it appears one or more are setting up nicely (chart/fundamentals).

General Commentary

Several stocks that were losers in 2017, such as Achaogen, appear to be bouncing back. The so-called ¨January effect¨ is a real event where stocks that saw significant pressure and tax-loss selling often see buying volume afterwards.

ROTY appears to be starting January on a strong note with the bullish thesis intact for all holdings currently. As always, I remind readers it is important to constantly review your holdings, price action and material developments in order to make changes if needed.

Updates on Model Account Positions

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)- The company announced they raised $11.6 million in gross proceeds through use of their ATM offering (1,368,667 shares at $8.45 per share average sale price). I like that we are still seeing strong price action here in spite of the ATM and note that management appears to be holding off a major capital raise until after data comes out.

GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)- The company submitted their Marketing Authorisation Application to the EMA for Epidiolex as an adjunctive treatment for seizures in patients with LGS and Dravet syndrome. The legalization of marijuana in California was also a net positive that should boost this and other ¨pot stocks¨. The thesis appears to be progressing nicely aided by both continued money flow into the sector and management execution on objectives they´ve outlined prior.

Updates on Contenders

AVEO Oncology (AVEO)- The company announced they refinanced their $20 million debt facility with Hercules Capital to allow for $12.1 million of additional cash flow in 2018 and 2019. Proceeds are being used to retire the existing $20 million of secured debt and terms appear better (no financial covenants, lower interest rate, etc). Keep in mind that data from the TIVO-3 study should be coming soon and represents a material catalyst.

Achaogen (AKAO)- The stock jumped after the company announced that the FDA accepted their marketing application for plazomicin for the treatment of cUTI. Their PDUFA date is June 25th. They also announced positive phase 1 data for antibiotic candidate C-Scape, with a phase 3 study expected to get underway later this year.

Clovis Oncology (CLVS)- Competitor Tesaro (TSRO) experienced a high volume 8%+ sell off after analysts brought down their price targets citing reduced revenue outlook for Zejula. Weakness spilled over into Clovis as investors inferred that such troubles would affect the smaller firm as well.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA)- Insiders continue to scoop up a large amount of shares, including James Traweek´s purchase of 121,725 shares and director R Kent Mcgaughy´s purchase of 17,000 shares. Such conviction buying is by no means a guarantee, but it does show us that insiders truly believe in the company´s prospects.

Today's ROTY Model Account Trades

None at this time.

Changes to the ROTY Contenders List

Additions: Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

Removals: None.

Final Thoughts

