How much of a value is value today? There are many ways to answer that question as well as defining value in general, but I am going to look at it from one perspective with hopes of seeing where we are at in terms of value’s attractiveness.

How are we going to view value?

I am going to look at data from Ken French’s website for information on the value factor where they define value as market value to book value or book value to market value and where a lower and higher number would be desired respectively. I am going to look at the spread between value and growth which on the website is defined as the top (highest) 30 percent of firms according to book to market and the bottom (lowest) 30% of firms according to book to market. Also, I am going to look at historical return data for some value and growth ETFs to also look at the attractiveness from not only a ratio standpoint.

Quick points to mention

Like any other valuation or relative valuation tool out there don’t solely use it as a determination for when to buy a value fund for example as no one has any idea how much cheaper or less cheap value can get after looking at the graph below. The below graph should serve as a way to see the difference between value and growth because as more money flows into growth or growth outperforms (or both) it would drive down the book to market value thus making the ratio higher (assuming value’s stays constant) and if it happens enough or on a large scale we could end up like we did in the late 90’s as you’ll see below. I decided to plot the data looking back 50 years and the idea for this article came from a paper titled “How Can a Strategy Still Work If Everyone Knows About it?”. After reading it I decided to update the data through the end of 2016. Lastly, the same applies to looking at return data there is no way to tell if/when value may outperform after viewing returns.

The Data

The graph above is the book to market ratio of the top (highest) 30% of firms divided by the bottom (lowest) 30% of firms which is value divided by growth and with a higher ratio being more attractive for value. The average ratio for the 50 years on the chart is 4.78, the average ratio going back as far as we can to 1926 is 5.49, and lastly the average going back to when Fama and French’s 3-factor model paper came out in 1993 is 5.08. Those last two averages are affected by high ratios during the Great Depression and Tech Bubble when ratios for most years were either close to or above 10. Right now, being at almost 6 we are above the long-term average, but it’s not an extreme value as the standard deviation is 1.25 so we are at where we’d expect to be at about 66% of the time. However, we are very close to being above that, but once again the ratio would have to go a lot higher for us to be at an extreme value like we saw during the late 90’s. One last thing to note about the graph though is in the past we have only hit a ratio of 6 twice with one of those occasions the ratio proceeded to drop below its current average and the other time it proceeded to go even higher to almost 10.

Now time to look at some ETFs as another example. Below you will see return data for the Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) with the returns presented below as annualized. As you can see over the entire period below value has underperformed growth, but within this data (without data mining) I imagine we can find periods of value outperformance. The below data was pulled directly from Vanguard’s website.

Outlook

Looking at the data as of today value is a value compared to its long-term average, but it isn’t anywhere it hasn’t been before and it has underperformed growth for some time now. However, value can also go through periods of outperformance it just doesn’t seem possible since we have seen underperformance for so long and who knows when mean reversion will occur and to what level. The longer value underperforms though the more attractive it gets long term even if it takes a long time to come to fruition and when that does occur is anyone’s guess, and any forecast I’d though out there would be a complete guess. Lastly, there are risks involved in choosing growth over value or vice versa for an investment as one could underperform the other once you invest and you could underperform a broad index like the S&P 500 as well. What about your thoughts what are your views on value and its attractiveness?

