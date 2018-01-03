Coca-Cola's Stock Buybacks: A Warning For Potential Investors

Coca-Cola has repurchased stock when it was affordable for the company, but none of these repurchases occurred when Coca-Cola’s stock was undervalued.

Introduction

The purpose of the article is to consider the stock buyback record of Coca-Cola (KO) in enhancing value for shareholders.

Stock buybacks, or repurchases of shares, should be good for shareholders. Stock buybacks should reduce the number of outstanding shares and in doing so increase the ownership stake of shareholders. This should have a positive effect on a company’s return on assets, return on equity and earnings per share by reducing assets/outstanding equity.

However, the relationship between stock buybacks and shareholder value is often a bit more complicated than this. On the one hand, shareholder value is generated if the repurchase occurs when the stock is undervalued and represents the best possible investment for the company. On the other hand, stock buybacks can destroy value if the company is using stock buybacks to prop up financial ratios, give support to a falling stock price or reduce the dilutive impacts of employee stock option plans.

Criteria for assessing Coca-Cola’s share buybacks

To assess the stock buyback record of Coca-Cola in enhancing value for shareholders I use two criteria: affordability and value for money. The reason for this is that shareholder value is created if repurchases are affordable and demonstrate value for money. This is why Warren Buffet uses affordability and value for money as the key conditions in deciding when to repurchase Berkshire Hathaway stock:

“Charlie and I favour repurchases when two conditions are met: first, a company has ample funds to take care of operational and liquidity needs of the business; second, its stock is selling at a material discount to the company’s intrinsic value”

Chairman's Letter, Berkshire Hathaway Annual Report 2011

Affordability

I compare Coca-Cola’s expenditure on stock buybacks to its free cash flow to determine the affordability for Coca-Cola of expenditure spent on stock buybacks. Free cash flow is a useful metric for considering affordability of expenditure because it represents the cash available for investment after money spent on maintaining or increasing a company’s asset base.

Figure 1 shows that Coca-Cola’s expenditure on stock buybacks has been affordable. In every year, the expenditure on repurchases has been much lower than free cash flow generated. The level of stock buybacks seem to be relatively modest compared to free cash flow.

Notes: Free cash flow is cash flow per share minus capital expenditure per share. Repurchase price for any year is the average repurchase price of all transactions in that year. Data taken from Coca-Cola 10-K and Yahoo Finance.

Value for money

When a stock is undervalued compared to its intrinsic value stock repurchases show value for money.

Determining undervaluation is not easy. Warren Buffett uses the metric, for Berkshire Hathaway, of 110% of book value as a proxy for undervaluation. I also favour using systematic benchmarks as proxies for undervaluation, although the proxies I use are different.

I primarily judge undervaluation by comparing the repurchase price to an approximate cash value for the shares. To help confirm undervaluation, I also compare the trailing P/E ratio with the long run P/E ratio.

I consider that fair value equals the cash value/long run P/E ratio. For there to be undervaluation, I consider it necessary for the repurchase price to show a reasonable discount to fair value. It is important to have a reasonable margin of error in any fair value calculation due to using rough proxies of value, cash value and the long run P/E ratio.

Using this method, figures 2 and 3 show that Coca-Cola has done a poor job in generating shareholder value through buybacks. Coca-Cola has not repurchased any stock in this period when it was clearly undervalued. There has not been one year when stock was repurchased when both cash value and the P/E ratio confirmed undervaluation.

Notes: Repurchase price for any year is the average repurchase price of all transactions in that year. Data taken from Coca-Cola 10-K and Yahoo Finance.

Notes: Data taken from Coca-Cola 10-K and Yahoo Finance.

Coca-Cola has also done a poor job in executing its repurchases at the best market price. This can be judged by comparing Coca-Cola’s average annual repurchase price to the median daily closing price for repurchase years. As figure 4 shows, Coca-Cola’s average annual repurchase price has often diverged quite significantly from the median daily closing price. This was particularly the case in 2009 and 2010 when the repurchase price was respectively 17.0% and 15.8% above the median daily closing price. Having said that, since 2011 Coca-Cola has done a much better job as repurchase prices have closely matched median prices.

Notes: Data taken from Coca-Cola 10-K and Yahoo Finance.

Conclusion

Coca-Cola has done a poor job in generating value for shareholders through its stock repurchase programs.

Coca-Cola has repurchased stock when it was affordable for the company, but none of these repurchases occurred when Coca-Cola’s stock was undervalued. Coca-Cola’s stock buyback policies seem to be insensitive to value for money.

Coca-Cola’s buyback record should be a warning to potential investors in Coca-Cola. While spending money on repurchasing its stock has certainly been affordable, this expenditure has not generated value for stockholders. Since 2013, buybacks may even have been used to shore up Coca-Cola’s financial ratios during a period of decline. While stock buyback levels between 2013 and 2016 have remained similar to previous years, Coca-Cola’s cash value has declined and the gap between the repurchase P/E ratio and the long run P/E ratio has grown ever wider.

To put these results in context, I have written two companion articles on the stock buyback record of key Coca-Cola competitors, PepsiCo (PEP) and Dr Pepper Snapple (DPS). This shows that Coca-Cola’s buyback record in generating value has been much worse than its competitors.

Considering the results of the repurchase schemes of all three companies reviewed, some general trends can be inferred about company repurchase schemes in generating shareholder value:

Affordability seems to be the driving force behind repurchase schemes.

Value for money does not seem to be a critical factor driving decisions to repurchase shares. For all three companies, we see repurchases occurring at times when there is no value for money. Moreover, the amounts spent on repurchasing shares are often greater when there are higher profits, irrespective of value.

Some companies execute their repurchase programs better than others

Investors should be cautious when companies are repurchasing shares above fair value

A good time to buy shares is when companies are repurchasing shares at levels significantly below fair value.

