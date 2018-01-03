Amazon's Mobile Problem

We recently described how Amazon (AMZN) is dominating retail and tilting the field in its favor, but as it turns out, even Amazon isn't having it all its way. The following figure is central to their domination:

There are numerous ways in which Amazon has gotten to this point:

By inviting third party merchants to its platform, it has near everything on offer, giving consumers little reason to shop elsewhere.

By offering great fulfillment and great prices, helped by the scale and scope of its operations, cheap finance, and wafer-thin margins.

By using data to recommend personalized items (through its search and recommendation algorithms).

By offering free shipping and other perks, the savings on which are cumulative through Amazon Prime.

By making the buying experience even more seamless through stuff like the Amazon Echo.

This and other stuff drives shoppers to Amazon as a first destination, and this vacuums the space for other retailers, who face the awkward choice to join Amazon or face reduced traffic.

But, as we described in a previous article, by joining the Amazon platform (Marketplace), they are subject to numerous ways in which Amazon can tilt the field in its favor:

It allows its third party sellers little marketing, branding or customer interaction.

It can alter the search and recommendation algorithms to favor certain products

It has many sanctions at its disposal, like slower deliveries, not policing counterfeits or unlawful sellers, removing buy buttons, slower deliveries, or even remove the seller from Marketplace, etc.

It can increase fees at will.

It controls the customer interface and all the data that generates, enabling it to copy bestselling products and favor these on its platform.

Amazon not only is a formidable competitor, it is increasingly the owner of the infrastructure on which others have to sell, providing it with great leverage over much of the competition.

We showed you in another article that while the Amazon buying experience is seamless and highly efficient, all this does come with a price, like reducing local businesses, devastating high streets and malls, reducing the tax base of local governments, and the vitality of local communities.

It hasn't actually created all that much backlash because:

Amazon is largely an invisible force, it has little or no local presence.

Amazon doesn't enjoy above normal profits, let alone monopoly ones.

Amazon doesn't charge high prices, in fact it often charges the lowest prices.

Its buying experience is highly efficient and seamless.

If there is a backlash, most of it has concentrated on the poor labor conditions of its fulfillment center staff, which are indeed poor.

Which is why we thought that of all these tech titans, Amazon is the most inexorable, and it's highly important for competitors to win back terrain in the search space, also for this, from Business Insider:

Winning back search is necessary when competing with Amazon because of its strong conversion rate. Amazon has a tremendous ability to convert searchers to purchasers, which blocks competitors from having an opportunity to steal them away.

And indeed, Amazon has enjoyed a stellar holiday season:

Surprise surprise...

But there is a surprising development, depicted in the graph below we saw just today:

We wrote in a previous article that we hadn't seen the 2017 figures, but we would assume that the percentage would keep rising, as it had done since 2009.

Actually the fall in 2017 is highly surprising. Given that ever more households are subscribing to Amazon Prime and the Amazon Echo makes shopping on Amazon even more seamless, one would expect the percentage of people who start their search on Amazon to keep on increasing.

What is responsible for this development? Well, in short, mobile. Here is Business Insider:

Search engines are the most popular option for mobile shopping, with consumers favoring them over retailers’ websites and apps, which includes Amazon’s. M-commerce is estimated to have grown from 19% of US e-commerce sales in 2016 to 23% in 2017, so search engines’ mobile advantage may be helping it gain on Amazon in product search.

And this problem is likely to get significantly worse for Amazon, from Business Insider:

Mobile shopping is projected to make up nearly half of all US e-commerce by 2021, so search engines would be wise to invest in their mobile shopping search experience going forward.

Now you understand why Amazon came out with its own mobile phone (the Fire Phone) and tablets and why these were so cheap and basically enriched shopping channels to Amazon.

But these Fire Phones didn't really catch on (the tablets did a little better, but by no means enough to become a serious shopping avenue). So Amazon's got a mobile problem.

But the answer is equally brilliant, we have to say, and that is the Echo, of course. This is even more of a seamless shopping avenue, it even neutralized supplier brand power, and Amazon is the clear leader in this space:

But despite Amazon's early lead, this race is far from over as we're only in the first innings of this market development. This will be one market which will be heavily fought for. Amazon is of course licensing the underlying (Alexa) technology so third parties can put that in their own devices.

But they are unlikely to have it all to themselves, one should also note the following (from Business Insider):

the reasons consumers gave for starting their searches on Amazon — navigation, product selection, prices, and shipping capabilities — and then look to improve in those areas.

That is, even if roughly half of shoppers start their online search at Amazon, they're not necessarily discarding other options. However, before we think Amazon doesn't really have much market power, one should take into account the high conversion rate they enjoy from search to sales.

Apart from mobile, where Amazon is actually losing, and voice powered assistants, where Amazon is winning (at least for now), there is a third arena which influences online search traffic - social media, from Business Insider:

Social media is heavily influential on younger generations of shoppers, so many of them are likely to search for products there. Those trying to control product search will need to find ways to use social media to stay competitive in search, as Amazon is trying to do with its social platform Spark.

If you haven't heard from Spark, you're not the only one. That is, Amazon isn't dominating here either.

Conclusion

Amazon hovers really a lot of online search up, and manages a great conversion from this. This domination of search also provides it with a lot of leverage over competitors.

However, not everything is going the way of Amazon. Search engines are much more prominent for shopping on mobile phones, Amazon is losing out here, and for the first time in ages, the increasing importance of mobile in shopping has actually reduced Amazon's overall search take.

Amazon isn't doing well in social media either, although the new shopping avenue they opened up with the Echo could provide them with even more leverage over competitors if they stay dominant in this category.