Energous Succeeds At The 'Stock Market Game'

I also note that despite the breathless hype, WATT insiders have been selling at these inflated prices.

On December 26th, after hours, Energous Corp. (WATT) announced that it had received "Industry-First FCC Certification For Over-The-Air, Power-At-A-Distance Wireless Charging".

The first bit of serendipity was announcing this feat in after-hours during a holiday week, when many Wall Street Professionals (who might be savvy enough to short the announcement) were on vacation. As a result, the stock price increased by 50% in the after-hours market.

Moreover, the next day, a Roth analyst raised his price target to $45.80, setting up a huge, one day short squeeze. (And though I didn't have time to write about it here, I did tweet my initiation of a short position at the time.) See chart below.

Now, before getting to the essence of WATT's market success, let's just point out that while WATT's claim of "industry first certification" may be factually true (perhaps by a tenth of a second), it's indisputable that Powercast also received approval this week and for a system with much further range (though under part 15 not 18), see this excerpt from Powercast's announcement (with my emphasis):

December 26, 2017 - Powercast Corporation, the pioneer of radio-frequency (RF)-based long-range power-over-distance wireless charging technology, announced that it will unveil at CES (booth #40268) its FCC-approved (Part 15, FCC ID: YESTX91503) and ISED-approved (Canada IC: 8985A-TX91503) three-watt PowerSpot® transmitter which works in the far field (up to 80 feet) for over-the-air charging of multiple devices - no charging mats or direct line of sight needed. Powercast used the experience it gained powering industrial and commercial devices with its initial Powercaster® transmitter (FCC and ISED approved in 2010) to develop the new smaller, smarter and less expensive PowerSpot transmitter specifically for the consumer market. The PowerSpot is the industry's first long-range, far-field, power over-distance wireless recharging transmitter for consumer devices to gain FCC and ISED approval.

Claiming to be first to market is only the opening move in WATT's virtuoso "stock market game" success; much more central is the narrative that it weaves around this approval.

The Straw Man Fallacy

WATT and the WATT bulls take the approval as a refutation of the short case and, by extension, imply that there's nothing but blue skies ahead. But what they've actually done is engaged in attacking a straw man, a fallacy which Wikipedia helpfully defines as:

A straw man is a common form of argument and is an informal fallacy based on giving the impression of refuting an opponent's argument, while refuting an argument that was not presented by that opponent.[1] One who engages in this fallacy is said to be "attacking a straw man". The typical straw man argument creates the illusion of having completely refuted or defeated an opponent's proposition through the covert replacement of it with a different proposition (i.e., "stand up a straw man") and the subsequent refutation of that false argument ("knock down a straw man") instead of the opponent's proposition.

The proposition that WATT bulls present as the short case is simply that: "WATT couldn't get FCC approval for any charging at a distance product." So when it got approval, the short case is refuted. But of course that's never been what the shorts (or any skeptic regardless of trading position) have maintained. Rather the skeptical claim is that WATT won't be able to deliver meaningful power at a distance because:

WATT's RF technology is radio-waved based and hence inherently dilutes at a distance. As a result, the energy density that would have to be transmitted in order to have substantial power received at the device being charged will be large enough as to be dangerous to living beings. The same requirement of high transmitted energy will result in appreciable sideband emissions which will be large enough to interfere with other electronic transmissions and devices. While not a barrier to approval, the efficiency of this type of system will be very low and thus wasteful of energy.

The substitution of the lesser claim for the more accurate and rigorous claim was all over the message boards and twitter, but to see how it was also promulgated by the company and more thoughtful bulls, consider this statement from WATT's conference call following the big announcement (my emphasis):

As many of you know, the final validation point along the path to commercialization of the WattUp technology and the major source of skepticism has been the question as to whether Energous would be able to certify RF beam forming based power at-a-distance technology under the existing Part 18 rules and regulations of the FCC. After rigorous multi month testing and detailed analysis, with support from the most recognized international experts in the field, the FCC has determined that the WattUp RF beam forming based wire-free at-a-distance charging is safe and meets the current regulatory health and safety guidelines established by the FDA and enforced by the FCC. The certification and the precedent it establishes clears a path for WattUp wire-free at-a distance transmitting devices of any distance greater than five millimeters. It can be applied to devices of greater or lower power, transmitting at distances of a few inches to 15 feet or greater. The engineering and application possibilities are endless.

Note too that the second paragraph is ambiguous, does this ruling mean that all future devices at any power level fall under the certification, or just under the precedent for how to test them? I believe it's the latter, but the wording chosen could certainly get bulls excited.

Consider also this well-written SA article published post FCC approval which, in my opinion, glosses over the question of how much power was delivered under the test conditions, to instead conclude (my emphasis):

FCC approval is an impressive accomplishment for a number of reasons: it provides evidence to refute those who have claimed that Energous is fraudulent; convincingly demonstrates the viability and effectiveness of WattUp technology; and serves as a big step in Energous's path to commercial viability and profitability. […] Nonetheless, approval of its Mid Field technology provides it a way to generate revenues and move closer to profitability.

As far as I can tell, this product is not even close to being a commercially viable product, so how can it possibly generate revenues and move the company towards profitability?

But don't just take my interpretation. Here's what the company said during the Q&A portion of the aforementioned conference call (my emphasis):

Steve Rizzone Well, thank you. I think this is a very important consideration. The prime issue here is the precedent that was established. The precedent is now open for a device, any device, that transmits at a distance of greater than five millimeter at any power or any distance as long as it meets the stipulations of the testing requirements of this certification. As I said earlier, our focus here was not with respect to a specific device or trying to get a commercial, a fully commercialized version from one of our customers approved. We took one of our early devices and we worked with it over the past 18 months to get certification. The distances are roughly three feet. The power is not that significant. But, again, I think the important issue here is that our focus was not to try and boost the power as much as possible. It was not to try and gain as much distance as possible. It was to set a precedent. And as Jeff said, now that that precedent is established, any device, sending it five millimeters, one feet, two feet, 15 feet or greater of any amount of power, as long as it complies with these testing procedures, as long as it meets the requirements that have been established for health and safety, it can now be certified. And so, again, I want to make it clear what is important here is the precedent, not the specific device. I think you'll see, as we start to roll out more and more in devices, that they have a broad range of distances and power. But, as long as they comply with this certification or process, they will be approved by the FCC, which is the fundamental point and why this is such a historic event.

So, the power isn't significant, and this wording somewhat disambiguates the earlier claim (quoted above), suggesting that any new, higher powered device, will have to be tested and meet the certifying criteria; all that's been accomplished (which admittedly may not be trivial) is to establish a testing protocol under which to test future potentially commercializable products.

Moreover, the path that's been cleared has also been cleared for Powercast, which somewhat debunks the grandiose claims made a bit further in the Q&A as well as refuting the idea that WATT has any kind of first-mover advantage due to the certification process (my emphasis):

Steve Rizzone I think, again, until there are a number of devices that have gone through the process and there's a more standardized process put in place, that the likelihood of a device going through in a number of months is probably a realistic expectation. I think over time, as this becomes a standard TCB, that that process will be--the process time will be reduced. But, again, the important elements here is that there is now a path. Prior to this certification, there was no way for any device of sending power of any amount greater than five millimeters to be approved. There is a path now. That path I think will become more and more streamlined as more devices are submitted and this becomes more of a standard element. But, as it stands right now, it's probably a multi month process to get a device through the entire process.

The point of this certification not leading to imminent revenues was further corroborated by this Q&A exchange (my emphasis):

Ilya Grozovsky Got it. Understood, Steve. And then just as a follow-up, when do you anticipate the first customer device will hit the FCC for approval? Steve Rizzone I think as we said that our first devices are going to be contact based, and those devices will begin the testing process within the next few weeks. I think that we'll see the first iterations of those at CES and that they will actually be in the public available to the consumer in the first quarter. We're a bit behind on that. We earlier projected that this would be before the end of the year. But, we've - there's been quite a bit of work done with pre-production and the engineering obstacles associated with that, but we now feel very comfortable, I think, that you'll see these devices in the first quarter. I think that you'll start to see distance devices of greater than five millimeters hit the market at the latter part of this year - excuse me - of 2018.

Historically, WATT has always been very optimistic with its projections, and nowhere has it said how it will scale its devices to appreciable power without incurring the fundamental problems that skeptics have outlined from the get-go (see three numbered points above). So, color me unpersuaded that WATT will ever have meaningful sales of far-field devices.

By contrast, Powercast will have devices in production, from the same PR linked to above:

Powercast will begin production of its standalone PowerSpot charger now that it is FCC approved and is also offering a PowerSpot subassembly that consumer goods manufacturers can integrate into their own products. Consider lamps, appliances, set-top boxes, gaming systems, computer monitors, furniture or vehicle dashboards that become "PowerSpots" able to charge multiple enabled devices around them. Powercast is in discussions with several manufacturers, and has inked deals with two household names, since releasing a wireless power development kit in early 2017 containing the PowerSpot subassembly. […] "Others might be talking RF power possibilities, but we have consistently delivered far-field wireless power solutions that work, safely and responsibly, under FCC and other global standards providing power up to 80 feet," said Greene. "Our robust technology has capabilities beyond today's permitted standards, so our product releases will evolve as regulations do."

Using High Profile Names to Add to the Hype

As part of its mastery of the "stock market game", WATT led off its conference call by having an ex-FCC chairman (who it refers to simply as "chairman") give a few laudatory (and overly effusive) words. Whether he has any business relationships with the company in his new role as a partner in a law firm or otherwise wasn't disclosed:

Steve Rizzone […] We're also privileged to have with us today former FCC Commissioner Robert M. McDowell. Before proceeding with our prepared comments on the certification, Commissioner McDowell has a few opening remarks. Commissioner McDowell was first nominated to the Commission by George W. Bush and was unanimously confirmed by the Senate in 2006. In 2009, he was reappointed to the Commission by President Barack Obama. In 2013, Commissioner McDowell left the Commission to join the Hudson Institute Center for Economics as a visiting fellow. Currently, Commissioner McDowell is a partner in the Communications Regulatory, Digital Media and Telecommunication practices at the national law firm of Cooley LLP. Commissioner McDowell? Robert M. McDowell Thank you, Steve. Energous has achieved something truly revolutionary and historic in the field of wireless charging via radio waves, and it did so within the existing Federal Communications Commission regulations governing health and safety. For months, the FCC rigorously tested Energous' technology, and each time, each time, the test results were successful. This groundbreaking technology has the potential to improve the human condition in ways we cannot yet imagine. This is a historic day in the history of humans' use of radiofrequency energy. Thank you, Steve. Steve Rizzone Thank you, Commissioner.

Likewise, in an odd break of form, the actual FCC commissioner tweeted the news:

As far as I could ascertain, there was no similar exuberant tweet to Powercast, which once again attests to WATT's immense skill at maximizing its hype. (I have to wonder, though, if an FCC commissioner should be so biased? Wouldn't it be more seemly - not to mention fair - to stay above the competitive fray?)

Insider Sales

As much as management touts the blue sky potential of the company, it's a bit surprising to see how quickly insiders sell when the stock price increases.

Conclusion

WATT has proved itself successful in the "stock market game" by increasing its stock price by:

serendipitously releasing news during after-hours trading in a holiday week,

evading the existence of a more accomplished competitor to instead assert that WATT is the front-runner in the field,

engaging in a straw man argument,

skirting the actual objections which skeptics have historically and currently raised,

benefiting from high profile names who laud its accomplishments (while ignoring similar - or arguably better - accomplishments from competitors).

The effects of this were then multiplied when a third tier investment firm gave the company an outlandish price target.

Given all of this, I believe that the recent stock price spike is completely unwarranted and I am short the stock (via shares and options) expecting it to eventually return to the <$10 levels from which it erroneously rose.

Addendum - Reference Materials

Here's a link to WATT's FCC exhibits.

Of particular interest is SAR Report V3.

Here's a link to some of the Powercast FCC exhibits.

Here's an earlier article of mine on WATT explaining why I was short the name (at a price of $20 with a target of $12 which was achieved).

Here are two skeptical sources with updated takes on WATT's technology: article, a series of blog posts.

Disclosure: I am/we are short WATT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade around core positions.