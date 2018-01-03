Dr Pepper Snapple's Stock Buybacks: A Record Of Generating Value

Dr Pepper Snapple has repurchased stock when it was affordable for the company and this has usually occurred when it was undervalued.

Introduction

The purpose of the article is to consider the stock buyback record of Dr Pepper Snapple (DPS) in enhancing value for shareholders.

Stock buybacks, or repurchases of shares, should be good for shareholders. Stock buybacks should reduce the number of outstanding shares and in doing so increase the ownership stake of shareholders. This should have a positive effect on a company's return on assets, return on equity and earnings per share by reducing assets/outstanding equity.

However, the relationship between stock buybacks and shareholder value is often a bit more complicated than this. On the one hand, shareholder value is generated if the repurchase occurs when the stock is undervalued and represents the best possible investment for the company. On the other hand, stock buybacks can destroy value if the company is using stock buybacks to prop up financial ratios, give support to a falling stock price or reduce the dilutive impacts of employee stock option plans.

Criteria for assessing Dr Pepper Snapple's share buybacks

To assess the stock buyback record of Dr Pepper Snapple in enhancing value for shareholders I use two criteria: affordability and value for money. The reason for this is that shareholder value is created if repurchases are affordable and demonstrate value for money. This is why Warren Buffett uses affordability and value for money as the key conditions in deciding when to repurchase Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) stock:

"Charlie and I favor repurchases when two conditions are met: first, a company has ample funds to take care of operational and liquidity needs of the business; second, its stock is selling at a material discount to the company's intrinsic value."

Chairman's Letter, Berkshire Hathaway Annual Report 2011

Affordability

I compare Dr Pepper Snapple's expenditure on stock buybacks to its free cash flow to determine the affordability for PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) of the expenditure spent on stock buybacks. Free cash flow is a useful metric for considering affordability of expenditure because it represents the cash available for investment after money spent on maintaining or increasing a company's asset base.

Figure 1 shows that, for the most part, Dr Pepper Snapple's expenditure on stock buybacks has been affordable. In most years, the expenditure on repurchases has been lower than free cash flow generated. However, it is debatable whether expenditure on stock buybacks in 2010, and perhaps even 2011, was affordable as Dr Pepper Snapple spent more on repurchases than free cash flow generated.

Notes: Free cash flow is cash flow per share minus capital expenditure per share. Repurchase price for any year is the average repurchase price of all transactions in that year. Data taken from Dr Pepper Snapple 10-K, 10-Q and Yahoo Finance.

Value for money

When a stock is undervalued compared to its intrinsic value stock repurchases show value for money.

Determining undervaluation is not easy. Warren Buffett uses the metric, for Berkshire Hathaway, of 110% of book value as a proxy for undervaluation. I also favor using systematic benchmarks as proxies for undervaluation, although the proxies I use are different.

I judge undervaluation by comparing the repurchase price to an approximate cash value for the shares. To help confirm undervaluation, I would usually compare the trailing P/E ratio with the long run average P/E ratio. However, as Dr Pepper Snapple was only established in 2008, I do not have enough data to generate a reliable long run average P/E ratio. This means I only use approximate cash value to judge undervaluation.

I consider that fair value equals the cash value. For there to be undervaluation, I consider it necessary for the repurchase price to show a reasonable discount to fair value. It is important to have a reasonable margin of error in any fair value calculation due to using a rough proxy of value, cash value.

Using this method, figure 2 shows that Dr Pepper Snapple has done a good job in generating shareholder value through buybacks. Most years, Dr Pepper Snapple repurchased its stock when it was clearly undervalued. Since 2015, Dr Pepper Snapple has, however, done a poor job in generating shareholder value. Repurchases during the last two years have occurred far above fair value. An issue related to this is that Dr Pepper Snapple's repurchases since 2015 have usually been greater than when it was undervalued. This is because repurchase amounts seem to be driven by affordability, not value.

Notes: Repurchase price for any year is the average repurchase price of all transactions in that year. Data taken from Dr Pepper Snapple 10-K, 10-Q and Yahoo Finance.

Dr Pepper Snapple has also done a decent job in executing its repurchases at the best market price. This can be judged by comparing Dr Pepper Snapple's average annual repurchase price to the median daily closing price for repurchase years. As figure 3 shows, Dr Pepper Snapple's average annual repurchase price was often lower than the median daily closing price.

Notes: Repurchase price for any year is the average repurchase price of all transactions in that year. Data taken from Dr Pepper Snapple 10-K, 10-Q and Yahoo Finance.

Conclusion

Dr Pepper Snapple has generally done a good job in generating value for shareholders through its stock repurchase programs.

Dr Pepper Snapple has repurchased stock when it was affordable for the company and this has usually occurred when it was undervalued. However, since 2015 Dr Pepper Snapple has done a poor job in generating shareholder value as repurchases have occurred far above fair value.

To put these results in context, I have written two companion articles on the stock buyback record of key Dr Pepper Snapple competitors, Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo. Dr Pepper Snapple has been the outstanding company in generating shareholder value through its repurchase program.

Considering the results of the repurchase schemes of all three companies reviewed, some general trends can be inferred about company repurchase schemes in generating shareholder value:

affordability seems to be the driving force behind repurchase schemes

value for money does not seem to be a critical factor driving decisions to repurchase shares. For all three companies, we see repurchases occurring at times when there is no value for money. Moreover, the amounts spent on repurchasing shares are often greater when there are higher profits, irrespective of value.

some companies execute their repurchase programs better than others

investors should be cautious when companies are repurchasing shares above fair value

a good time to buy shares is when companies are repurchasing shares significantly below fair value.

