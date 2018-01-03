Aker BP: A Potential Exploration Sector Outperformer Backed By Strong Cash Flows

Acquisition of Hess Norge in October 2017 to provide production bump-up in FY18 at higher realized oil price.

Investment Thesis

Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF) is one of the oil & gas exploration stocks that I have closely tracked since February 2014. The company has not disappointed from a growth and expansion perspective. At the same time, the stock has moved in sync with positive developments.

My last coverage on the stock was on February 14, 2017 and that reinitiating coverage focused on the production growth, potential EBITDA growth and valuation gap for 2017. Aker BP has moved higher by 25% since that coverage.

As I initiate coverage on Aker BP, I hold the view that stock returns for FY18 will be higher than FY17. This thesis will elaborate on the upside triggers for the next 12 months.

Similar to my last coverage, the focus will be on potential production growth in the coming quarters and its impact on EBITDA, cash flows and valuation.

A renewed coverage makes sense because Aker BP entered into an agreement to acquire Hess Norge on October 24, 2017. This thesis will discuss the incremental impact of the acquisition on growth and valuations.

A renewed coverage also makes sense as oil has moved higher and average realized price per barrel of oil is likely to be robust for FY18. This will positively impact cash flows.

Based on the points to be discussed, I reinitiate Aker BP with a “Strong Buy” recommendation, and I believe that the stock has the potential to be among the top performers in the exploration sector.

For higher trading liquidity, investors should consider exposure to Aker BP in the Oslo stock exchange where the stock trades with ticker AKERBP.

The Acquisition Of Hess Norge

While I will discuss organic production growth outlook for FY18, the acquisition of Hess Norge is worth discussing at the onset.

On October 24, 2017, Aker BP announced the acquisition of Hess Norge AS for a consideration of $2.0 billion and this includes 64.05% share of the Valhall field and a 62.5% share of the Hod field.

With Aker BP having existing share in both the fields, the acquisition would mean 100% ownership in both fields. The following factors add to the positive triggers –

The acquisition adds 150mmboe to 2P reserves and 195mmboe to contingent resources. Aker BP plans to pursue further investment and 2P upside in the field. Importantly, the plan is to farm-down to 67% ownership through cash or asset swap. On December 4, 2017, the company announced divestment of 10% stake in Valhall and Hod fields to Pandion Energy AS for an undisclosed amount. As valuations of the asset swell on higher oil price and new reserve addition, further farm-down in the next 12-18 months will deliver profits. For the first nine months of 2017, the acquired asset has production of 24,000boepd. Considering annual production at the same level, the table below gives the incremental revenue and EBITDA impact coming from the acquisition.

From a stock upside perspective, the production upside factor is important in the near term, and it’s worth nothing that even at current levels of production, the asset is likely to deliver operating cash flows in the range of $300 million for FY18.

Revenue, EBITDA And Cash Flow Estimates

Aker BP expects to reach production of 270,000boepd by 2023 and this implies an annual production CAGR of 12%.

While the company is yet to present production guidance for FY18, ballpark estimates on EBITDA and cash flow can be worked using the production CAGR expectation.

Further, with the acquisition of Hess Norge closing in 4Q17, incremental production upside will come in FY18 through the inorganic route.

Overall, the table below provides production estimate for FY18 based on current guidance and estimated growth.

Further, the following assumptions are considered for revenue and EBITDA estimates –

For 3Q17, realized oil price was $55 per barrel. While oil has moved higher, a conservative base case estimate of $55 per barrel is assumed for FY18. Aker BP expects FY17 production to be in the range of 135-140mboepd with full-year guidance at top half of the range. The base case production estimate for FY18 is estimated using lower end of FY17 guidance and is a conservative estimate. For 3Q17, Aker BP reported EBITDA margin of 66%, and for YTD17, the EBITDA margin is 70%. For base case estimate, the EBITDA margin for FY18 is considered at 66% (at $55 per barrel average realized oil price).

Using these estimates, the table below provides estimates on the company’s revenue and EBITDA.

On annualizing YTD17 revenue, Aker BP is likely to report turnover of $2.5 billion for FY17, and for FY18E, the company’s turnover is likely to increase by 44% to $3.5 billion (supported by organic and inorganic growth).

Further, with EBITDA likely to be around $2.3 billion, it would not be surprising to see the company report operating cash flow in the range of $1.5 to $2.0 billion.

From a balance sheet perspective, it is important to note that Aker BP expects FY17 capital expenditure at $900 to $950 million. Even if capital expenditure for FY18 is higher by 20%-25%, the investment will be entirely funded by internal cash flows. The headroom for leveraging can potentially be used to fund further acquisitions.

The Valuation Perspective

In my last coverage on Aker BP, I had elaborated on the company’s EV/EBITDA valuation and the valuation gap that exists as compared to peers. The stock moved in sync with that valuation gap.

However, with Hess Norge acquisition to drive growth coupled with strong organic growth probability, the valuation gap needs to be revisited to discuss the basis for further stock upside.

The table below gives the EV/EBITDA valuation for Aker BP and Norwegian peers.

EV calculation for Aker BP involves the following assumptions –

Debt remains same as 3Q17 levels of $2,022 million with operating cash flow likely to cover for capital investments. For 3Q17, Aker BP reported cash of $81 million. Considering operating cash flow of $1.5 billion and capital expenditure at $1.0 billion for FY18, the free cash flow comes to $500 million. Even after dividend payout of $350 million, the company’s cash buffer is likely to increase by another $150 million.

With these assumptions, the EV/EBITDA works out to 4.5 and considering peer average EV/EBITDA for 2018, the valuation gap comes to 24%.

Overall, my estimates for EBITDA and cash flow are conservative for FY18 and the valuation gap is likely to be higher.

It is worth noting that Hess Norge was acquired on October 24, 2017 and Aker BP stock price started trending higher since that acquisition. As the valuation gap shows, there is further juice in the rally and it would not be surprising if the stock moves higher by another 25% to 40% in the next 12 months.

Long-Term Growth Visibility

This thesis focused on factors that are likely to take the stock higher in the next 12-18 months. However, Aker BP has assets that will continue to deliver steady growth in the next 3-5 years.

As mentioned earlier in the coverage, Aker BP expects production to reach 270,000boepd by 2023 and there are game changing assets that justify this estimate.

I have discussed Johan Sverdrup in my earlier thesis and Aker BP holds 11.6% stake in the asset. With phase one production (late 2019) estimated at 440,000boepd, the company’s production upside is likely to be 51,040boepd.

In addition, Aker BP submitted three PDOs on December 15, 2017. The Ærfugl field is estimated to have 275 million barrels of oil equivalents with production planned to begin in late 2020. Similarly, the Skogul field has recoverable resources of 10 million barrels of oil equivalents with production planned for the first quarter of 2020.

The point I am trying to make here is that there is a deep pipeline of growth assets and this will ensure that long-term growth remains strong for Aker BP.

Conclusion

Aker BP's stock has started trending higher since the acquisition of Hess Norge coupled with positive impact of relatively higher oil prices. As valuation estimates indicate, the stock has more juice in the rally, and on a conservative basis, I expect at least 25% upside for FY18.

Aker BP has strong fundamentals with high operating cash flows. Further, dividends will potentially increase in the coming years, translating into stock re-rating.

With these factors in consideration, I continue to hold a bullish view and Aker BP is a “Strong Buy” at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.