Diamonds Set A New High Last Week, But Ended 2017 With A Daily 'Key Reversal'

The Transportation ETF begins2018 between monthly and quarterly pivots at $190.25 and $194.69.

The weekly charts for the five-major equity exchange-traded funds begin 2018 positive and Diamonds, Spiders and Nasdaq 100 QQQs remain as “inflating parabolic bubbles” with weekly slow stochastic readings well above 90.00 on a scale of 00.00 to 100.00.

The transportation ETF begins 2018 with a positive but overbought weekly chart, while the Russell 2000 ETF has been downgraded to a neutral weekly chart.

The major equity averages are not cheap: 21.77 for the Dow 30, 21.81 for the S&P 500, 26.62 for the Nasdaq 100, 20.97 for Dow transports and 131.96 for the Russell 2000 at the end of 2017.

Diamonds set an all-time intraday on Dec. 29 of $248.61 then closed 2017 below the Dec. 28 low of $247.77, which defines a daily 'key reversal'.

The Scorecard For These Equity ETFs

Here’s how to trade the equity ETFs based upon weekly charts and key trading levels.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

The weekly chart for Diamonds ($247.38 on Dec. 29) is positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $241.24. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended 2017 at 94.79 well above 90.00 as a sign of an “inflating parabolic bubble”.

Given this chart and my analysis, buy weakness to my quarterly and semiannual value levels of $242.48 and $230.11, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to this week’s risky level of $248.77. My annual and monthly pivots of $246.52 and $247.92, respectively, suggests that 2018 and January will be reversal-oriented.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

The weekly chart for Spiders ($266.86 on Dec. 29) is positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $263.15. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended 2017 at 93.43 well above 90.00 as a sign of an “inflating parabolic bubble”.

Given this chart and my analysis, traders should be patient as Spiders straddle semiannual, quarterly and monthly pivots at $264.10, $266.66 and $269.61, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my annual risky level of $276.34.

PowerShares QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ)

The weekly chart for QQQ’s ($155.76 on Dec. 29) remains positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $154.66. The 12x3x3 weekly stochastic reading ended 2017 at 90.72, still above 90.00 as a sign of an “inflating parabolic bubble”.

Given this chart and my analysis, buy weakness to my quarterly value level of $150.56, and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly risky level of $160.16. In-between are semiannual and annual pivots of $154.54 and $156.14, respectively. These levels suggest that the Nasdaq 100 will see reversal-oriented trading perhaps for the entire first half of 2018.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)

The weekly chart for the Transportation Sector ETF ($191.63 on Dec. 29) is positive but overbought with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $184.44. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 82.75 at the end of 2017 up from 78.72 on Dec. 22 rising above the overbought threshold of 80.00.

Given this chart and my analysis, buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $188.79, and reduce holdings on strength to my annual risky level of $204.61. In-between are monthly and quarterly pivots of $190.25 and $194.69, respectively.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

The weekly chart for the small caps ETF ($152.46 on Dec. 29) is neutral with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $151.02. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 78.38 down from 79.97 on Dec. 22. This downgrade to neutral remains in play as 2018 begins.

Given this chart and my analysis, buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $144.99 and reduce holdings on strength to my annual risky level of $165.04. My monthly and quarterly pivots are $153.05 and $157.64, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.