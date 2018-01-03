Beating The Market With A Simple Quantitative System

Past performance is no guarantee of future returns, but quantitative systems such as this one can be effective tools to find attractive investment ideas.

There is no infallible formula to pick winning stocks. However, some quantitative factors have proven to be powerful return drivers over the long term.

Investing is always a matter of probabilities as opposed to certainties. There is no way to tell for certain how a specific asset or an investment strategy is going to perform in a particular period.

On the other hand, statistical data shows that companies offering some specific quantitative attributes tend to outperform the markets in the long term. Among other factors, research has proven that profitability, valuation, and momentum are among the most effective and robust return drivers.

Regarding profitability, it's quite easy to understand why companies that make high returns on capital tend to be superior investments. A stock is ultimately a share in an ownership of a business. All else the same, the more profitable the business, the more profitable an investment in such stock.

Valuation is about paying a fair price for the stock. A high-quality business deserves an above-average valuation, off course. But you still want to make sure that you are not paying unrealistically high prices, since even the best companies can generate disappointing returns when purchased at irrational valuation levels.



Companies that are doing well tend to continue doing well over the middle term, this is valid when discussing both a company's financial performance or stock prices. In investing in particular and in life in general, winners tend to keep on winning over time. Momentum is a powerful force, and we want to be on the right side of momentum when making investment decisions.

System Implementation

The main idea behind this system is not to offer the most comprehensive approach to quantitative stock picking. Quite on the contrary, the point is showing how you can build a simple and straightforward system that still produces attractive returns by relying on factors such as profitability, valuation, and momentum.

To begin with, we exclude over the counter stocks from the universe to guarantee a minimum liquidity level and size. All positions are equally weighted and rebalanced every four weeks. The portfolio is assumed to have an annual expense ratio of 1%, and the benchmark is the Vanguard Total Market ETF (VTI)



The system uses the following criteria to select stocks:

Return on investment - ROI - needs to be above 20% on a trailing twelve months basis. This is a demanding threshold when it comes to profitability, as it selects only companies with profitability levels substantially above average.

Since the bar for profitability is set quite high, the screen has a more relaxed specification when it comes to valuation. Forward price to earnings has to be below 25. This allows for companies with above-average valuation levels, but it still puts a reasonable limit on valuation in order to avoid stocks that trade at exhuberant prices.

Companies in the system also need to have increasing earnings expectations in the last month, meaning that the average earnings estimate for the current year has to be higher than it was four weeks ago. Investing is not just about the fundamentals, but the fundamentals in comparison to expectations. When earnings estimates are on the rise, this means that expectations for the company are also improving, which generally has a positive impact on stock prices.

In many cases the increase in earnings estimate is quite small, almost a rounding error, so this is not much of an upside fuel for the stock. Nevertheless, avoiding companies with declining earnings estimates is still a big advantage when it comes to staying away from businesses with declining fundamentals. In order to maximize returns over time, avoiding the losers can be even more important than picking the winners.

Among the companies that pass the specified criteria, the screener selects the 50 names with the highest stock price momentum over different time periods. We don't just look for strong fundamentals at the company level, we also want the stock price performance to be reflecting such fundamentals.

Backtested performance is outstanding. Since January of 1999 the 50 stocks picked by the system produced an average annual return of 17.17%, comfortably beating the 6.82% annual return produced by the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF over the same period. In cumulative terms, the system gained 1,962.36% versus 250.32% for the benchmark.

Data and charts are from Portfolio123.

Past performance does not guarantee future returns, and investors should never automatically extrapolate backtested results into the future. That acknowledged, there is a plenty of academic research showing that profitability, valuation, and momentum can be powerful return drivers for stocks, so it's not unreasonable at all to expect a system like this one to produce market beating returns over the long term.

The table below shows the 50 names currently picked by the system, including market capitalization, return on investment, current year earnings per share estimate, earnings per share estimate four weeks ago and forward price to earnings ratio.

Company MktCap ($Million) ROI% EPS Estimate EPS Estimate 4WkAgo Forward PE Apple (AAPL) $867,507 21.45 11.47 11.44 13.96 Home Depot (HD) $221,371 32.73 7.41 7.39 22.75 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) $205,628 21.24 2.15 2.15 16.81 3M (MMM) $140,188 23.39 9.04 9.03 23.97 McDonald's Corp (MCD) $137,212 25.35 6.52 6.52 24.56 Novo Nordisk (NVS) $134,408 85.62 2.46 2.46 20.6 Accenture (ACN) $94,206 43.15 6.67 6.55 21.16 Micron Technology (MU) $47,617 29.74 9.71 7.94 4.83 Netease (NTES) $45,294 27.88 15.68 15.68 18.83 LyondellBasell Industries(NYSE:LYB) $43,517 25.52 10.1 10.06 11.67 S&P Global (SPGI) $43,197 42.28 6.64 6.64 23.19 Infosys Ltd (INFY) $36,904 21.23 0.99 0.99 15.38 HP (HPQ) $34,658 74.12 1.81 1.8 11.07 Ross Stores (ROST) $30,667 38.89 3.3 3.29 22.15 Rockwell Automation (ROK) $25,211 20.69 7.41 7.41 24.03 Paychex (PAYX) $24,454 42.02 2.44 2.38 24.44 Best Buy (BBY) $20,267 23.24 4.02 4.01 16.07 Lear (LEA) $11,935 22.05 16.91 16.91 9.74 Expeditors International (EXPD) $11,486 22.62 2.39 2.39 24.88 Huntington Ingalls (HII) $10,677 22.22 11.98 11.95 19.69 Michael Kors (KORS) $9,573 29.67 3.97 3.97 15.41 Tractor Supply (TSCO) $9,408 23.96 3.28 3.28 20.83 Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) $9,395 26.62 3.63 3.61 14.45 Burlington Stores (BURL) $8,397 26.02 4.28 4.28 24.99 Lamb Weston (LW) $8,253 22.55 2.37 2.36 21.61 Teradyne (TER) $8,236 20.76 2.22 2.22 17.81 Thor Industries (THO) $7,942 24.97 9.21 9.12 14.84 FactSet Research (FDS) $7,522 26.03 8.35 8.19 21.1 Autohome (ATHM) $7,456 21.48 2.46 2.45 21.89 Eaton Vance (EV) $6,683 20.54 3.02 2.95 16.57 Lazard (LAZ) $6,306 21.06 3.59 3.59 14.01 Icon PLC (ICLR) $6,073 20.42 5.37 5.37 18.92 Valvoline (VVV) $5,087 44.65 1.29 1.27 17.8 Dana Inc (DAN) $4,637 28.44 2.46 2.46 11.47 Choice Hotels (CHH) $4,392 32.26 2.87 2.87 23.34 Landstar System (LSTR) $4,369 20.97 3.67 3.67 24.75 Navistar International (NAV) $4,224 590.47 2.13 2.02 13.82 Federated Investors (FII) $3,641 25.6 2.14 2.13 16 Transportadora De Gas Del Sur (TGS) $3,532 33.02 0.97 0.48 11.09 LCI Industries (LCII) $3,242 22.33 5.73 5.71 19.17 Sanderson Farms SAFM $3,165 21.42 12.02 11.49 14.4 Kronos Worldwide (KRO) $2,987 34.46 1.71 1.7 10.5 Childrens Place (PLCE) $2,535 23.12 7.53 7.53 17.99 Enerplus (ERF) $2,370 58.14 0.8 0.8 13.07 Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) $2,138 32.39 0.99 0.91 8.06 Meritor (MTOR) $2,079 36.21 2.44 2.39 8.34 Syntel (SYNT) $1,905 61.71 1.88 1.86 12.7 Innoviva (INVA) $1,533 36.05 1.29 1.29 6.82 PetMed Express (PETS) $937 31.58 1.64 1.61 24.5 W&T Offshore (WTI) $456 27.67 0.48 0.46 10.91



Interestingly, the list offers a wide variety of names with different sizes and in all kinds of industries. The portfolio includes gigantic corporations such as Apple and McDonald's, as well as much smaller and under the radar names like PetMed and W&T Offshore. In terms of investing style, the list goes from a rock solid corporation with predictable performance such as 3M to Best Buy, a turnaround electronics retailer fighting a tremendous battle against Amazon (AMZN)

This level of diversity is a major advantage, since it allows an investor to pick among the system’s recommendations the names that better fit his own investing philosophy and risk tolerance.

Personally, I consider that these kinds of systems can be enormously valuable tools to find promising investment ideas, but investors should always do their own homework and analyze the company behind the numbers before making any purchase decisions.

